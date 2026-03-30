UCF spring roster update includes newcomer numbers, changes

UCF opens spring practice on Tuesday, March 31, with 15 workouts scheduled through Saturday, May 2.

A day before practice begins, UCF updated its online roster with jersey numbers for the newcomers. There were also a couple of number changes for returning players, as wide receiver Waden Charles is now listed as No. 9 after wearing No. 19 last season, while offensive lineman Jacob Maiava has switched from No. 73 to No. 55.

Click here for UCF’s online roster at UCFKnights.com. The full list is also included below, grouped by position, and includes three signees who are not on campus for spring practice but are expected to enroll this summer.

There are 100 players listed, with the NCAA roster limit set at 105. Several preferred walk-ons have already announced commitments and are expected to fill some of the remaining spots.

Newcomers are denoted with their transfer school or Freshman status.

Quarterback (5)

8 – QB Rocco Marriott (Freshman)

10 – QB Kaleb Annett (Boise State)

12 – QB Keyone Jenkins (FIU)

14 – QB Alonza Barnett III (James Madison)

16 – QB Dante Carr (Freshman)

Running Back (7)

4 – RB Taevion Swint

11 – RB Landen Chambers (Central Arkansas)

20 – RB Kaj Baker (Freshman)

24 – RB Arthur Lewis IV (Freshman)

26 – RB Duke Watson (Louisville)

35 – RB Agyeman Addae

42 – RB Chance Nixon

Wide Receiver (13)

2 – WR Tyren Hornes (Freshman)

3 – WR Jonathan Bibbs (Louisiana-Monroe)

6 – WR Ric’Darious “DayDay” Farmer

7 – WR Duane Thomas Jr.

9 – WR Waden Charles

13 – WR Josh Derry (Monmouth)

39 – WR Andrea Parisi

81 – WR Zack Palmer

82 – WR Jordyn Bridgewater

85 – WR Carson Hinshaw

86 – WR Chase Hinshaw

89 – WR Caleb Rollerson

— – WR Jordan Nunuha* (Freshman)

Tight End (6)

0 – TE Dylan Wade

18 – TE Caden Piening

84 – TE Thomas Wadsworth

87 – TE Brooks Hall (Freshman)

88 – TE Grayson Brousseau (Oklahoma State)

— – TE Dylan Burk* (Sam Houston State)

Offensive Line (19)

53 – OL LaParka Langston

54 – OL Cooper Terpstra (Michigan State)

55 – OL Jacob Maiava

57 – OL Camp Lott

58 – OL Connor Meadows

61 – OL Owen Spell

63 – OL Shaheem Hill

66 – OL Brady Wayburn (UConn)

67 – OL Noah Senka

68 – OL Ethan Higgins

70 – OL RaiShaun McHaney

71 – OL Amahn Williams (Freshman)

72 – OL Dominick Campbell

73 – OL Henry Tabansi (Buffalo)

74 – OL Matthew Prigmore

75 – OL Tyler Gibson (Charlotte)

76 – OL Justin Royes

77 – OL Kasiyah Charlton (Freshman)

78 – OL Preston Cushman

EDGE (9)

6 – EDGE Isaiah Nixon

10 – EDGE Sincere Edwards

11 – EDGE Ken Talley (Arkansas)

12 – EDGE Aymeric Koumba

41 – EDGE Bruno Dall (Akron)

45 – EDGE Quentin Hatch

94 – EDGE L A Jessie Harrold (Florida State)

96 – EDGE Anthony Coaxum

98 – EDGE Alhassan Iddrissu (Freshman)

Defensive Tackle (10)

13 – DT Horace Lockett

42 – DT Artavius Jones (Miami)

54 – DT Trenton Turner

55 – DT Noah Mercer (Freshman)

92 – DT Jeffson Lafontant

93 – DT Brad Gurley (Eastern Kentucky)

95 – DT RJ Jackson Jr.

97 – DT Josh Schell (Tennessee)

99 – DT Thomas Collins (Oregon State)

— – DT Isaiah McNish* (Freshman)

Linebacker (8)

15 – LB Preston Hall (Freshman)

19 – LB Rashad Henry (UMass)

20 – LB Lewis Carter

24 – LB Tackett Curtis (Wisconsin)

32 – LB Matthew Occhipinti (Freshman)

33 – LB Phil Picciotti

34 – LB Jahleel Culbreath (Old Dominion)

38 – LB Jayden Jennings

Defensive Back (17)

4 – DB Braeden Marshall

5 – DB DJ Bell

7 – DB Antione Jackson

8 – DB Demari Henderson

14 – DB Kahmel Johnson (Wayne State)

16 – DB Antonio “TJ” Branch (Colorado)

17 – DB Jailen Duffie (North Dakota State)

18 – DB Caleb Flagg (Missouri)

21 – DB Ty Bartrum (Harvard)

22 – DB Amarion Queen (Freshman)

23 – DB Jayden Williams

25 – DB Rukeem Stroud

26 – DB Elijah Keys (Freshman)

27 – DB Nicholas Antoine

28 – DB Matt Irwin (Idaho)

29 – DB Jayden Bellamy

49 – DB Donnell Johnson

Specialists (6)

15 – K Will Stone (Texas)

49 – P Atticus Bertrams (Wisconsin)

31 – K/P Noah McGough

97 – K/P Mason Denaburg

37 – LS Rocklyn Kelley

43 – LS Kyle Hicks (Tennessee State)

*Jordan Nunuha, Dylan Burk and Isaiah McNish will enroll this summer.