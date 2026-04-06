UCF Baseball climbs to No. 12, takes over top spot in Big 12

Following its series win at West Virginia, UCF Baseball is surging in the national polls.

The Knights are 20-9 overall, sit atop the Big 12 standings with a 10-2 conference record, and are now ranked No. 12 by D1Baseball, No. 13 by Perfect Game and No. 17 by Baseball America.

The No. 12 spot marks UCF’s highest ranking since March 2020, when the Knights also reached No. 12 after a 15-2 start before the season was abruptly cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Widely regarded as the premier college baseball poll, D1Baseball moved UCF up 11 spots this week, making the Knights the highest-ranked team in the Big 12. UCF has won all four of its conference series so far: a sweep of Oklahoma State, a road series win at TCU, a sweep of Arizona and this past weekend’s series victory at West Virginia.

Big 12 teams ranked in the latest D1Baseball poll:

No. 12 UCF (+11)

No. 17 West Virginia (-4)

No. 20 Arizona State (+5)

Rich Wallace’s team returns home Tuesday night to host Stetson in a nonconference matchup before heading to second-place Kansas (22-10, 9-3 Big 12) for a key conference series this weekend.