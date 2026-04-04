UCF blows eight-run lead, falls to West Virginia on walk-off in Game Two

UCF was in position Saturday afternoon to lock up another major Big 12 road series win.

Instead, the Knights let one get away.

After building a commanding 10-2 lead through five and a half innings, No. 23 UCF unraveled late and fell 11-10 to No. 13 West Virginia on a walk-off two-run single in the bottom of the ninth. The loss dropped UCF to 19-9 overall and 9-2 in Big 12 play, while West Virginia improved to 21-6 and 8-3 in the league, setting up a rubber match Sunday at noon in Morgantown.

The collapse was a painful one for the Knights because for much of the afternoon, they looked in complete control. UCF pounded out 15 hits, drew six walks and scored 10 runs against a West Virginia pitching staff that had entered the day with left-hander Maxx Yehl carrying a 1.38 ERA. The Knights led 3-1 after the fourth, 6-2 after the fifth and 10-2 after a four-run sixth inning.

But West Virginia kept chipping away, scoring two in the sixth, three in the seventh and four in the ninth. UCF also had chances to add insurance but stranded three runners in the seventh and two more in the eighth before going quietly in the ninth. In all, the Knights left 12 men on base.

Knights pound out 15 hits, build 10-2 cushion

With usual Saturday starter Matt Sauser missing his second straight outing because of back soreness, UCF turned again to Mateo Gray, who made his second consecutive weekend start. Gray was solid for much of the day, working into the seventh inning and helping the Knights overcome an early unearned run.

West Virginia grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first when Armani Guzman singled, stole second and eventually scored on a Javier Crespo fielding error. UCF answered in the fourth. Andrew Williamson opened the inning with a double, John Smith III tied the game with an RBI double, Crespo drove in another run on a fielder’s choice and Landon Moran added an RBI single to make it 3-1. West Virginia got one back in the bottom half on Sean Smith’s solo home run, but UCF kept the pressure on.

Willy and John Smith with back-to-back doubles and we are tied 👊 pic.twitter.com/xDSUgzDBpZ — UCF Baseball (@UCF_Baseball) April 4, 2026

The Knights scored three more in the fifth. Cayden Gaskin and Williamson reached to set the table, then Smith delivered a two-run single to left. Later in the inning, Moran singled home Smith to extend the lead to 6-2.

UCF appeared to break the game open in the sixth. After Jordan Lodise singled and Austin Jacobs reached on a sacrifice bunt that turned into an error, Gaskin singled to load the bases. A wild pitch brought home one run, Smith followed with another RBI single, Zak Skinner added an RBI single and DeAmez Ross drove in the fourth run of the inning with a single to first. Just like that, it was 10-2.

Three hits and now FOUR RBI for @j_smitty42 on the afternoon 🔥🔥



(shoutout to @ucf_marcdaniels battling up there in the booth 🫡) pic.twitter.com/VO1H45GOup — UCF Baseball (@UCF_Baseball) April 4, 2026

Smith was in the middle of nearly everything offensively, finishing 3-for-5 with four RBIs, three runs scored and a double. Gaskin went 3-for-6 with two runs, Ross was 3-for-5 with an RBI, Skinner went 2-for-5 with an RBI, Moran finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Williamson reached base four times with a double, three walks and a run scored.

West Virginia’s rally starts in the sixth

The game began to turn in the bottom of the sixth.

After Gray struck out Paul Schoenfeld and Sean Smith, it looked like UCF might cruise through another inning. Instead, Gavin Kelly singled and Matt Ineich followed with a two-run home run to left, cutting the lead to 10-4.

West Virginia kept coming in the seventh. Ben Lumsden started the inning with a walk, Matthew Robaugh singled and Guzman brought in a run with a single up the middle. UCF went to the bullpen at that point, first calling on Matthew Heyl and then Evan Jones, but the momentum had already shifted. Kelly drilled a two-run double to deep left, trimming the lead to 10-7.

Gray’s final line still reflected a competitive outing — 6.1 innings, seven hits, six runs, five earned, one walk and six strikeouts on 82 pitches — but once West Virginia got into the bullpen, the door reopened. Heyl faced one batter and allowed a hit, while Jones ultimately took the loss after surrendering four runs, though only one was earned, over two innings.

Costly ninth inning swings game

Even with the lead down to three, UCF still had opportunities to put the game away.

In the top of the seventh, the Knights loaded the bases with two outs but came away empty when Crespo flied out to left. In the eighth, Ross singled and Jacobs walked, but Gaskin struck out to end the inning. Those missed chances loomed large.

Then came the ninth.

Guzman led off with a single, Kelly walked and Schoenfeld walked to load the bases with nobody out. Jones regrouped to strike out Sean Smith for the first out, putting UCF one step closer to escaping. But on the next batter, Ineich hit a fly ball to right-center that should have been the second out. Williamson got to it, but the ball glanced off his glove and dropped for a costly error, allowing two runs to score and moving the tying and winning runs into scoring position.

Mountaineers are within one!!



B9 | Knights 10, Mountaineers 9 pic.twitter.com/8FzFoOjJwf — WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) April 4, 2026

Kevin Schoneboom came on and got a strikeout for the second out, but Lumsden followed with a walk-off single up the middle, scoring Schoenfeld and Ineich to complete West Virginia’s comeback. The final four Mountaineer runs in the inning were all unearned, but that did little to soften the blow for a UCF team that had controlled the game for six innings and was on the verge of winning the series.

Now, instead of heading into Sunday with the series already secured, the Knights will have to regroup quickly and try to win the rubber game.

UCF starting pitcher Braden Smith was involved in a frightening situation Friday night when he was struck in the head by a line drive. He remained on the ground for nearly 15 minutes before being transported to a local hospital. Prior to Saturday’s game, UCF head coach Rich Wallace released the following statement.

“Seeing Braden go down was tough for all of us. But the way West Virginia’s administration, medical personnel, EMTs, and training staff stepped in to aid us was incredible. Their professionalism and compassion made a real difference in a scary moment. We can’t thank them enough for how they cared for Braden and supported our program last night.

“Braden is currently in stable condition and in good spirits. He truly appreciates all the thoughts and prayers.”