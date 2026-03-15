UCF shuts down Oklahoma State 6-1, secures first Big 12 series win

UCF’s first Big 12 series of the 2026 season already belongs to the Knights.

One night after outlasting Oklahoma State 12-11 in Friday’s opener, UCF came right back Saturday and showed a different formula for winning, riding dominant pitching, clean defense and timely offense to a 6-1 victory over the Cowboys at John Euliano Park.

The win improved the Knights to 11-6 overall and 2-0 in Big 12 play, while Oklahoma State fell to 12-6 and 0-2 in conference play.

“That was an excellent baseball game,” UCF coach Rich Wallace said. “I told our guys, when we describe UCF Baseball, that’s kind of what it was as far as the executing on offense. Some tough at-bats, it wasn’t easy, but they found ways to score runs.

“Matt Sauser was outstanding, the defense was outstanding. You go around the infield, (Javier) Crespo, (Jordan) Lodise made two really nice plays, and some tricky plays, (Landon) Moran with an unbelievable play on the ball at first. CG (Cayden Gaskin) comes off the bench and turns a double play.

“Outstanding defense, DeAmez (Ross) had a great catch, and then Matty Heyl and (Michael) Gillen on the ball, good stuff.”

Sauser keeps rolling

Matt Sauser | Photo by: Tanner Pavlovsky (UCF Athletics)

After Oklahoma State scratched across a run in the top of the first on back-to-back doubles from Brock Thompson and Aidan Meola, Sauser took control and never really let the Cowboys breathe again. Oklahoma State finished with just two hits all night, and both came in that opening inning. From there, Sauser and the UCF bullpen held the Cowboys hitless over the final eight frames.

Sauser worked 6.1 innings and allowed one run on two hits while striking out four and walking two. He also hit two batters, but repeatedly pitched out of trouble and continued what has been one of the best starts to a season by any pitcher in the country. Entering the weekend, Sauser had not allowed a run in 18.2 innings and ranked No. 1 nationally in ERA. The lone first-inning run Saturday was the first earned run he had surrendered all year.

From Heyl’s vantage point, Sauser has made this look routine.

“He’s just dominant,” Heyl said. “He’s rolled out there and done his thing, and it’s been impressive this year. I mean, I don’t even know how many runs he’s given up, and I don’t want to know, but it’s been amazing to see. So, coming in after him has been awesome.”

Knights answer quickly, then build the lead

UCF didn’t take long to answer Oklahoma State’s early punch.

The Knights tied the game in the second after Javier Crespo and Landon Moran opened the inning with singles. DeAmez Ross then reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second, and both runners advanced on a wild pitch that also brought Crespo home to make it 1-1.

In the fourth, Moran again sparked the offense, leading off with a double down the left-field line. Ross followed later in the inning with a sacrifice fly to center to score Moran and put UCF ahead 2-1.

The decisive blow came in the fifth.

John Smith III singled, Crespo was hit by a pitch and Moran singled to load the bases. James Hankerson Jr. was then hit by a pitch to force in a run, Ross added an RBI fielder’s choice, and Jordan Lodise capped the three-run inning with a two-out RBI single through the right side. By the time the inning was over, UCF had stretched the lead to 5-1.

The Knights added one more in the eighth when Lodise walked, Cayden Gaskin walked behind him, and Zak Skinner delivered a two-out RBI single to right.

UCF finished with 11 hits. Moran led the way by going 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored, while Skinner added two hits and an RBI and Lodise reached base four times, going 2-for-2 with two walks and an RBI. The Knights stranded 11 runners, but still consistently pressured Oklahoma State starter Mario Pesca and the Cowboy bullpen.

Moran said the offensive approach has been simple.

“Honestly, I was just trying to hit the ball as hard as possible,” Moran said. “Definitely just trying to do a job, and got lucky. So, hopefully it keeps going on.”

He added: “We’ve kind of just been working together really well as an offense. I mean, you see here, 11 hits. I don’t know what the last game was, but I know it was up there the game before that. We’re seeing it really well as an offense right now, so it’s really good.”

Moran shines on both sides

Landon Moran | Photo by: Tanner Pavlovsky (UCF Athletics)

Moran’s night was about more than the box score.

