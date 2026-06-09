UCF AD Terry Mohajir takes firm stance amid Brendan Sorsby gambling fallout

UCF athletic director Terry Mohajir made clear Tuesday where the Knights would stand if faced with a similar situation to the one now unfolding at Texas Tech.

In the wake of Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby being granted a temporary injunction that will allow him to play during the 2026 season despite NCAA gambling violations, Mohajir issued a strong statement on the importance of competitive integrity and institutional accountability.

“The integrity of competition must remain non-negotiable,” Mohajir said in a statement released by UCF. “Gambling on sports, particularly those in which a student-athlete participates, strikes at the heart of what makes college athletics credible.”

Sorsby, who transferred to Texas Tech after a standout 2025 season at Cincinnati, had previously been ruled permanently ineligible by the NCAA after admitting to a multi-year gambling habit that included more than $90,000 in wagers. According to court filings, those bets included wagers placed on Indiana football while Sorsby was a member of the Hoosiers’ program.

A Lubbock County judge granted Sorsby a temporary injunction Monday, allowing him to return to competition while his broader legal challenge against the NCAA continues. As part of the ruling, Sorsby will sit out Texas Tech’s first two games against Abilene Christian and Oregon State, but he would be eligible to return for the Red Raiders’ Big 12 opener against Houston on Sept. 18.

The decision has created significant backlash across college athletics, with multiple schools and conferences reportedly discussing possible action related to competing against Texas Tech. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark spoke with league athletic directors on Tuesday and Yormark is scheduled to meet with Big 12 university presidents on Thursday.

“Institutions cannot control court rulings, legal strategies or judicial outcomes,” Mohajir continued. “What we can control is playing time and the standards we set for participation in our programs.

“At UCF, if a student-athlete were found to have engaged in sports gambling that violated NCAA rules, that individual would be deemed ineligible for competition by UCF. We would still continue to support that student-athlete’s mental health and academic pursuits, but participation on the field would be out of the question, and I would make a strong recommendation to our president with that action.”

Sorsby’s legal team has argued that the NCAA should have considered his mental health, including a gambling addiction and anxiety. According to court filings, Sorsby entered a gambling rehabilitation facility for several weeks after the allegations became public.

“Rules only have value when they are enforced consistently and carry meaningful consequences,” Mohajir concluded in the statement. “Our student-athletes, coaches, fans and institutions deserve a system that protects the integrity of the game.”

Texas Tech does not appear on UCF’s 2026 schedule.

Join the message board discussion with diehard UCF fans in The Dungeon