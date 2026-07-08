Terry Mohajir: Evaluation, belief key to UCF’s Big 12 rise

Terry Mohajir praised the job Scott Frost has done rebuilding UCF’s football program entering Year 2 of his return, while stressing that evaluation, development and belief remain the foundational pieces the Knights must lean on to take the next step in the Big 12.

Those themes, along with Mohajir’s thoughts on the state of the Big 12 and the need for stronger rules enforcement across college athletics, were among the main topics during the UCF AD’s appearance with Marc Daniels on The Beat of Sports from Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas.

Early on in the conversation, Marc asked Terry for his thoughts about the current state of the Big 12.

“I think there’s a lot of parity in the Big 12,” Mohajir said. “I go back and forth on it because I’ve been doing this long enough to know everything is cyclical. When I was a young guy first starting in the business, the Big Eight and then the Big 12 were dominant conferences. National championships were coming out of the Big Eight with Colorado, Nebraska, Oklahoma and those programs. Then the Big 12 formed and Nebraska was still really good, Colorado was good, and the league was still peaking a little bit.

“Then the SEC had a great run. When Nick Saban retired, things changed a little bit. There was more parity. Then all of a sudden NIL and roster movement created even more parity.

“I honestly believe the Big 12 is in position to be really good. We just have to continue to evaluate and not become victims of the circumstances we’re in right now. We have to continue to evaluate, develop young people, coach kids we want to coach and coach kids who want to be coached. Those four elements are the key.

“I don’t care how much money you have. We’re competitively resourced. And don’t get me wrong, I understand you have to have money for rosters. But Marc, we’ve talked about this many times off air. We can show you schools that have big payrolls, and that doesn’t always guarantee anything.

“We have to continue to double down on our philosophies and our rooted principles. I was saying this to a couple of staff members the other day: What’s really changed from 2017, when we went to the Peach Bowl and beat Auburn? Did they have more money than us at the time? Yes.

“Did LSU in 2018 have more money when we competed with them? Yes. Did they have a recruiting advantage? Yes. Did they have better facilities at the time? Yes.

“But we still went in and competed with those teams. Why did we compete with them? It’s because of belief system, right?”

Frost building the right culture

Mohajir also gave his thoughts on Frost, who went 5-7 in his first season back at UCF.

“I think the culture he’s building has been really good,” Mohajir said. “The engagement has been really good. Again, like I said, it’s the evaluation, and I think he’s brought in really good people.

“We’ve hired a really good GM in Trent Mossbrucker, who is also really good with evaluation. He’s a very diligent, hard-working guy. He doesn’t just rely on the coaches to do evaluation. He does his own evaluation. He doesn’t report to the football program. He reports to our administration, and he’s done a really good job.

“We separate the money and the coaches. There’s a clear demarcation line. The coaches can say, ‘I’m coaching you. If it’s about money, go upstairs.’ That has really helped. It prevents players from coming to our head coach and saying, ‘Hey coach, I need another X amount of dollars.’ I think that has really helped.

“But Scott has put together a really good staff. It’s probably as good a staff as I’ve ever been a part of, and I’ve been around a lot of coaching staffs. I’ve had a lot of guys on my staffs over the years who are now SEC head coaches, and I think from top to bottom, Scott’s staff is really good.

“It’s not only because I think they’re really good coaches. I think they’re really good people. When your head coach, your coordinators, your position coaches and everybody in that building are good people, and they’re all on the same page about how to evaluate, how to develop, how to find kids you want to coach and kids who want to be coached, that is a huge piece of this.”

Marc added that it’s not always about talent, but you need players that want to be coached and want to be in your program. Mohajir then offered Indiana as an example.

“You’ve seen it. You’ve been around this a long time. How many kids, even in our league or elsewhere, are exceptional talents but maybe aren’t as coachable?

“That’s why I think Indiana did an amazing job this last offseason. I studied it, and one of my former staff members is their director of player personnel. It was basically the way they evaluated talent, developed it, found kids who wanted to be coached and found kids they wanted to coach. That’s the key. It’s not just about evaluation. It’s about finding kids who want to be coached.

“I think Scott has done a really good job. He got here so late, but look at the evaluation of our quarterbacks. I went back and looked at this. Since 1996, when we went FBS, if you take our elite, program-changing quarterbacks — Daunte Culpepper, Blake Bortles, McKenzie Milton — and I’ll even include Dillon Gabriel’s first year, when he won 10 games, our winning percentage in the years those guys started was 71 percent.

“Outside of those four quarterbacks, what do you think our record has been since we’ve been FBS? It’s about 50 percent.

“So the evaluation of the quarterback is absolutely critical. I think Scott has done a really good job because not only do I think we have a really good quarterback, I think we also have really good depth. We have guys waiting in the wings who are going to play, and he’s also developing high school kids.

“With the one-time free transfer rule, and if there are changes that come from congressional help, I think going back to high school evaluation is really important.”

Rules for thee, not for me

Marc also asked Terry about the most challenging issue in current college athletics and what he wishes he could realistically fix.

“Just being able to enforce rules. That’s it,” Mohajir said.

Marc brought up University of Michigan president’s recent comment about not supporting the Protect College Sports Act because the Wolverines don’t want to give up a competitive advantage.

“I think congressional help is going to have to happen to provide some type of limited liability protection for us, and to create rules,” Mohajir said.

“It’s so frustrating because we have the greatest league in our country with the NFL, and they have rules. There’s a lot of parity. They have caps. There are no cap circumventions.

“You don’t think these owners — some of the most aristocratic people in this country — wouldn’t find a way to circumvent the cap if they could? They could do pay-me-forward deals and all kinds of stuff, of course. But they have rules, and they enforce them.”