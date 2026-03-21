UCF stays unbeaten in Big 12 with 18-7 rout of TCU

UCF Baseball opened its road series at preseason Big 12 favorite TCU with an emphatic statement Friday night, rolling to an 18-7 victory at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth. The Knights improved to 14-6 overall and 4-0 in Big 12 play, while the Horned Frogs fell to 12-9 and 1-3 in league action. It was UCF’s first trip to Fort Worth since 2006, and the Knights wasted little time turning it into a memorable one.

After sweeping Oklahoma State to open conference play and then beating Columbia in a midweek game, UCF carried that momentum straight into another league series opener. The Knights had already won the first Big 12 series between the two programs last season in Orlando, and on Friday they backed it up by pounding out 18 hits, drawing 12 walks and going 11-for-20 with runners in scoring position.

Second-inning avalanche puts TCU on its heels

UCF grabbed the lead in the first inning when Andrew Williamson singled, John Smith III walked and Javier Crespo dropped down a bunt single that brought Williamson home for a 1-0 edge. An inning later, the Knights blew the game open with a seven-run second that chased TCU starter Mason Brassfield before the frame was over.

The big inning had a little bit of everything. DeAmez Ross singled and stole second, Jordan Lodise drove him in with a single that also turned into an error, Williamson ripped a two-run triple down the right-field line, Smith added an RBI single, Ross was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, James Hankerson Jr. drew a run-scoring walk and another run came home on a wild pitch. By the time Cayden Gaskin grounded out to end the inning, UCF had sent 12 men to the plate and built an 8-1 lead.

UCF’s lineup kept coming

The Knights never really let TCU’s pitching settle in. Williamson finished 4-for-5 with three runs scored, four RBIs, a triple and a double. Lodise also went 4-for-5 with three runs, three RBIs and a pair of doubles. Smith went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two walks, Ross scored three times while going 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two walks and two stolen bases, and Crespo added two hits and two RBIs. Even Landon Moran, who did not record a hit, scored twice, drove in a run and drew two walks as UCF kept traffic on the bases all night.

That offensive outburst came from a UCF lineup that entered the weekend already swinging it well. John Smith III came in batting .413, Zak Skinner led the team with 18 RBIs, and Williamson had paced the club in extra-base hits and home runs. Against a TCU club that had been picked to win the Big 12 in the preseason poll, the Knights looked every bit like a team ready to contend near the top of the league themselves.

TCU made its push, but UCF answered

TCU did not go quietly. The Horned Frogs scratched across a run in the second, then made the game tense with a five-run fifth that cut UCF’s lead to 9-6. Sawyer Strosnider, the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year, later homered in the sixth to trim the margin to 9-7. Considering TCU entered the series with wins over Arkansas and Vanderbilt and had already shown the ability to score in bunches, the momentum had clearly shifted for a stretch.

But UCF’s bullpen kept the game from getting away. Kris Sosnowski earned the win with 2.1 innings of relief, allowing one run on two hits. Evan Jones followed with a scoreless eighth and two strikeouts, and Kevin Schoneboom handled the ninth. After TCU had climbed within two, UCF’s staff closed the door long enough for the offense to deliver the knockout punch.

Eight-run ninth removes all doubt

The knockout came in the top of the ninth, when UCF turned a close game into a rout. Ross opened the inning with a single, JD Rogers dropped down a sacrifice bunt, Lodise doubled in a run and Williamson followed with an RBI double. Smith then singled home another run, and the Knights kept the line moving with bases-loaded walks by Moran, Ross and Rogers before Lodise capped the frame with a two-run single through the left side. By the end of the inning, UCF had scored eight runs and buried any thought of a TCU comeback.

In all, UCF scored 18 runs on 18 hits, drew 12 walks and forced TCU’s staff to throw 234 pitches. It was the kind of complete offensive performance that can change the tone of a weekend, especially on the road and especially against the team the league picked first in February.

Now the Knights will try to keep the momentum rolling the rest of the weekend. UCF is scheduled to send ace Matt Sauser to the mound on Saturday against TCU’s Lance Davis, before Camden Wicker is slated to start Sunday’s series finale against Trever Baumler. Sauser entered the weekend with a 0.36 ERA, one of the best marks in the country, giving UCF a strong opportunity to keep pressing after Friday’s explosive start.