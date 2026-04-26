UCF’s NFL Draft weekend ends with one pick, four UDFA deals

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, and UCF walked away with one selection — but the Knights’ post-draft haul added four more names to professional rosters.

Malachi Lawrence’s No. 23 overall selection by the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night was the program’s only drafted player this year, but running backs Jaden Nixon and Myles Montgomery, edge rusher Nyjalik Kelly and linebacker Keli Lawson each signed undrafted free agent contracts shortly after the conclusion of the draft.

RB Jaden Nixon – Green Bay Packers

RB Myles Montgomery – New England Patriots

Edge Nyjalik Kelly – Green Bay Packers

LB Keli Lawson – Minnesota Vikings

As of 11 p.m. Saturday night, no word on other signings. DB Phillip Dunnam and OT Paul Rubelt were thought to also be UDFA possibilities.

Big 12 sets draft record

UCF’s draft weekend also came during a record-setting year for the Big 12.

The conference had 38 players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, the most in Big 12 history. That broke the previous league record of 35, which had been set in both 1997 and 2003. Texas Tech led the conference with a school-record nine selections, while Arizona, Arizona State and Cincinnati each had four.

The Big 12 also had six first-round picks, with Lawrence among that group. He joined Texas Tech’s David Bailey, Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, Utah’s Spencer Fano, Arizona State’s Max Iheanachor and Utah’s Caleb Lomu as opening-round selections from the league.