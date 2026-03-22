UCF blanked by TCU 6-0 as series evens in Fort Worth

One night after erupting for 18 runs, UCF Baseball ran into a much different script Saturday at Lupton Stadium. TCU answered with a sharp pitching performance and took advantage of a handful of UCF mistakes to beat the Knights 6-0, evening the weekend series at a game apiece. UCF fell to 14-7 overall and 4-1 in Big 12 play, while TCU improved to 13-9 and 2-3 in conference action.

The result was a quick reversal from Friday’s opener, when UCF pounded preseason Big 12 favorite TCU 18-7 to stay unbeaten in league play. On Saturday, though, the Horned Frogs flipped the tone of the series behind starter Lance Davis and a more opportunistic offensive approach, setting up a rubber match Sunday in Fort Worth.

Davis silences UCF’s bats

UCF’s lineup never found much rhythm against Davis, who entered the game 0-3 with an 8.68 ERA but turned in his best outing of the season. The TCU right-hander worked seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out five. Walter Quinn finished the final two innings, giving up one hit, walking two and striking out three to complete the three-hit shutout. UCF finished 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position and grounded into a double play, a stark contrast from Friday’s 18-hit outburst.

TCU grabs control early

TCU wasted little time creating pressure. In the first inning, Cole Cramer drew a walk, Sawyer Strosnider reached on a fielder’s choice and Chase Brunson singled to put runners at the corners. Brunson then stole second, and Strosnider came home on the same sequence to give the Horned Frogs a 1-0 lead before UCF could settle in.

The Horned Frogs added another run in the second, and again UCF helped them. Lucas Franco singled, moved to second on a passed ball, advanced to third on a wild pitch and then scored on Jordan Lodise’s throwing error. Just like that, TCU had a 2-0 lead despite only one run being earned against Matt Sauser.

Sauser, who entered the night with a 2-0 record, a 0.36 ERA and national top-10 standing in that category, was not hit especially hard, but he did not have his usual crispness. He lasted three innings, allowing three hits, two runs, one earned, and three walks on 82 pitches without recording a strikeout.

TCU finally created separation in the fifth. With two outs, Cramer was hit by a pitch, Brunson was hit by a pitch and Kyuss Gargett walked to load the bases. After Matthew Heyl entered in relief of Anthony Lariz, Colton Griffin drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 3-0, and Franco followed with a two-run single up the middle to push the lead to 5-0.

The Horned Frogs added one more in the seventh when Brunson walked, Nolan Traeger singled and Griffin dropped down a sacrifice bunt that brought Brunson home. TCU managed only six hits on the night, but it paired them with six walks, three hit batters and four stolen bases, constantly forcing UCF to defend traffic. Franco finished with two hits and two RBIs, while Brunson scored twice and reached base three times.

UCF’s chances were limited

The Knights did have a few openings, but they could not cash in. Javier Crespo doubled in the second and moved to third with one out, but UCF left him there. Williamson singled in the fourth, but Skinner grounded into an inning-ending double play. In the eighth, DeAmez Ross singled and Lodise walked to put two aboard with one out, yet TCU escaped again when Cayden Gaskin struck out and Williamson grounded out.

Those missed chances defined the night for UCF, which got only one hit apiece from Williamson, Crespo and Ross. Smith, Skinner, Moran and Hankerson were all held hitless, and the Knights struck out eight times in 29 at-bats.

Series heads to Sunday rubber game

Lariz was charged with three runs in 1.2 innings, while Max Murray allowed one run over 1.2 innings. Kaniel Rosado did provide a bright spot late, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. But the bigger issue for UCF was that Saturday marked one of its quietest offensive performances of the season, especially after the Knights had looked so explosive in the opener.

Now the series comes down to Sunday. UCF is scheduled to send Camden Wicker to the mound, while TCU is expected to counter with Trever Baumler.