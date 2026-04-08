UCF guard Chris Johnson set to enter transfer portal

UCF guard Chris Johnson is set to enter the transfer portal, according to Sam Kayser of League Ready.

The 6-foot-5 combo guard spent one season with the Knights and carved out a valuable role off the bench for a UCF team that finished 21-12 overall, went 9-9 in Big 12 play and reached the NCAA Tournament. Johnson appeared in 32 games with two starts during conference play, averaging 6.2 points, 1.9 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game while shooting 36.5 percent from 3-point range.

Johnson often served as a secondary ball-handler and point guard backup behind Themus Fulks, giving UCF another experienced option in the backcourt. He finished the season with eight double-figure scoring games and logged seven games with four or more assists. His top scoring outing matched a career high when he poured in 17 points against Vanderbilt on Nov. 8, 2025, knocking down 3 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Before arriving at UCF, Johnson began his college career at Texas in 2023-24, where he saw action in 17 games as a freshman. He then transferred to Stephen F. Austin and appeared in three early-season games in 2024-25, averaging 10.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists before ultimately making his way to Orlando.

Johnson came to UCF with a strong recruiting pedigree. He was ranked as the No. 44 recruit in the country by ESPN in the final 2023 class rankings after spending his senior year at Montverde Academy.

His departure would mark the first offseason departure for Johnny Dawkins.