Riley Kugel sparks UCF past Colorado, 95-86
loading...
UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins reflected on the back-to-back losses to Arizona and Iowa State, the importance of Jamichael Stillwell’s return, and the...
UCF was overwhelmed on the road at No. 9 Iowa State, falling 87-57 as Joshua Jefferson recorded a triple-double. The Cyclones forced 19 turnovers and...
In front of a raucous, near-record crowd at Addition Financial Arena, Themus Fulks poured in a career-high 30 — but No. 1 Arizona held off UCF, 84-77....
UCF hosts No. 1 Arizona on Saturday in one of the biggest home games in program history. Riding a 14-2 record and coming off a win at Kansas State,...
UCF (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) hosts No. 1 Arizona (17-0, 4-0 Big 12) on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Addition Financial Arena. On Friday, UCF head coach Johnny...
Themus Fulks has been the engine of UCF’s 14-2 start. The veteran point guard sat down with Marc Daniels on Knight Talk to discuss his leadership,...
UCF revealed its 2026 Space Game uniforms featuring “Space U.” across the chest and a bold Canaveral Blue design — the first time the Knights will...
UCF picked up its first Big 12 road win on Wednesday night, taking down Kansas State 82-73 behind strong performances from Riley Kugel, Jamichael...
Themus Fulks knocked down a clutch jumper with 11.5 seconds remaining and UCF survived a missed three at the buzzer to beat Cincinnati 73-72 in Big 12...
UCF’s red-hot run came to an end Tuesday night in Stillwater....
UCF knocked off No. 17 Kansas 81-75 in Saturday's Big 12 opener at Addition Financial Arena, extending its win streak to 11 games. Riley Kugel scored...
UCF, off to their best start in the Johnny Dawkins era with an 11-1 start in non-conference play, open their Big 12 season against No. 17 Kansas on...
UCF closed out non-conference play in emphatic fashion Tuesday afternoon, rallying from a 14-point deficit to defeat Florida Atlantic, 85-80, in a...
UCF rallied from an early deficit and made a program-record 19 threes to defeat FGCU 102-80, improving to 10-1 and extending their win streak to nine....
UCF has added former Oklahoma State and FIU guard Arturo Dean to the roster. The Miami native will redshirt this season and be eligible for 2026-27....
With a strong defensive performance and four players scoring in double figures, UCF defeated Mercer 81–63 on Wednesday to improve to 9-1 and extend...
UCF improved to 8–1 — the best start of the Johnny Dawkins era — with a dominant 86-61 win over Towson on Sunday. Themus Fulks scored 20 points with...
UCF improved to 7–1 with an 82–57 win over VMI, dominating the boards and controlling the paint behind a huge afternoon from Jamichael Stillwell. The...
UCF used a massive second-half surge to shake off a slow start and defeat Quinnipiac 102–91 on Tuesday night at Addition Financial Arena. Jeremy...
UCF extended its win streak to four with a 77–67 victory over Pitt in the Legends Classic at the Ocean Center. Riley Kugel and Themus Fulks scored 18...
In a game UCF controlled for nearly 37 minutes, it fittingly came down to two free throws from its newest 1,000-point scorer to close the door. Riley...
UCF delivered its most impressive win of the season Friday night in College Station, storming back from 14 points down to defeat Texas A&M 86–74....
Carmelo Pacheco scored 17 points off the bench and UCF made 13-of-20 from deep as the Knights rolled past Florida A&M, 97-60. Riley Kugel added 16 and...
Vanderbilt caught fire from three-point range and built a huge first-half lead before holding off a late UCF rally in a 105-93 win Saturday at...
UCF opened the 2025–26 season with a gritty 82–78 win over Hofstra on Monday night at Addition Financial Arena, overcoming missed free throws in a...