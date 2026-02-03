UCF Baseball Media Day: Rich Wallace previews 2026 season as Knights enter third year in Big 12

Entering his third season at the helm, and UCF’s third year competing in the Big 12, baseball coach Rich Wallace believes his program is trending back in the right direction. After earning an NCAA Regional berth in their first year in the league in 2024, the Knights took a step back last season, finishing 29-26, but return several key pieces while welcoming a large influx of new talent ahead of the 2026 campaign, which begins Friday, Feb. 14 vs. Siena.

Wallace, a former Knight himself, spoke Tuesday at UCF’s preseason media day about navigating another significant roster overhaul, lessons learned from Year 2 in the Big 12, and what he’s seen from a group that features 30 newcomers alongside veteran returners like DeAmez Ross and Andrew Williamson.

Here’s everything he had to say.

Opening statement

“Thank you guys for being here. As a guy that was fortunate enough to play on some really good teams here and never had this kind of following or coverage, I appreciate all that you guys do and our program and our guys don’t take it for granted in the slightest.

“It’s been an exciting group to work with, a fun group. They had a really productive and focused fall and seem to be headed in the right direction at this point in the early spring, which isn’t easy to do when you get 31 new players and five new staff. But when you add guys like Shane Gierke and Jack Zyska and Cullen Smith, guys that have coached, played, experienced college baseball at the elite levels, it makes it a lot easier.

“Really excited to kind of watch this group attack this season.”

On lessons learned after their second season in the Big 12, and what he identified that they needed to add to the roster either via transfer portal or high school recruiting:

“Yeah, I think obviously the league was really, really good last year. Eight teams getting in, said it before, there’s no weekends off in this league, but it was really deep last year. And when you leave this room and end of May, you’re kind of thinking there’s six, seven guys you could lose and we ended up losing some of them.

“But then I think it starts with kind of the guys we thought losing to the draft, we really did. We didn’t think any stretch of our imagination that DeAmez Ross would be back. So it starts kind of at that point when you get a feeling of he’s back and how you kind of adjust that outfield.

“And we really just want to attack the infield depth, some of the power stuff, like we went through the whole league last year and I don’t think we had a home run in left field. So a little more versatility out there, a little more power to the lineup, more athleticism.

“And honestly, this is the first group of freshmen that we’ve been able to go through the whole recruiting process with and start with a group in the high school, identify them, recruit them, get them here. It’s been a really exciting group of freshmen, not only the transfers this fall and spring.”

On overhauling the roster with 31 new players:

“We knew that with the freshmen, like this is the first one where we could build around some freshmen with who we identified and brought in. So you had that going in.

“And then Antonio Jimenez is a draft eligible sophomore and you lose him early, Edian Espinal, you gotta replace that guy. Going into the year was not a draft pick per se, but he played himself into that. And you lose a couple guys out that you weren’t expecting.

“So you’re just trying to pick the pieces up, just the same thing you’re seeing in all sports. Like it’s year to year, you better be able to adapt on the fly, address your needs and treat every year as its own separate entity. It’s hard to really build for three to four years in advance.

“You just gotta try to build the best roster you can for this season. And with the development process in the back of your mind.”

On rebuilding the bullpen:

“Yeah, you have to start with some of the power stuff. And in this league, if you watch this league, the power at the end of the bullpen, as far as the pure stuff and the velocity and the breaking balls, it’s elite level stuff. And honestly, if you can find a way at the end of the game, as much as we harp on defense and wanna play clean defense, at the end of the game, if you can stop the ball from even being put in play, it makes things a lot easier for you defensively.

“So you go out and you get a guy like Chandler Dorsey, Evan Jones, Michael Gillen, we can go down the list of some of those arms that we got to kind of fortify that back end of the bullpen. And then getting (Kris) Sosnowski back and Kevin Schoneboom back. Sos looks healthy, Schoneboom’s taking a step forward. So we’re excited about where that is.”

