UCF rallies from 6-0 down, survives late drama to beat Oklahoma State 12-11 in Big 12 opener

ORLANDO — Friday night had just about everything.

There was an early six-run deficit. There was a lengthy delay after home plate umpire Brian Marine was struck by a pitch in a scary first-inning scene and taken away by ambulance. There was a seven-run fifth inning from UCF. There was a late Oklahoma State rally that nearly flipped the game again.

And in the end, there was Kris Sosnowski, back in a familiar role, recording the final two outs and slamming the door on a 12-11 UCF victory in the Knights’ Big 12 opener at John Euliano Park.

For UCF, it was the kind of win that can energize a club at the start of conference play. The Knights improved to 10-6 overall and 1-0 in the Big 12 by overcoming a 6-0 hole against Oklahoma State ace Ethan Lund, then holding on through a chaotic final three innings.

“It didn’t look really good there going down 6-0,” UCF coach Rich Wallace said. “But I think some of that with (Matthew) Heyl there and (Anthony) Lariz kind of just stopping it and getting us there and then be able to put up those at-bats in that situation against that type of arm, couldn’t be more proud of the offense.”

A frightening moment changes the tone early

The game’s first inning was interrupted by a frightening moment when Marine, the home plate umpire, was hit by a pitch and went to the ground. He was attended to on the field before eventually being taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Wallace said there was no immediate update afterward.

“We have no idea. I haven’t heard anything yet,” Wallace said. “He didn’t look good. He was pale, and we had to get him out of here. So it was pretty bad.”

The incident led to a lengthy delay and changed the rhythm of the game almost immediately, particularly for UCF Friday starter Braden Smith.

Smith had looked sharp to begin the evening, but after the stoppage, Oklahoma State took control. The Cowboys scored three runs in the first and three more in the second to build a 6-0 lead, putting the Knights in a hole before their offense ever got going.

Wallace acknowledged the situation was difficult on Smith.

“That’s a really tough spot,” Wallace said. “There’s a lot of things I think he’s prepared for. That’s probably not on anyone’s bingo card.

“I thought his stuff was as good as it could have been for the first two hitters. He hits the guy, and then we got, I don’t know, probably a 25-minute delay. It’s a tough, tough spot, and I don’t know. I hope it never happens again.”

Kris Sosnowski said the team never lost confidence in Smith despite the rough start.

“We have all the confidence in Braden,” Sosnowski said. “He’s our best pitcher for sure. That’s why he’s the Friday guy, so we’re not concerned at all.”

Knights chip away, then erupt in the fifth

Austin Jacobs. Photo by: Maddie McGinty (UCF Athletics)

Even trailing by six, UCF never looked rattled.

Wallace said there was no dramatic dugout speech needed. Instead, the response came from the players themselves.

“Just got to keep playing. Like, it’s 6, it’s not 12, it’s the third inning, not the eighth,” Wallace said. “We’ve shown some capabilities of scoring in bunches. I didn’t really say much. To me, that was all Andrew Williamson and DeAmez Ross and the leaders of the team kind of grabbing hold of it, which was very nice to see.”

The comeback started in the fourth, and fittingly, Williamson provided the spark. The junior right fielder launched a solo home run to the opposite field to cut the deficit to 6-1. John Smith III followed with a double, Zak Skinner brought him home with an RBI single, and Austin Jacobs delivered one of the game’s first huge swings with a two-out, two-run single to left that trimmed the Oklahoma State lead to 6-4.

That inning was only the beginning.

In the fifth, UCF broke the game open with seven more runs. After the Knights loaded the bases, Landon Moran shot a two-run single up the middle to tie the game. A Ross groundout gave UCF its first lead at 7-6. Jacobs struck again with another two-out, two-run single, and after James Hankerson Jr. reached on an error, Williamson capped the inning with a two-run single through the right side.

Just like that, UCF had turned a 6-0 deficit into an 11-6 lead.

Jacobs, who finished with four RBIs, said the offense believed all along it would get there.

“We were down early, and we knew we needed to chip away,” Jacobs said. “The guys in front of me did their job. We got on base, and then I came out and executed two RBI hits.”

He said there was never a sense of panic in the dugout.

“We knew from the get-go, down six, we can come back and win,” Jacobs said. “It’s the second inning, and we come in, and we know we can hit with them, and we know we can hit with the best of them, so just chipping away and executing and just putting it all out there on the line.”

Jacobs has developed a habit of delivering in key spots, and both of his RBI singles Friday came with two outs.

“Wally preaches to be a Knight,” Jacobs said. “In that moment in time, just coming through for the team, and it’s bigger than yourself, so not trying to make the moment too big and executing.”

Wallace said that kind of at-bat is exactly what UCF has come to expect from the redshirt freshman.

“He’s had a knack for driving guys in with two outs and putting together really tough at-bats,” Wallace said. “That’s kind of what we saw in the fall, and that’s kind of what I saw for his whole high school career, too. The tougher the at-bat, the more he liked that moment. I’m glad to see it showing up out there.”

Bullpen keeps UCF afloat

Once Smith exited after 1.2 innings, UCF needed a bridge, and Wallace got one.

Anthony Lariz and Matthew Heyl combined to settle things down, buying time for the offense to rally. Mateo Gray then took over and gave the Knights 2.1 important innings, mixing pitches effectively and helping preserve the lead long enough for UCF to move in front.

“When it got 6-4, Coach (Drew) Thomas and I made a decision,” Wallace said. “I said we’re going for it. It’s 6-4. We got some momentum. Let’s go Mateo. We can mix some pitches. And the breaking ball was in play. The change-up against the left-handed hitters was good, and he was using the cutter and then locating the fastball.

