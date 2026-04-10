Two UCF Football home games moved to Friday

Two UCF Football home games are moving to Friday, the Big 12 office announced today.

The Baylor game is moving to Friday, October 30 and the Iowa State game is moving to Friday, November 20.

Baylor will be the Space Game, and as the final home game, Iowa State is Senior Knight.

Of UCF’s 7 home games, three are non-Saturdays and four are on Saturday.

The season opener vs Bethune-Cookman is on Thursday, September 3.

No times or TV designations yet, but the Friday games will be on FOX, ESPN or FS1.

2026 UCF Football Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 3 – Bethune-Cookman

Saturday, Sept. 12 – at Pittsburgh

Saturday, Sept. 19 – Georgia State

Saturday, Sept. 26 – TCU

Saturday, Oct. 3 – at Houston

Saturday, Oct. 10 – at Oklahoma State

Saturday, Oct. 17 – Bye Week

Saturday, Oct. 24 – BYU

Friday, Oct. 30 – Baylor

Saturday, Nov. 7 – at Kansas

Saturday, Nov. 14 – Arizona State

Friday, Nov. 20 – Iowa State

Saturday, Nov. 28 – at Colorado

2026 Big 12 Football Weekday Selections

Friday, Sept. 11 – Missouri at Kansas

Friday, Sept. 18 – Houston at Texas Tech

Friday, Oct. 9 – Iowa State at BYU

Friday, Oct. 30 – Baylor at UCF

Friday, Nov. 6 – TCU at Arizona

Friday, Nov. 13 – Houston at Colorado

Friday, Nov. 20 – Iowa State at UCF

Thursday, Nov. 26 – TCU at Texas Tech

Friday, Nov. 27 – West Virginia at Utah