UCF blanks Siena 16-0 as Landon Moran, DeAmez Ross and Braden Smith headline dominant opener

Senior first baseman Landon Moran smashed a grand slam and junior right-hander Braden Smith pitched six shutout innings as UCF rolled to a 16-0, seven-inning run-rule win over the Siena Saints on Opening Knight at John Euliano Park.

UCF is victorious on Opening Knight for the fifth straight year and extended their dominance in the all-time series to 71-4 with their 33rd consecutive victory over Siena.

Smith sets tone in Division I debut

Making his first Division I start after transferring from Division II Maryville, where he went 7-2 with a 3.52 ERA last season, Smith looked every bit the part of UCF’s new Friday-night anchor.

The junior right-hander scattered five singles over six scoreless innings, striking out five and walking just one on 71 pitches (49 strikes). He induced seven groundouts and kept a Siena lineup that returned eight of nine starters, including preseason All-MAAC bats Aidan Paradine and Jake Sparks, from doing any real damage.

“It was nice to see Braden go out there and do what he’s been doing in practice,” head coach Rich Wallace said. “He attacked the zone, kept our defenders in rhythm, walked one guy in six innings on opening night. With the two-seamer and the cutter, he just kept our infield involved all night.”

Smith admitted there were some typical Opening Knight butterflies, but the crowd and the early run support settled him in.

“It was a fun night,” Smith said. “Once we got going, it just felt like a regular game. The guys were making plays behind me and we were hitting the ball all over the park. It was a good way to start the weekend.”

The only real traffic he faced came in the second inning, when a leadoff single and a two-out walk put two Saints aboard. Smith punched out Vandever to end the threat, then retired nine of the next 10 batters he faced.

Freshman left-hander Kaniel Rosado made his college debut in the seventh and retired the side in order to finish off the combined five-hit shutout.

“Kaniel was a little amped up at first — you saw the 89s and 90s when he got loose — and then the 93s and 94s we’re used to seeing showed up,” Wallace said. “For a freshman to come in on Opening Knight and close it out like that, that was good to see.”

The shutout was UCF’s first since blanking Stetson last April and its first on Opening Knight since a 2022 shutout of Siena.

Moran’s grand slam blows it open

Offensively, UCF took advantage of early Siena mistakes, then delivered the knockout punch with one big swing from a local newcomer.

The Knights loaded the bases in the second on a walk, fielder’s choice and another walk, then scored twice when second baseman Steven Ramirez misplayed a grounder from senior center fielder DeAmez Ross. Both runs were unearned, but they gave UCF a 2-0 cushion without the benefit of a hit.

An inning later, freshman shortstop Jordan Lodise singled and eventually came home on a sacrifice fly from Moran to make it 3-0.

In the fourth, the Knights really went to work. After a walk, error and Ross bunt single loaded the bases, Lodise lifted another sac fly to left. One out later, Moran jumped on the first pitch he saw from Siena reliever George Handal and launched it over the right-field fence for a grand slam, UCF’s first opening-day grand slam since Tom Josten did it against Florida Atlantic in 2021.

“My approach was just to get the run in,” Moran said. “I wanted something I could hit hard. I saw the first pitch I liked and put a good swing on it. The grand slam is great, but honestly the biggest thing is just helping us win.”

Moran, a senior transfer from Stetson who played his high school ball at Lake Brantley, finished 1-for-3 with five RBI, adding another sacrifice fly in the third and getting plunked ahead of a run-rule rally in the fifth.

“That’s what he’s shown since he’s been here,” Wallace said. “He’s always been able to hit, and he’s really bought into the strength and power work in the weight room. We saw flashes of it all fall and early spring. Between that and the way he defends, that’s why he won that first-base job.”

For Moran, finally wearing UCF across his chest — and doing it this way on his last Opening Knight — felt like a long-time dream realized.

