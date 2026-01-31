Texas Tech Lost in Space: Citronauts top No. 11 Red Raiders

ORLANDO — The jerseys were different. The environment was louder. The stakes were higher.

But for UCF Knights head coach Johnny Dawkins, Saturday’s Space Game win over No. 11 Texas Tech Red Raiders came down to something much more familiar: sustained effort, toughness, and belief, from both his team and the people filling Addition Financial Arena.

UCF controlled the game for more than 36 minutes, leaned on a decisive rebounding edge, and delivered one of its most complete performances of the season in an 88-80 victory that pushed the Citronauts to 17-4 overall and 6-3 in Big 12 play.

“I thought our guys just played a 40-minute basketball game,” Dawkins said. “We’ve been challenging our guys all season long. When will we play 40 minutes, not 35, not 30, not 25. I thought it took a 40-minute game tonight in order to be successful, and I just give our guys a lot of credit for believing and continuing to fight throughout the entire game.”

Jan 31, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights fans storm the court after winning against Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

A Space Game atmosphere that mattered

The backdrop only amplified the moment.

UCF’s Space Game, honoring the university’s roots as a space-focused institution founded in 1963, featured light blue “Space U.” Citronauts uniforms and one of the loudest home crowds of the season. And Dawkins made it clear afterward that the environment was part of the win.

“Our student section was amazing,” Dawkins said. “I thought our community came out and rallied behind us. And it doesn’t happen if they don’t do that. That’s what I want people to understand, the importance of not just our players, but the importance of our community and our university.”

Dawkins drew on his own background to make the point.

“I was a part of a great program at Duke University. You have to be kidding me to think that the Cameron Crazies don’t help what happens in that building,” he said. “The same thing applies here. When we come out and support and do the things we’ve done in moments like this, it gives us a chance. There’s nothing like it when you’re in this building. It’s electric.”

Having coached and played in some of the toughest venues in the country, Dawkins didn’t hesitate to put UCF’s home environment in the same conversation.

“I’ve been through the Big 12, and there are some amazing atmospheres,” he said. “And I put our atmosphere up with all of them when we come out like we did tonight. It helps us. We’ve had more success when everyone is in here and everyone is participating. Tonight was a perfect example of that.”

Winning the physical battle

UCF backed it up with physical play.

The Citronauts won the rebounding battle 35-23, pulled down 13 offensive boards, and turned those extra possessions into 21 second-chance points. They also forced 13 Texas Tech turnovers while committing just six of their own.

“That was huge for us,” Dawkins said. “Against a team like them, they really don’t turn the ball over a lot. Just being active defensively, looking to make plays that are there in front of you, that becomes very important. And then you have to turn those turnovers into points. I thought our guys did a good job of that.”

Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland echoed that sentiment, repeatedly, in his own postgame remarks.

“They whipped us on the glass really good, and that’s kind of been our strength recently,” McCasland said. “They beat us in one-on-one plays going to the basket, and when we did make a miss, I thought Stillwell was just awesome on the glass. His ability to beat us to loose balls and create extra possessions completely changed the game.”

McCasland didn’t mince words about the difference between the teams.

“I thought UCF was just more physical, more aggressive, and tougher than we were for 40 minutes,” he said.

John Bol’s growth on full display

Jan 31, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights center John Bol (7) shoots during the first half against Texas Tech Red Raiders forward JT Toppin (15) at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Much of that physicality came from the middle.

John Bol continued his late-season rise with 14 points and 10 rebounds, his second double-double of the year, while anchoring the paint at both ends. He did it despite taking a hard hit to the thigh late in the first half that briefly sent him to the locker room.

“It was painful,” Bol said. “He knocked me on my quad, and I barely have meat on my quad. But I knew right there I was going to come back. I just needed to catch my breath and let the trainer do his thing. I had to come back and play for my teammates.”

Dawkins praised not only Bol’s production, but his mindset.

“He’s getting better,” Dawkins said. “Like all of our players, he’s a work in progress, but I see the improvement in him. His activity was good. I thought defensively he was very solid for us. And the thing that excites me is his upside. His best basketball is still ahead of him.”

Bol credited his teammates for putting him in position to succeed.

“It’s all about my teammates, putting me in the right position,” he said. “Them diving, playing together, that gives me juice. It makes me want to fight for my brothers and go the extra mile.”

When the student section began chanting his name, Bol admitted it hit home even if he tried not to dwell on it.

“That was awesome,” he said. “I feel like it’s the best student section I’ve seen so far. The atmosphere was crazy. But at the end of the day, we just had to win.”

Stillwell did Stillwell things

Jan 31, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Josiah Moseley (5) defends UCF Knights forward Jamichael Stillwell (4) during the first half at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

UCF also got its usual brand of work from Jamichael Stillwell: 10 points, 10 rebounds, and four offensive boards that kept possessions alive and broke Texas Tech’s rhythm.

McCasland singled him out afterward.

“I thought Stilwell was just awesome on the glass… his ability to beat us to loose balls… completely changed the game,” he said.

That was the separator all afternoon. UCF won the paint 48-36, dominated second-chance scoring (21-5), and held a top-tier offense to two points off turnovers while cashing in for 18 on the other end.

Burks attacking with force

Jan 31, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights forward Jordan Burks (99) goes to the basket against Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Lejuan Watts (3) during the second half at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

While Bol controlled the interior, Jordan Burks provided versatility on the wing.

Burks scored 17 points on an efficient 5-of-7 shooting night, repeatedly attacking off the dribble when Texas Tech sold out to deny him catch-and-shoot looks.

“I feel like I’m more than just a shooter,” Burks said. “The last couple games I’ve been fully denied and face-guarded, so it’s hard to just get a catch-and-shoot. Coach tells me to play with force, and knowing I’m 6’9”, I can go down there and do other things to help the team win.”

Dawkins said that evolution is intentional.

“Jordan’s game is continuing to grow,” Dawkins said. “You’ve seen him make threes, but now he’s putting the ball on the floor, posting some. As we see him do things in practice, we’re adding those things into the game. His best basketball is ahead of him.”

Finding ways — again

Behind Burks, Bol, and another steady performance from Themus Fulks (21 points, seven assists), UCF weathered every Texas Tech push, including a late run that trimmed the lead to two in the final two minutes.

“That’s what we always talk about, finding a way,” Dawkins said. “Sometimes it isn’t pretty. It’s about what do we have to do in this possession, in this segment of the game. I thought our guys adjusted really well.”

UCF has now won three straight Big 12 games for the first time since joining the conference and owns two top-25 wins this season — both at home, both fueled by energy that Dawkins says can’t be overstated.

“When we’re able to do this in front of our fans, our community, it matters,” he said. “They’re a big part of why we were successful tonight.”

Up next

UCF heads back on the road Tuesday for a 7 p.m. tip at No. 10 Houston, looking to carry momentum into another Big 12 heavyweight matchup.

Postgame Press Conference

Photo Gallery