On the return of top players DeAmez Ross and Andrew Williamson:

“Well, I think you’re talking about two special people, right? I think they have the respect of everybody, not only on the field, but off the field, the way they go about their business and everything that they do. It’s just not showing up here and doing it the right way. They do everything the right way.

“And then as a coach, when you can have two of your better, if you wanna call them best, but definitely two of our better players go out and practice the way they do with the intensity and focus and all of that, that’s not common. And it’s a special thing to have.”

On the competition at catcher:

“It’s really a group of four. And Zak Skinner’s got a lot of experience. It’s a special bat. He’s just not power. He can really hit. Him and Coach Lopez have worked really, really hard on the defensive stuff. And you’re starting to see some of that defensive capability show up in the scrimmages.

“Sebastian Hurtado’s one of the most gifted defensive catchers that we’ve ever had here as a freshman. The teams that I’ve been around and been fortunate enough to coach and see, he’s very, very gifted. Obviously, he’s a freshman, so he lacks some of that game experience, but he can do some things that no one else can do.

“Mason Wilson, a transfer from Rollins. Really, really good fall. He battled through some injuries, and he seems to be on the other side of that. So he’s gonna factor in behind there, and at DH.

“And then Dallas Brooks is another capable freshman that’s got a really bright future in this program.”

On position battles:

“Yeah, not really finalized on any of that, but there’s definitely a mix of, when you look at that outfield, obviously, DeAmez is back. Andrew Williamson, one of the better players in the country, he’s back again. JD Rogers, transfer from Vanderbilt, in left field, is as gifted as anybody that we have, and he’s had a great spring. So he’s gonna factor in out there. We picked up a mid-year transfer, Noah Rabin, who has got a lot of experience and has maturity, has proven track record of hitting. He’s gonna factor in out there.

“And then we’ve had two freshmen, Zach Malvasio and (Stephen) Chucka. There’s a lot of options. Obviously, you can only play three in a DH, but there’s a lot of options out there, which gives us a little more flexibility at the end of the games, being able to pinch hit and not really have to sacrifice stuff defensively.

“So we’re excited about some of that. And then the infield, there’s five guys that are kind of in the mix for, you can pick the position. We want to play three shortstops and three centerfielders. When this thing’s going right, that’s what it looks like. So we haven’t really finalized that, but we’re in the mix of all that.”

On the competition for the pitching rotation, and who is emerging for the No. 1 starter role:

“Yeah, I think you got a couple of guys still fighting for that, but we stretched out six guys, really, for that starting rotation. Maybe that’s Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or Tuesday. Who knows at this point, but Braden Smith, obviously been outstanding since the day he stepped on campus. Joey Trombley, those two probably stood out the most. And then I think it’s a race between Mateo Gray, Cam Wicker, Matt Sauser, Grant Siegel for that third and fourth spot.”

On Mateo Gray, who is now solely focusing on pitching:

“Yeah, I think just the demand of the two-way stuff. It’s really tough. Like, you want him to do it because he can do both, but I think what we saw in the early fall was that pitching stuff has really taken a leap forward as far as his ability, two, our need for the different stuff that he brings.

“So he’s physically a little more ready to do the pitching stuff than he was last year as far as getting the whole buildup and everything. But his strike throwing, pitch execution, and I like guys that weren’t just pitchers their whole life. Like, that guy has a feel for what’s happening on the bases, what’s happening defensively. He’s ultra competitive. He’s just really taken a giant step forward on the mound.”

On the differences between last year’s pitching staff and this one:

“Yeah, I think overall the depth of the starting rotation is obviously deeper. The power stuff at the end of the bullpen mixed with some of the pitch execution. I thought we had some power at the end of the bullpen, but it wasn’t a lot of strike throwing.

“And when you just put yourself in those situations late in game and give people stuff because you don’t command the baseball enough, you put yourself in some situations where you saw us get into last year, we couldn’t quite finish them. I think we’ve mixed some of that power stuff with some pitch execution and competitiveness at the end of the game.”