The first baseman continued a hot stretch at the plate after entering the weekend hitting .500 over UCF’s previous five games, but he also made one of the game’s standout defensive plays. After not getting to a ball in the first inning, Moran adjusted and later made a diving stop to his left and flipped to Sauser covering the bag. Wallace specifically singled out the play afterward while praising the Knights’ defense.

Moran said that first miscue stayed with him.

“Well, I missed the first one of the game in the first inning, so I walked in the dugout, I said, I’m not going to let that happen again,” Moran said. “So, I took one more step to my left and luckily we got that ball.”

He also said his current approach at the plate has been geared toward staying through the baseball.

“This is 100%,” Moran said when asked about using the middle of the field and the opposite way more often. “I found often I pull off the baseballs, so trying to keep my front shoulder in and drive it the other way, that’s it.”

Heyl keeps earning trust

When Sauser exited with one out in the seventh and a runner on first, the biggest moment of the game belonged to Heyl.

The left-hander, new to the program this season after transferring from Stetson, entered and immediately got Colin Brueggemann, who is a three-time All-Big 12 performer, to bounce into an inning-ending double play. That sequence killed Oklahoma State’s best remaining chance to get back into the game.

Heyl came back out for the eighth and worked around a two-out walk, finishing with 1.2 scoreless, hitless innings and one strikeout. Michael Gillen then slammed the door in the ninth, retiring the side in order with two strikeouts.

The trio of Sauser, Heyl and Gillen combined to hold an Oklahoma State lineup that entered the weekend hitting .286 with 34 home runs, seventh-most in the nation at the time, to one run and two hits.

Wallace said Heyl’s progress has been noticeable.

“A command of everything, a little bit of just settling in,” Wallace said. “He’s not a freshman, but he’s new to the program, and he had to earn that. He had to sit there and work while he earned it, and he’s getting rewarded for that work.”

Heyl pointed to something basic behind his improvement.

“Like Coach said, just throwing strikes, man,” Heyl said. “The zone’s been big for me in the beginning of the year. Struggled a little bit with it, but getting myself back to where I was and just throwing strikes has been awesome. It’s good we can go out and just have confidence in yourself and know what the guys behind me are going to do and make plays.”

Jacobs’ toughness stands out

One of the more notable moments of the night came from UCF’s standout redshirt freshman transfer.

Second baseman Austin Jacobs was hit on the hand by a pitch in the fourth inning, leaving visible blood under the batting glove. He stayed to finish the at-bat, lining a single to right center. He did leave the game later.

Wallace said afterward Jacobs’ hand was badly swollen, though the staff was still evaluating it. Jacobs has been one of UCF’s hottest hitters of late.

“We’ll have to see,” Wallace said. “It’s pretty swollen, and we’ll see where it goes. He’s a tough kid. He’ll be back as soon as he can.”

Wallace was especially impressed that Jacobs stayed in the box and still delivered a hit.

“That’s toughness on display, to do what he did,” Wallace said. “Seeing how bad it looks right now, that’s pretty impressive stuff. But he’s a tough kid, and couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Opportunity for a sweep

UCF came into the weekend having been picked 10th in the Big 12 preseason poll after going 9-21 in league play a season ago. Oklahoma State, meanwhile, was picked fifth and arrived in Orlando with a lineup headlined by Kollin Ritchie, whose 11 home runs and 31 RBIs both ranked among the national leaders entering the series. Through two games, however, the Knights have looked like the steadier and more complete club.

Now they’ll have a chance Sunday morning to make an even louder statement.

First pitch for the series finale has been moved up to 11 a.m. because of the threat of inclement weather later in the day, and UCF will be looking for its first ever three-game Big 12 sweep.

Moran kept the formula simple.

“Same thing we did today,” he said. “Pitch competitively, hit competitively, and do your job.”

Heyl believes the Knights are building toward something bigger.

“It’s been awesome,” Heyl said of clinching the series. “Of course, you want to win the first one. The first one’s always big. So, going out there and dominating a team like this is awesome. And then, we just kind of get rolling, and when we get rolling, I think we’re going to be a scary team down the road.”