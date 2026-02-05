No. 8 Houston’s defense, physicality too much for UCF in 79-55 defeat

For stretches early Wednesday night, UCF showed it could match the intensity of one of the nation’s elite defensive teams.

But over 40 minutes, No. 8 Houston’s physicality, defensive pressure and second-half offensive efficiency proved too much to overcome, as the Cougars pulled away for a 79-55 win over the Knights at Fertitta Center.

UCF fell to 17-5 overall and 6-4 in Big 12 play, while Houston improved to 20-2 and 8-1 in league action.

The game turned during a decisive first-half stretch where Houston flipped a two-point game into a double-digit lead, and UCF never fully recovered. The Knights trailed 33-19 at halftime and were unable to string together enough stops in the second half to make a serious push.

Cold shooting, Houston defense create separation

UCF shot just 30.8 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three, numbers that reflected both Houston’s defensive pressure and a tough shooting night for the Knights’ perimeter players.

Head coach Johnny Dawkins said in his postgame radio interview with Marc Daniels that Houston’s defensive identity, something UCF prides itself on as well, showed up over time as missed shots began to affect the Knights’ confidence and rhythm.

“They’re going to be well coached. They’re going to be tough. And you have to match their intensity,” Dawkins said. “I thought we did early on in the game. But when shots weren’t going, it started affecting us more.

“That’s how they play. They’re going to defend at a high level. They take pride in that. I thought the shots really affected us some when we saw a couple didn’t go. Missed a couple layups. Missed a couple shots that we normally would make on the perimeter. I think it kind of snowballed from there where we couldn’t respond the way we wanted to.”

Houston shot 54.7 percent overall and dominated inside, outscoring UCF 42-14 in points in the paint and finishing with a 40-29 rebounding advantage.

Game-defining run swings first half

The Knights were within striking distance early. UCF trailed just 15-13 midway through the first half before Houston ripped off a run that pushed the lead to 27-13, forcing UCF into catch-up mode for the remainder of the night.

Dawkins said that stretch highlighted how quickly momentum can shift against a team like Houston.

“I think that became difficult for us, too, because we were scoring and they were scoring, so we’re just trading baskets,” Dawkins said. “We’re not able to secure a couple stops in a row in order to give us a chance to get some momentum.

“You give them credit. They did a really good job of defending our guys. They were really focused. And when they understand what you’re trying to do, they do a really good job of making it difficult.”

Quiet offensive night for UCF

No UCF player reached double figures, with Riley Kugel leading the Knights with nine points despite shooting 1-of-10 from the field.

Five players — Themus Fulks, Jamichael Stillwell, John Bol and Jordan Burks — each finished with eight points as UCF struggled to find consistent scoring options against Houston’s defensive rotations.

Bol was efficient inside, finishing 4-of-4 from the field with seven rebounds, while Stillwell added six rebounds and a team-high six assists.

Houston was led by Kingston Flemings (18 points), Chris Cenac Jr. (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Milos Uzan (12 points).

Physical game, but no excuses

Dawkins acknowledged Houston’s style, and the environment that comes with playing the Cougars, requires mental discipline, especially when whistles are inconsistent or contact is constant.

“You just got to play the game, play it hard, play it the right way,” Dawkins said. “You can’t get distracted by calls. No excuses. It’s basketball. Just keep playing. The refs are doing the best job they can. Both teams are competing at a high level.”

Learning moment heading into second half of Big 12 play

Despite the lopsided final margin, Dawkins framed the loss as part of the learning curve in navigating one of the nation’s toughest conferences.

“It was a tough loss. It was a team loss. From players to coaches, we all participated,” Dawkins said. “There are things we’re going to learn from this loss that should make us better as we continue to go through the second half of conference play.

“We’ve played some really talented teams thus far. Now we’ve played Houston as well. There’s things that we have to learn to help us grow and get better.”

UCF will return home for a couple days before heading back out on the road to face Cincinnati on Sunday at 2 p.m. This will be the first in-season Big 12 rematch as the Knights won previously vs. the Bearcats in Orlando, 73-72.

