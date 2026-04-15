UCF BOT approves Athletics Strategic Investment Fund

UCF has taken another significant step in positioning its athletics department for the rapidly changing financial landscape of college sports.

At Wednesday’s Board of Trustees meeting, UCF approved the creation of the UCF Athletics Strategic Investment Fund, a new mechanism designed to support one-time athletics initiatives aimed at boosting competitive positioning, revenue generation and long-term financial sustainability with a transfer of up to $22.5 million in non-recurring auxiliary resources to fund it.

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BOT-2 (Cover Memo): Approval of the UCF Athletics Strategic Investment Fund and Allocation of Auxiliary Funds

BOT-2 (Attachment A): UCF Athletics Strategic Investment Fund Charter

The proposal is tied to a November 2025 amendment to Florida Board of Governors Regulation 9.013, which now allows universities to use a limited portion of non-athletic auxiliary reserves to support athletics under specific conditions. UCF’s agenda memo framed the move as part of the university’s effort to remain competitive in the Big 12 while also navigating the evolving realities of revenue sharing, NIL and the broader business model of intercollegiate athletics. University officials also emphasized that the fund is intended for strategic, non-recurring uses rather than to plug ongoing operational needs or structural deficits.

The charter outlines a wide range of permitted uses for the fund. Those include revenue-generating projects such as premium seating and sponsorship infrastructure, facility enhancements tied to revenue or recruiting, technology and data systems that can improve performance or revenue, one-time investments in NIL or revenue-sharing infrastructure if structured as non-recurring, and other strategic initiatives aimed at improving long-term financial sustainability.

The next steps are already mapped out. According to the implementation plan in the agenda memo and repeated during the meeting, university and athletics leadership will begin developing and evaluating potential investment opportunities for review by the UCF Athletics Association Governing Board no later than May 1, 2026. That governing board is then expected to hold a working session before May 15 to review proposed investments and a multi-year financial model. Any approved investments are scheduled to be documented and reported back to the Board of Trustees at its June 2026 meeting.

The memo states the $22.5 million allocation will come from the university’s Central Auxiliary Strategic Fund, and that UCF determined the transfer would not negatively affect auxiliary operations, financial sustainability, the university’s credit profile, debt covenants or liquidity position. UCF also must maintain a plan to eliminate reliance on this funding mechanism by the end of fiscal year 2028.