UCF's Themus Fulks lands All-Big 12 honors

UCF point guard Themus Fulks continues to add to a record-setting season.

The senior floor general was named All-Big 12 Third Team and All-Newcomer Team, the conference announced Monday afternoon. Fulks was the only UCF player honored on the league’s postseason teams.

Fulks has been the engine of UCF’s offense throughout the 2025-26 season. Through 30 games, the Winston-Salem, N.C., native and Milwaukee transfer is averaging 14.4 points and 6.8 assists per game, leading the Knights in assists while ranking second on the team in scoring.

His playmaking numbers also rank among the best in the conference. Fulks finished the regular season second in the Big 12 with 205 total assists and 6.83 assists per game, trailing only Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson.

Feb 24, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; UCF Knights guard Themus Fulks (1) dribbles the ball while being defended by BYU Cougars forward Kennard Davis Jr. (30) during the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Earlier this season, Fulks etched his name into the UCF record books when he broke the program’s single-season assist record, surpassing the previous mark of 183 set by Sinua Phillips during the 1991-92 season. Fulks now has 205 assists and counting.

The veteran point guard has also achieved several additional milestones this season. He became the first Knight to record five double-digit assist games in a single season, the first UCF player this century to record four point-assist double-doubles, and the first player in program history to post back-to-back games with at least 10 assists.

Stillwell snubbed despite strong rebounding season

While Fulks represented UCF on the All-Big 12 teams, the absence of forward Jamichael Stillwell from the postseason honors list was notable.

Stillwell finished the regular season averaging 11.6 points and a team-high 7.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 52.1 percent from the field.

The physical forward was particularly impactful on the offensive glass. His 3.14 offensive rebounds per game ranked third in the Big 12, helping UCF consistently generate second-chance opportunities.

Stillwell also ranked seventh in the conference in total rebounding, finishing the regular season with 214 boards.

Former Knight Thiam earns honorable mention

Former UCF center Moustapha Thiam, who transferred to Cincinnati after last season, earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors.

Thiam made an immediate impact for the Bearcats, ranking 12th in the conference in rebounding at 6.7 boards per game while also finishing sixth in the league in field goal percentage (.532).

The 7-footer also emerged as one of the Big 12’s better rim protectors, finishing the regular season with 43 blocked shots, ninth in the conference.

Last year at UCF, Thiam was snubbed from All-Big 12 recognition.

No Coach of the Year for Dawkins

Feb 14, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Johnny Dawkins during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

After UCF’s win at then-No. 19 BYU, it appeared Johnny Dawkins might have built some momentum to enter the conversation for Big 12 Coach of the Year. However, the Knights’ three-game slide to close the regular season likely took him out of contention.

UCF’s case would have centered on the program’s success relative to its resources compared to many of its Big 12 peers.

The award went to Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd, who led the Wildcats to a 29-2 overall record and a 16-2 mark in Big 12 play, putting Arizona firmly in position for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Knights turn attention to Big 12 Tournament

With the regular season complete, Fulks and the Knights now shift their focus to the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.

UCF enters the tournament as the No. 8 seed and will begin play Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET, facing the winner of Tuesday’s opening-round game between No. 9 Cincinnati and No. 16 Utah.

The Knights closed the regular season 20-10 overall and 9-9 in Big 12 play.

If UCF advances past Wednesday’s game, the Knights would move on to the quarterfinals to face top-seeded Arizona.

As it stands, most bracketologists believe UCF has done enough to secure an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, likely in the range of a No. 9 seed. However, a loss on Wednesday would mark the Knights’ fourth consecutive defeat and leave them at 3-7 over their final 10 games. A win would likely go a long way toward solidifying their spot in the field on Selection Sunday.

2026 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Men’s Basketball Awards

Player of the Year: Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Defensive Player of the Year: Flory Bidunga, Kansas

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Freshman of the Year: AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Newcomer of the Year: Melvin Council Jr., Kansas

Sixth Man Award: Tobe Awaka, Arizona*

Most Improved: Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Coach of the Year: Tommy Lloyd, Arizona



All-Big 12 First Team

Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Brayden Burries, Arizona

Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

AJ Dybantsa, BYU*

Emanuel Sharp, Houston

Kingston Flemings, Houston*

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Flory Bidunga, Kansas

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

JT Toppin, Texas Tech*



All-Big 12 Second Team

Richie Saunders, BYU

Baba Miller, Cincinnati

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State

Darryn Peterson, Kansas



All-Big 12 Third Team

Koa Peat, Arizona

Cameron Carr, Baylor

Rob Wright, BYU

Themus Fulks, UCF

Xavier Edmonds, TCU



All-Big 12 Honorable Mention:

Arizona: Tobe Awaka

Baylor: Tounde Yessoufou

Cincinnati: Moustapha Thiam

Colorado: Isaiah Johnson

Houston: Joseph Tugler, Milos Uzan

Kansas: Melvin Council Jr.

Kansas State: PJ Haggerty

Oklahoma State: Parsa Fallah

TCU: David Punch

Texas Tech: Donovan Atwell

West Virginia: Honor Huff

Utah: Terrence Brown



All-Defensive Team

Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

Emanuel Sharp, Houston

Joseph Tugler, Houston

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Flory Bidunga, Kansas*

A tie resulted in an extra position on the team



All-Freshman Team

Brayden Burries, Arizona*

Koa Peat, Arizona

AJ Dybantsa, BYU*

Kingston Flemings, Houston*

Darryn Peterson, Kansas*



All-Newcomer Team

Cameron Carr, Baylor

Themus Fulks, UCF

Baba Miller, Cincinnati

Melvin Council Jr., Kansas

Donovan Atwell, Texas Tech



*- unanimous selection