On pitcher Braden Smith, a transfer from Maryville:

“Well, I think it starts with the demeanor and the way he goes about it. He acts and competes like a guy that should be pitching on the weekend in the Big 12, and just a mix of stuff. There’s four pitches in there. It’s fastball command, in and out. There’s two above average secondary pitches in there and just the competitiveness you got to have.

“It’s different, like throwing on Friday and Saturday is different than throwing on a Sunday or a Tuesday. If you haven’t done it, you don’t really understand it, but it is different. You have to have that kind of moxie and competitiveness to do it. He looks like he’s shown that to this point.”

On pitcher Joey Trombley, a transfer from Sacred Heart:

“Yeah, it’s two different looks. One’s 5-foot-10 coming at you and the other one’s Joey Trombley, 6-foot-7. Just a completely different look, different pitch mix. If you stack those two up in a weekend, when you’re looking at it offensively, it’s just two different preparation processes on that.”

On the batting lineup, and DeAmez Ross being leadoff again:

“I mean, you feel good about him in the leadoff role because of how good he was at it last year and he obviously is a natural leadoff guy. We also have to look at ways to kind of protect Andrew Williamson. If I’m playing us, I’m circling him, so do you protect him by having guys on base in the front? Do you do it with somebody behind him? Do you put him, like late in the year, we put him in the two hole. Do we need to lead him off to protect him?

“We’ve messed around with all of them. That’ll kind of play itself out. I’d like to protect him from the front and the back if we can figure that out.”

On DeAmez Ross evolving as a team leader:

“Yeah, like I said, he’s a special kid, but the leading stuff and the vocal stuff is not natural for him. It wasn’t, and he’s taken that as a challenge because this team needs him to be and he’s earned that right. There’s nobody in that locker room that doesn’t respect him, one, as a person, two, as a worker, teammate, and we need that from him and he’s kind of stepped up and taken that role.

“So to see somebody get out of their comfort zone and attack something that the team needs for the betterment of the whole, it’s outstanding.”

On whether he changed anything going into this season:

“I mean, you evaluate all of it, right? Like all processes of everything that we’re doing from recruiting to the actual evaluation part to the program development to, you name it. Like, we looked at all of it.

“I think there were some things in there that we just didn’t execute at the level we need to. I want our team to play at their full potential and then I want them to do it consistently. And then you want them to do it consistently regardless of circumstance, and then maybe we can kind of surpass that potential.

“I think we reached our potential a few times last year. We just didn’t do it consistently and we didn’t handle some of the bumps in the roads with the maturity and toughness that I think this program is kind of built on. Our best teams that I’ve ever been around here, they were arguably the toughest team and the most resilient team on the field.

“Didn’t think we did that, so we changed some of the stuff that we did in the fall, a little more team-based stuff, a little more just the way that we went about it, just focusing on it, not really changing much, but just a little more attention to detail on some of those other things, which is, like you said, there’s 30 new players on this team. Last year there was 20-something. The year before there was 27, continually changing, so trying to fight some of that stuff where it is so many new guys every single year.

“How do we get them going on the same way? So we did some different things, whether that was our fall schedule. Naturally, I wouldn’t think about going to Key West in the fall, but to find a way to stick 30 new guys on a bus and spend a weekend down there and play somebody else.

“When we left Key West and came back, we were a completely different group than we were when we went down there and just trying to find ways and opportunities to do that.”

On the challenge of building chemistry in the age of transfer portal and roster turnover:

“Like I said, it’s 30 new guys, and you’re trying to get them to be bought in on something bigger than themselves, and that makes it easier to get through those bumps in the road when I’m not really worried, did I go 0-4, hey, how do we play better so we can all end up on the right side of this? And that is the challenge, and it’s just different now than it ever was.

“It doesn’t mean it’s wrong, that’s just what it is, so we better adapt or figure it out.”