“It’s literally a dream come true,” he said. “I grew up around here, I came to some games as a kid, and I always wanted a chance to play at UCF. To hit a grand slam on Opening Knight with my family here, that’s pretty special.”

Ross picks up where he left off

While Moran had the highlight swing, Ross was the table-setter all night. The senior captain and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention outfielder, who hit .359 a year ago, went 3-for-5 with a homer, three runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base.

Ross reached on the second-inning error that opened the scoring, laid down the bunt single that set up Moran’s slam in the fourth and chopped a single through the right side to ignite UCF’s five-run fifth. In the sixth, he led off with a solo shot to right-center, pushing the lead to 14-0 and further deflating a Siena club already reeling.

“We know what DeAmez is,” Wallace said. “He’s one of the best players in our league and he just does everything — hits, runs, defends. When your senior captain is flying around like that on Opening Knight, it sets the tone for everybody else.”

Junior outfielder Andrew Williamson — coming off a preseason All-Big 12 nod and Golden Spikes watch-list recognition after hitting .352 with 13 homers last year — chipped in an RBI triple to the right-field corner in the sixth and scored twice.

Senior catcher Zak Skinner finished 1-for-2 with a triple, three runs scored, a sacrifice fly and a walk, while freshman Lodise drove in a pair with two sacrifice flies out of the No. 2 spot.

“It’s a fun lineup because there’s some real versatility,” Wallace said. “We’ve got left-right balance, guys who can run, guys who can bunt for hits, and we drew 14 walks tonight. If we keep grinding at-bats like that, we’re going to put pressure on a lot of teams.”

UCF only needed nine hits to put up 16 runs, taking advantage of Siena’s four errors, a passed ball and two balks in the fifth that brought home three runs by themselves. The Knights also swiped six bases and played error-free defense behind Smith and Rosado.

Newcomers make strong first impression

Opening Knight also offered the first extended look at several of the 30 newcomers, including 17 transfers and 13 freshmen.

That includes freshman shortstop Jordan Lodise, who registered the game’s first hit, drew two walks and scored three times, and redshirt senior left fielder JD Rogers, a Vanderbilt transfer, who walked four times and scored twice.

Wallace singled out Lodise and Rogers as examples of how quickly some of the new faces have earned trust.

“Jordan hit the same freshman bumps everybody hits, but he got through them faster,” Wallace said. “He’s earned that shortstop role and we trust him a lot offensively. With Rogers, he was probably our leading hitter in the spring and he’s really good defensively. He’s another center fielder out there in left.”

Freshman catcher Sebastian Hurtado caught the seventh inning, and several veteran arms have yet to debut, and Wallace made it clear that the lineup will remain fluid as the Knights work through the early weeks of the season.

“We’ve got guys on the bench who are going to get in this weekend,” he said. “Some of them earned opportunities that just didn’t happen tonight because of how the game played out. We’ll mix and match as best we can.”

Student section shift changes the feel

Beyond the box score, Opening Knight also featured a different look at John Euliano Park. UCF’s student section was moved down the third-base line, behind the visiting dugout, and a new club area and high-top tables were added behind home plate.

“In my first two years here, I didn’t think the students were in a spot where they really impacted the game,” Wallace said. “Where they are now absolutely changes the atmosphere. Our guys noticed it. I’m really thankful to our administration for pushing that through.

“And I’m all for the changes behind the plate too. It changes the feel of the ballpark. It’s a great place to sit and watch a game.”

Wallace was even asked about the broader college baseball conversation of pushing the season back into March.

“I’m completely good with pushing it back a couple weeks,” he said. “You’d get better weather across the board, and from a pitching standpoint it would help the buildup for guys’ health. Our game is as popular as it’s ever been. Getting more people out in better weather makes a lot of sense.”

Next up

The Knights and Saints resume the series Saturday at 1 p.m., with junior right-hander Joey Trombley slated to start for UCF, followed by Camden Wicker in Sunday’s finale. Both games will air on ESPN+.

Postgame Press Conference