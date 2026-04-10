Two UCF Football home games moved to Friday
Two UCF Football home games are moving to Friday, the Big 12 office announced today.
The Baylor game is moving to Friday, October 30 and the Iowa State game is moving to Friday, November 20.
Baylor will be the Space Game, and as the final home game, Iowa State is Senior Knight.
Of UCF’s 7 home games, three are non-Saturdays and four are on Saturday.
The season opener vs Bethune-Cookman is on Thursday, September 3.
No times or TV designations yet, but the Friday games will be on FOX, ESPN or FS1.
2026 UCF Football Schedule
Thursday, Sept. 3 – Bethune-Cookman
Saturday, Sept. 12 – at Pittsburgh
Saturday, Sept. 19 – Georgia State
Saturday, Sept. 26 – TCU
Saturday, Oct. 3 – at Houston
Saturday, Oct. 10 – at Oklahoma State
Saturday, Oct. 17 – Bye Week
Saturday, Oct. 24 – BYU
Friday, Oct. 30 – Baylor
Saturday, Nov. 7 – at Kansas
Saturday, Nov. 14 – Arizona State
Friday, Nov. 20 – Iowa State
Saturday, Nov. 28 – at Colorado
2026 Big 12 Football Weekday Selections
Friday, Sept. 11 – Missouri at Kansas
Friday, Sept. 18 – Houston at Texas Tech
Friday, Oct. 9 – Iowa State at BYU
Friday, Oct. 30 – Baylor at UCF
Friday, Nov. 6 – TCU at Arizona
Friday, Nov. 13 – Houston at Colorado
Friday, Nov. 20 – Iowa State at UCF
Thursday, Nov. 26 – TCU at Texas Tech
Friday, Nov. 27 – West Virginia at Utah