On the 2026 schedule, which includes a tournament in Jacksonville, Miami home and home, South Florida, and more:

“This is the first (schedule) that we’ve had a chance to, this thing’s built out so far in advance, and when we have South Florida on the schedule at home, I wanted to make sure that our first road weekend isn’t in the league, that we can prepare for that, and a chance to go to Jacksonville and play in what is really, if that was a regional, that would be considered a really, really tough regional, on the road, in a ballpark that’s not ours against three different opponents, that’s preparing you for what they’re gonna see the rest of the way.

“Then to get Murray State in here, team that was in the College World Series the year before, to keep us at that level to get ready for, I mean, you can look at that first six, seven weeks in the league, it starts then and it doesn’t stop.”

On what it will take for UCF to make a run in the Big 12 and get back to a NCAA Regional:

“Yeah, it’s the same thing that it’s always been here, we’re gonna have to pitch at a high level, defend, and we’re gonna have to be really, really versatile on offense, and I think we have the pieces to do that, it’s just a matter of showing up when the time is right and putting that thing on display.”

On the high school recruiting class, particularly infielder Jordan Lodise:

“Yeah, you’re talking about that transition, right? Like Jordan’s really gifted, this thing is really, really important for him, you can tell by the way he goes about his work, but every freshman in every phase of this, like this thing’s broken down, when they first show up to the weight training, to the individual stuff, then you get in the team stuff, and every freshman at every phase just kind of hits a wall and experiences something they never, and then they eventually make it through, he’s hit those same walls that every freshman that I’ve ever coached has, he’s just made it through faster and more aggressively than most freshmen.

“We left the fall thinking he’s got a chance to play shortstop here, and he’s proven that he’s got a shot to play shortstop here in this early spring, and not only do that, but be offensive too.

“He’s a special, special kid, special talent, somebody that Coach Lopez went out and found that was probably a little under the radar despite his last name at that point, and he’s been a perfect fit for us, but you can go up and down the list of those freshmen, this is the first time since I’ve been here where we’re gonna be able to play multiple freshmen at some serious spots, not only on the field, but on the mound as well.”

On the offseason hire of assistant coach Shane Gierke:

“He’s a really good baseball coach… All facets of it. He’s really helped our defensive stuff in the outfield to the base running, just to the daily, the focus of how do we play winning baseball, that guy’s won at every level, and he brings that every day, and I think he’s in it too, he’s out there with the guys, the guys feel that he’s in the fight with them, and he’s been a blessing for me.”

On adding new staff in the player development/analytics roles:

“We don’t have a lot of resources as far as how much we could actually pay those guys to retain them, so when we bring those guys in, we want the right guys for the program, but it’s also to help them fast forward their careers, I wanted Danny Neri here to help us, and he got a chance to move on in advance (to Bryant), that’s outstanding, happy for him, that’s great, he’s gonna be a great coach, same thing with Michael Agis, but then to be able to replace him with a guy like Cullen Smith who just won a Junior College World Series at FSW and played at Arkansas, coached at Arkansas, has kind of changed the dynamic of our staff, that’s been a great addition, and then bringing Jack Zyska back who, as far as our system, has a PhD in our system, and a really good teacher of it.”

On the portal addition of infielder Austin Jacobs, who attended Hagerty High School and spent last season at Clemson:

“Yeah, it’s a weird thing with Austin, I’ve known the kid since he was little, I think I’ve recruited him four times, and then this was kind of the last time to get him, I recruited him when he was in eighth grade, when I got to Florida State, he was in that recruiting class that we had to keep him, and then when he decommitted from Florida State, we tried to get him here again, and then he ends up at Clemson

“The recruiting process was very, we knew that he was going in, we heard about it, and then he went in and I called him and I said, are you done messing around, are you ready to be a Knight? He’s like, yes, I’m ready to be a Knight, and that was the extent of the conversation, he was ready to come home, he was ready to do this, and he’s been great in all facets.”

