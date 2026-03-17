Themus Fulks questions Big 12 glass court after UCF’s shooting woes in Kansas City

Themus Fulks questions Big 12 glass court after UCF’s shooting woes in Kansas Cityby: Brandon Helwig33 minutes agoUCFSportsRead In AppMar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; UCF Knights guard Themus Fulks (1) drives to the basket around Arizona Wildcats forward Dwayne Aristode (2) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn ImagesThemus Fulks said UCF’s footing and shooting were affected by the Big 12 Tournament’s experimental glass court, which the league scrapped after the quarterfinals.