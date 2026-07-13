Andrew Williamson leads four UCF players into pro baseball following MLB Draft

Three UCF Baseball players were selected in the 2026 MLB Draft over the weekend, while a fourth signed as an undrafted free agent following its conclusion.

Outfielder Andrew Williamson led the way, becoming UCF’s highest draft pick in more than two decades.

The St. Louis Cardinals selected Williamson in the second round Saturday with the No. 68 overall pick. He is the Knights’ highest selection since the Minnesota Twins drafted Matt Fox in the first round in 2004 and the fifth-highest draft pick in program history.

UCF’s highest MLB Draft selections:

1992 — Chad Mottola , first round (No. 5 overall), Cincinnati Reds

, first round (No. 5 overall), Cincinnati Reds 2001 — Justin Pope , first round (No. 28 overall), St. Louis Cardinals

, first round (No. 28 overall), St. Louis Cardinals 1993 — Joe Wagner , first round (No. 39 overall), Milwaukee Brewers

, first round (No. 39 overall), Milwaukee Brewers 2001 — Jason Arnold , second round (No. 63 overall), New York Yankees

, second round (No. 63 overall), New York Yankees 2026 — Andrew Williamson, second round (No. 68 overall), St. Louis Cardinals

Williamson spent three seasons with the Knights and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors following his junior season.

He batted .322 and led UCF with 16 home runs, four triples, 33 extra-base hits, 58 runs scored, 41 walks, a .645 slugging percentage and a .442 on-base percentage. He also ranked second on the team with 13 doubles and 48 RBIs.

Two more Knights heard their names called Sunday.

Braden Smith | Photo by: Maddie McGinty

Right-handed pitcher Braden Smith was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 15th round, while outfielder John Smith III went to the New York Mets in the 19th round.

Braden Smith joined UCF this season after transferring from Division II Maryville and earned the Knights’ No. 1 starting role entering the year.

His season was cut short April 3 at West Virginia when he was struck in the face by a line drive, suffering a facial fracture and concussion. Smith finished the year with a 3-1 record and a 6.21 ERA over 33.1 innings, recording 23 strikeouts and nine walks.

John Smith III | Photo by: Tanner Pavlovsky (UCF Athletics)

John Smith III was also a newcomer to the program after beginning his career at Pensacola State College and spending one season at South Alabama.

He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors after tying for second on the team with a .322 batting average and leading the Knights with 49 RBIs. Smith totaled 65 hits, 12 home runs, 13 doubles, one triple and 40 runs scored.

Camden Wicker | Photo by: Tanner Pavlovsky

After the draft concluded, right-handed pitcher Camden Wicker signed a free-agent contract with the Baltimore Orioles.

Wicker also earned second-team All-Big 12 honors this season, finishing with a 5-3 record and a 4.16 ERA over 75.2 innings. He struck out 62 batters and issued 32 walks.

Williamson, Braden Smith and Wicker each had college eligibility remaining.

Several other UCF players with eligibility remaining were believed to be potential draft candidates, including pitchers Matt Sauser and Evan Jones, but neither was selected. Unless they sign free-agent contracts, both would be expected to return to UCF next season.

None of UCF’s incoming transfer commitments or high school signees were selected in the draft.