Andrew Williamson’s three-homer night puts UCF in control before weather suspends Auburn Regional opener

Andrew Williamson will have to wait overnight to see if the biggest night of his UCF career officially helps send the Knights into the winner’s bracket.

But before lightning, torrential rain and a long delay stopped UCF’s NCAA Regional opener late Friday night, Williamson had already made his mark.

The junior outfielder blasted three home runs and drove in six runs as No. 2 seed UCF built a 9-3 lead over No. 3 seed NC State in the Auburn Regional at Plainsman Park. The game was suspended in the top of the eighth inning with two outs, NC State’s Chris McHugh on second base and UCF four outs away from advancing.

The game, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. ET, was delayed two hours by weather and did not begin until shortly after 8 p.m. ET. A lightning delay hit at 10:45 p.m. ET, followed by heavy rain that forced the tarp onto the field. Shortly before midnight, the game was called for the night.

It is scheduled to resume at 12:02 p.m. ET Saturday.

Williamson carries the night

Andrew Williamson blasted 3 home runs, increasing his season total to 15 (Photo courtesy of UCF Athletics).

Williamson entered the regional already as one of UCF’s best bats, tied for the team lead with 12 home runs while leading the Knights in extra-base hits, runs scored, walks, slugging percentage and on-base percentage.

He added to all of that in a hurry Friday night.

After NC State jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Williamson answered in the bottom half with a two-run homer to right field, cutting the deficit to 3-2 and immediately changing the feel of the game.

UCF tied it in the second on a solo homer from freshman shortstop Jordan Lodise, then took the lead in the third when John Smith III tripled and scored on a Zak Skinner single. Landon Moran later added an RBI single to make it 5-3.

Then Williamson broke the game open.

With DeAmez Ross and Smith aboard in the fifth, Williamson launched a three-run homer to right center, stretching UCF’s lead to 8-3. In the seventh, he added his third blast of the night, a solo shot to right field that gave the Knights a 9-3 cushion before the weather eventually took over.

Williamson was 3-for-4 with three homers, three runs scored and six RBIs when play was stopped. His three home runs pushed his season total to 15, pending the completion of the suspended game.

WILLY PUTS US RIGHT BACK IN THE GAME WITH A TWO-RUN BOMB 💥



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/mKtM360lvo — UCF Baseball (@UCF_Baseball) May 30, 2026

445 FEET 🤯



Andrew Williamson with a 3 run no doubter for @UCF_Baseball to lead 8-3!#RoadToOmaha x 🎥 ESPN2pic.twitter.com/7CgWMqY2Mw — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 30, 2026

DAT BOY ANDREW WILLIAMSON DOES IT AGAIN 🔥🔥🔥



3RD OF THE NIGHT. KILFFFF pic.twitter.com/Mf2RmzJluM — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) May 30, 2026

UCF bullpen keeps NC State quiet

Camden Wicker, UCF’s second-team All-Big 12 starter, had to work through traffic early. NC State scored three runs in the first inning, getting an RBI single from Mikey Ryan and a two-run single from Dalton Bargo.

But UCF avoided further damage from there.

Wicker allowed three runs on seven hits over 3.2 innings, walking five and striking out one. The bullpen then settled the game down.

Kaniel Rosado entered and threw 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk while stranding both inherited runners. Freshman Max Murray followed with 1.2 scoreless innings before the delay, allowing two hits and striking out one.

NC State had several offensive chances but never scored after the first inning.

Regional path now waits until Saturday

If UCF finishes off the win Saturday afternoon, the Knights will advance to the winner’s bracket game against No. 4 seed Milwaukee, which stunned host and No. 1 seed Auburn 13-8 earlier Friday.

That game is currently scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Saturday.

The loser of the UCF-NC State game will turn around and face Auburn in an elimination game, currently scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

That means UCF could have a quick turnaround if it completes the win over NC State, but that would be a trade the Knights would gladly take.

We will resume game at 12:02p eastern Saturday with @UCF_Baseball leading NC St 9-3 as the Wolfpack bat with one on and two outs in the top of the 8th. pic.twitter.com/9SM7JaJjiZ — UCF Marc Daniels (@ucf_marcdaniels) May 30, 2026

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