“I think he lost a little focus, or maybe he was running out of gas there in the seventh, but he was outstanding for those two innings.”

Wallace also highlighted Heyl, who has had a limited role so far this season.

“He’s tough on left-handers. That’s what he is,” Wallace said. “We need him to do that in this league. We’re down a couple left-handers with some injuries, and we need to use him as much.”

Cowboys make one more push

For a while, it looked like UCF’s seven-run fifth might stand as the decisive blow.

But Oklahoma State’s lineup, one of the more dangerous power groups in the league entering the weekend, had another rally in it. The Cowboys scored four times in the seventh, including a two-run homer from slugger Kollin Ritchie, to cut the deficit to 11-10 and put the pressure squarely back on the Knights.

Evan Jones, though, limited the damage and then delivered a dominant eighth inning, striking out the side.

Wallace thought Jones nearly had escaped the seventh even earlier.

“We brought him out to try to get us out of that and keep the lead a little bit, and I think, to be honest with you, that’s a double-play ball,” Wallace said. “He should have been out of there in one pitch, and we’re in the dugout, and it’s a completely different game, but it wasn’t, and he continued to execute pitches. Those pitches in the eighth inning were elite.”

UCF then manufactured what proved to be a massive insurance run in the bottom of the eighth. With the bases loaded, Moran lifted a sacrifice fly to right, extending the lead to 12-10.

That extra run turned out to be critical.

Sosnowski looks like himself again

Photo by: Maddie McGinty

Oklahoma State led off the ninth with a solo home run from TP Wentworth to make it 12-11. Jones got the next out, but then issued back-to-back walks, bringing the tying and go-ahead runs aboard.

That was Wallace’s cue to go to Sosnowski.

The senior captain entered with one out and immediately got Ritchie, one of the nation’s top power hitters and one of the hottest bats in the Big 12, to foul out to third. He then struck out Aidan Meola to end the game.

The save was Sosnowski’s first of the season, but beyond the box score, it represented another step forward as he works back into form after dealing with early-season physical issues.

“It’s been improving for sure,” Sosnowski said. “At the beginning of the year, I was a little banged up, so coming back the last couple times, having some success, and then using that confidence right there, so it was awesome to see.”

Asked what he was dealing with, Sosnowski downplayed it.

“Just some tightness and stuff, nothing too serious,” he said.

Wallace said the outing looked like vintage Sosnowski.

“That looked like the old Sos, right?” Wallace said. “The guy we saw in ’24 for most of it and early ’25 before he got hurt.

“But to come against one of the better hitters in the country and execute a pitch as well as you can execute it and get the foul out to the third baseman and then punch out another guy that’s kind of been on it all night, Meola, in that situation was outstanding.”

Sosnowski said the plan was simple against Ritchie and Meola: trust his best stuff.

“My strength is my cutter and curveball, including change-ups to the lefties,” Sosnowski said. “So I knew if I got the cutter in, I’ll be fine, or change-ups away. I wasn’t trying to do too much, just executing the pitch, really.”

When the final strike landed, the emotion spilled out.

“I was fired up,” Sosnowski said. “I’ve been there multiple times throughout my career, so it’s nothing new. I feel like I controlled it really well. It was awesome, though, because to finally see success, just any type of success is honestly awesome.”

Offense continues trending upward

UCF’s offense had shown signs in recent games that it was starting to come around, and Friday felt like a confirmation of that progress.

The Knights scored 12 runs on 10 hits, drew seven walks and repeatedly came through in leverage situations, finishing 5-for-11 with runners in scoring position. They also did real damage against Lund, who entered the night 3-0 with a 1.74 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 20.2 innings.

“To score runs against him, that’s tough to do,” Wallace said. “Nobody had really done it up until tonight, and I understand why after the first couple innings. He was on it, and to stick with it and just stack at-bat after at-bat was nice to see.”

Williamson finished 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Smith went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs. Skinner had two hits. Moran drove in three runs. And Jacobs’ two clutch singles gave him the game-high four RBIs.

Jacobs said the difference lately has been a more disciplined identity at the plate.

“I think everyone’s just sticking to their plan and executing their plan, going up there with conviction,” Jacobs said. “I think in the beginning, we were trying to do a little too much, and now we’re being an offense fully.”

There is also a growing belief in the group, especially after previous comeback wins earlier this season.

“We know in any situation, we can put runs up in a hurry,” Jacobs said. “Our offense is loaded one through nine, and just being able to believe and continue to believe and do that, everyone staying engaged in the dugout, it’s cool to see.”

A tone-setting start to Big 12 play

One game does not define a 30-game conference schedule, but Friday felt meaningful all the same.

UCF not only beat one of the league’s more talented clubs, it did so by surviving multiple adverse moments — the early deficit, the emotional disruption from the umpire injury, and the late Oklahoma State surge.

“That’s a tough, tough spot to be in,” Wallace said. “To see our guys, one, get back in that, take the lead, almost give it back up, and execute stuff, I mean, that’s got to give you the utmost confidence that we can do the things we need to do.”

Sosnowski echoed that sentiment.

“Huge,” he said of winning the Big 12 opener. “Just to show everybody that hasn’t been in the Big 12 how competitive this league is and how meaningful each game is, it’s really cool to see.”

Jacobs said the home crowd helped power the night as well.

“It’s awesome,” Jacobs said. “Get the fans involved. The fans want to come out and see us succeed in doing that, and we can build from here.”

That build now continues into Saturday, when UCF will try to secure a series win behind right-hander Matt Sauser.

“We need Sauser to just go out there, fill up the zone, attack, and then let the bats keep doing what they’ve been doing,” Sosnowski said. “Bullpen, be ready to go, and make sure we play good defense.”

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