On the biggest surprise, if there has been one, through the early part of practice:

“In this spring part, I think Matt Sauser had one of the most impressive springs from a pitching standpoint of where he was at the end of the season, to what he was in the fall, to his adjustment so far, so I think him and the velocity on the fastball, the command of the fastball, the secondary pitch, if he continues to go on the route that he is, I think we’re gonna see a really good version of him.”

On the biggest position battles remaining:

“Yeah, I think catching’s still up in the air, I think there’s five guys in the mix for the infield stuff, and where they end up, it’s still out there, and the DH, because there’s only three guys gonna be in that outfield, and we have some offensive capability there, so whoever’s not out there is gonna battle for DH.

“You got Javi Crespo could be a DH, I mean, those other infielders could end up there, James Hankerson has got a lot of potential there, if he doesn’t end up at first, he could end up there, so the competition at DH, the infield spots, and who’s actually gonna be the everyday catcher, or do we go with rotation, that’s still to be seen.”

On whether he will continue coaching third base:

“No, I would rather just stay in the dugout, we did some stuff there just to kind of make some adjustments, Coach Gierke, he’ll coach third, Cullen Smith will coach first, and I’ll be in the dugout.

“(Last year) we really wanted to get Coach Lopez, who handles all of our hitting and offensive game playing, into the dugout at that moment, because I thought we’d lost some of the offensive stuff as far as the preparation part, there’s things while the game’s going on that I can’t prepare them for offensively, that somebody needed to be in there to do, and he did a great job of that, the hitters wanted him in there, so the transition of keeping him in there, which I thought worked great, and then me not having to coach third, and deal with all that stuff.

“Coach Gierke, he’s an experienced third base coach, and Colin Smith at first base, will be great.”

On recruiting local Central Florida area players:

“I think that’s the challenge, we want recruiting start and stop right here in Orlando, and Central Florida, but so many people recruit Central Florida, like this is where everybody comes, there’s so many tournaments, everybody’s recruiting here, but I think those kids saw the vision of what this place can be, what it will be, and wanted to be part of something in their hometown, that they can never be taken away from.

“I think they bought into that, and they’re talented too, right? So that helps out, when you’re gonna have those guys showing up, it’s special for me, one being a kid from Orlando, that got to do the same thing, where my family was at every game, at every batting practice, and I didn’t probably realize it as much from 18 to 22, as I did from the rest of my life, but it was really important, and I think they’re gonna really feel that too, at the end of their careers, when this thing gets rolling.”

On whether he feels more settled going into his third season as head coach:

“Yeah, I mean, obviously the first time, you always think you’re ready, and then that’s with every job I’ve ever taken, every job I think I thought I was ready, and then you get in there, and you’re like, okay, there’s more to this, in some of the areas than you thought, and every year, if I’m not pushing myself to be a better coach, then I’m not living up to what I ask our guys to do, on a daily basis, so yeah, I think I’m a little more settled,

“I’m really comfortable with the staff, obviously, Coach Thomas and Coach Lopez, being with me for three years, there’s not a lot of conversations, of how things should be done, it’s just making sure it’s locked down there, and then the new guys we brought in, it was a seamless transition.”

On what the team needs to do between now and Opening Day:

“Really not changing anything, it’s just staying with the process of, we try to do everything in any of our systems, that’s good enough, whatever we’re doing has to be good enough, to win game three of a Super Regional on the road, and if that process doesn’t work, and our daily work doesn’t translate to that environment, with the execution and everything that we do, then we probably shouldn’t be doing it.

“The challenge at this stage, when you’re 10 days out, and you’ve only really inter-squadded, and you’re tired of playing yourself, over and over and over again, can we have the same intensity and the focus, for the next 10 days, to get ready for the opening day, like you would later in the year.

“Then from that point on, can we continue to get better, when the practice is kind of erased, like once we get this thing rolling, we’re practicing once or twice a week at most, and if we don’t take our daily pre-game work at that level, then you’re not gonna really improve as a team, as this thing keeps going, it’s just because your opportunity to actually practice, doesn’t exist, but you got work every day, and your pre-game work, that’s the challenge of the day-to-day work, to push for that.”

