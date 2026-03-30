UCF spring roster update includes newcomer numbers, changes
UCF opens spring practice on Tuesday, March 31, with 15 workouts scheduled through Saturday, May 2.
A day before practice begins, UCF updated its online roster with jersey numbers for the newcomers. There were also a couple of number changes for returning players, as wide receiver Waden Charles is now listed as No. 9 after wearing No. 19 last season, while offensive lineman Jacob Maiava has switched from No. 73 to No. 55.
Click here for UCF’s online roster at UCFKnights.com. The full list is also included below, grouped by position, and includes three signees who are not on campus for spring practice but are expected to enroll this summer.
There are 100 players listed, with the NCAA roster limit set at 105. Several preferred walk-ons have already announced commitments and are expected to fill some of the remaining spots.
Newcomers are denoted with their transfer school or Freshman status.
Quarterback (5)
8 – QB Rocco Marriott (Freshman)
10 – QB Kaleb Annett (Boise State)
12 – QB Keyone Jenkins (FIU)
14 – QB Alonza Barnett III (James Madison)
16 – QB Dante Carr (Freshman)
Running Back (7)
4 – RB Taevion Swint
11 – RB Landen Chambers (Central Arkansas)
20 – RB Kaj Baker (Freshman)
24 – RB Arthur Lewis IV (Freshman)
26 – RB Duke Watson (Louisville)
35 – RB Agyeman Addae
42 – RB Chance Nixon
Wide Receiver (13)
2 – WR Tyren Hornes (Freshman)
3 – WR Jonathan Bibbs (Louisiana-Monroe)
6 – WR Ric’Darious “DayDay” Farmer
7 – WR Duane Thomas Jr.
9 – WR Waden Charles
13 – WR Josh Derry (Monmouth)
39 – WR Andrea Parisi
81 – WR Zack Palmer
82 – WR Jordyn Bridgewater
85 – WR Carson Hinshaw
86 – WR Chase Hinshaw
89 – WR Caleb Rollerson
— – WR Jordan Nunuha* (Freshman)
Tight End (6)
0 – TE Dylan Wade
18 – TE Caden Piening
84 – TE Thomas Wadsworth
87 – TE Brooks Hall (Freshman)
88 – TE Grayson Brousseau (Oklahoma State)
— – TE Dylan Burk* (Sam Houston State)
Offensive Line (19)
53 – OL LaParka Langston
54 – OL Cooper Terpstra (Michigan State)
55 – OL Jacob Maiava
57 – OL Camp Lott
58 – OL Connor Meadows
61 – OL Owen Spell
63 – OL Shaheem Hill
66 – OL Brady Wayburn (UConn)
67 – OL Noah Senka
68 – OL Ethan Higgins
70 – OL RaiShaun McHaney
71 – OL Amahn Williams (Freshman)
72 – OL Dominick Campbell
73 – OL Henry Tabansi (Buffalo)
74 – OL Matthew Prigmore
75 – OL Tyler Gibson (Charlotte)
76 – OL Justin Royes
77 – OL Kasiyah Charlton (Freshman)
78 – OL Preston Cushman
EDGE (9)
6 – EDGE Isaiah Nixon
10 – EDGE Sincere Edwards
11 – EDGE Ken Talley (Arkansas)
12 – EDGE Aymeric Koumba
41 – EDGE Bruno Dall (Akron)
45 – EDGE Quentin Hatch
94 – EDGE L A Jessie Harrold (Florida State)
96 – EDGE Anthony Coaxum
98 – EDGE Alhassan Iddrissu (Freshman)
Defensive Tackle (10)
13 – DT Horace Lockett
42 – DT Artavius Jones (Miami)
54 – DT Trenton Turner
55 – DT Noah Mercer (Freshman)
92 – DT Jeffson Lafontant
93 – DT Brad Gurley (Eastern Kentucky)
95 – DT RJ Jackson Jr.
97 – DT Josh Schell (Tennessee)
99 – DT Thomas Collins (Oregon State)
— – DT Isaiah McNish* (Freshman)
Linebacker (8)
15 – LB Preston Hall (Freshman)
19 – LB Rashad Henry (UMass)
20 – LB Lewis Carter
24 – LB Tackett Curtis (Wisconsin)
32 – LB Matthew Occhipinti (Freshman)
33 – LB Phil Picciotti
34 – LB Jahleel Culbreath (Old Dominion)
38 – LB Jayden Jennings
Defensive Back (17)
4 – DB Braeden Marshall
5 – DB DJ Bell
7 – DB Antione Jackson
8 – DB Demari Henderson
14 – DB Kahmel Johnson (Wayne State)
16 – DB Antonio “TJ” Branch (Colorado)
17 – DB Jailen Duffie (North Dakota State)
18 – DB Caleb Flagg (Missouri)
21 – DB Ty Bartrum (Harvard)
22 – DB Amarion Queen (Freshman)
23 – DB Jayden Williams
25 – DB Rukeem Stroud
26 – DB Elijah Keys (Freshman)
27 – DB Nicholas Antoine
28 – DB Matt Irwin (Idaho)
29 – DB Jayden Bellamy
49 – DB Donnell Johnson
Specialists (6)
15 – K Will Stone (Texas)
49 – P Atticus Bertrams (Wisconsin)
31 – K/P Noah McGough
97 – K/P Mason Denaburg
37 – LS Rocklyn Kelley
43 – LS Kyle Hicks (Tennessee State)
*Jordan Nunuha, Dylan Burk and Isaiah McNish will enroll this summer.