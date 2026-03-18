UCF holds off Columbia, takes 8-5 win into TCU road series

UCF kept its strong stretch rolling on a chilly St. Patrick’s Day Tuesday night.

Behind a four-RBI night from left fielder John Smith III and a bullpen effort that had to cover 8 1/3 innings, the Knights beat Columbia 8-5 at John Euliano Park to close a 12-game homestand on a winning note.

The victory pushed UCF to 13-6 overall and gave the Knights their fourth straight win after last weekend’s three-game sweep of Oklahoma State. Columbia, which reached the NCAA Tournament last season, fell to 2-11.

UCF built an early cushion, weathered a fourth-inning Columbia rally and then leaned on its pitching depth the rest of the way. Michael Gillen recorded the final four outs for his first save, while Kevin Schoneboom picked up the win after entering in the first inning and escaping an early jam.

“For me, the story of the night is just how many guys we used and how many guys were really good on the mound,” UCF coach Rich Wallace said. “If we turn a double play there, it might be a different looking game.”

The Knights finished with 11 hits and scored in four of the first five innings. Smith drove in four runs, Zak Skinner went 2-for-5 with an RBI, DeAmez Ross went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two stolen bases, and Jordan Lodise added two RBIs.

Smith helps UCF answer quickly

John Smith III | Photo by: Tanner Pavlovsky (UCF Athletics)

Columbia struck first in the top of the first, but UCF immediately answered.

After Cayden Gaskin led off the bottom of the inning with a double, Smith brought him home with a sacrifice fly and Skinner followed with an RBI groundout to give the Knights a 2-1 lead.

That quick response has become a theme during UCF’s current run, and Wallace said the lineup has done a good job separating what happens defensively from the next trip to the plate.

“It sure helps when your leadoff hitter hits a first-pitch backside double off the wall and you’re kind of off and running,” Wallace said. “But I think they’re doing a pretty good job of separating what happens on the field defensively to what we’re trying to do offensively.

“It doesn’t matter what just happened. Let’s take care of our business offensively and try to win innings, which we won every inning tonight but the one.”

The Knights then broke the game open in the second.

Ross singled, stole second, then stole third before Lodise lifted a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1. After Gaskin walked and Andrew Williamson singled, Smith got a pitch he could drive and launched a two-out, three-run homer to left for his first home run of the season.

Just like that, UCF had a 6-1 lead.

Smith also nearly left the yard earlier in the game and said his approach was less about trying to do too much and more about keeping it simple.

“Really just trying to help the team win and just put the ball in play, really,” Smith said.

Lodise added an RBI double in the third to extend the lead to 7-1, and at that point it looked as though UCF might cruise.

Columbia’s push changes the tone

Instead, the game tightened in the fourth.

After Columbia put two men on and a UCF error extended the inning, Jackson Brewer made the Knights pay with a grand slam to right field. In the span of a few pitches, Columbia had cut what was a six-run game down to 7-5.

That was the only inning UCF truly lost all night, but it changed the feel of the game and forced Wallace to navigate the middle innings carefully with a weekend road trip looming.

“You’re trying to win the game first, but you’re also trying not to overextend anybody so that it doesn’t jeopardize anybody through the weekend,” Wallace said. “You go into it kind of thinking some guys will have clean innings and some guys are there to clean it up. And it pretty much worked to what we thought it would do.”

UCF got one of those runs right back in the bottom of the fifth.

Landon Moran singled and stole second, and Ross followed with an RBI single up the middle to make it 8-5. Ross has been showing better signs at the plate lately, and Wallace said the at-bats are beginning to look more like what UCF expected.

“It’s been a couple games like that,” Wallace said. “The at-bats look better, the takes look better, he looks better in the box. I think it’s trending in the right direction.”

Knights use six arms

Michael Gillen | Photo by: Maddie McGinty

Starter Chandler Dorsey, who had a rocky relief outing on Sunday, lasted just two-thirds of an inning before leaving, forcing the Knights to piece the game together from there. Schoneboom entered with the bases loaded in the first and limited the damage, then Roman Kimball and Max Murray bridged the middle innings before Mateo Gray and Gillen closed it out.

Gray delivered two scoreless innings, and Gillen finished it by retiring all four hitters he faced and striking out two.

Gillen said the formula has been simple.

“Just continuing attacking the zone and working that cutter,” Gillen said. “It’s been a good pitch. Worked out with Coach DT (pitching coach Drew Thomas), and it’s just been going well from there. Just keep it in the zone and keep attacking.”

He also said that approach reflects the personality of UCF’s pitching staff as a whole.

“We’re gritty,” Gillen said. “We like going out there in tough spots and getting outs and attacking the zone. That’s kind of what DT preaches, and that’s kind of how we pitch as a staff collectively.”

The defense behind that group helped as well, especially with the amount of contact Columbia made after the early innings.

“It helps a lot knowing that guys behind you will make good plays,” Gillen said. “A lot of those doubles in the gap are getting snatched, so it’s fun to pitch with those guys back there.”

Wallace pointed to the work of several relievers in particular, including Murray, Gray and Gillen, and said that kind of depth could become important as conference play continues.

“If we can continue with that, that gives us a lot more depth on what we’re trying to finish at the end of the game,” Wallace said.

Injury notes

There was some mild concern during the game when both Dorsey and Smith came out early.

Wallace said Smith’s issue was only a slight hamstring problem and did not sound overly concerned about his availability moving forward.

“John Smith’s just a slight hamstring. He’ll be fine,” Wallace said. “He told me he could still go and he was fine. It’s not worth it right there in that situation.”

Smith echoed that afterward.

“Yeah, I just had some hamstring,” Smith said. “I hurt my hamstring earlier in the year and it kind of was tightening up on me today, but hopefully I can get some treatment on it and get back in the lineup this weekend.”

Wallace said UCF was still seeking clarification on Dorsey, while also noting Joey Trombley’s status remains unresolved. Trombley, a weekend starter, has not pitched after exiting after 3.0 innings vs. Murray State on March 8.

First Big 12 road test

Next up is a much bigger challenge.

The Knights now head to Fort Worth for a three-game Big 12 series against preseason conference favorite TCU, their first league road trip of the season. The Horned Frogs are 12-8, and just lost 2 of 3 games at Arizona State in their Big 12 opening series.

UCF currently sits atop the Big 12 standings after sweeping Oklahoma State, and Wallace said the next step is proving the Knights can carry this style of baseball away from home.

“This team’s got a chance to be pretty special if we continue to get better,” Wallace said. “And the next challenge is, in the league, can you take what you’ve been doing here and play that style of baseball on the road when it matters most? And that’s what we need to do.”

Smith kept the approach even simpler.

“It’s game by game,” he said. “Just another game. Just play baseball and hopefully we can come out with a series win there.”

Postgame Press Conference

(Courtesy of Eric Lopez)