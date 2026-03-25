David Overstreet II brings NFL background, Grinch ties to new role as UCF cornerbacks coach

UCF has filled its cornerbacks coach opening with a veteran assistant who brings extensive NFL experience and a connection to defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

The Knights announced Wednesday the hiring of David Overstreet II as cornerbacks coach. Overstreet most recently worked with the Dallas Cowboys and has spent the past eight seasons coaching in the NFL, including previous stops with the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts.

There is also a familiarity with Grinch. Overstreet was a starting safety at Missouri from 2002-06, while Grinch served on the Tigers’ staff from 2002-04 as a defensive graduate assistant.

“Any time you can bring in someone with David’s level of NFL experience, it’s a win for your program,” UCF head coach Scott Frost said in a press release. “He’s spent a ton of time in the pros and helped develop some young, talented guys. He knows what it takes to succeed at the highest of levels, and I think our guys will learn a lot from him.”

Jul 26, 2025; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerbacks coach David Overstreet at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A Dallas native, Overstreet spent the 2025 season with the Cowboys as secondary/cornerbacks coach. He was let go in January when new defensive coordinator Christian Parker made sweeping changes on that side of the ball.

Before that, he spent three seasons with the Bears. He joined Chicago in 2022 as assistant defensive backs coach before moving into a role focused on coaching the nickel position in 2024. During his time there, the Bears recorded 47 interceptions, the sixth-most in the NFL over that span.

Overstreet began his NFL coaching career with the Colts, where he worked from 2018-21. He started as a defensive quality control assistant before being promoted to assistant defensive backs coach. During his time in Indianapolis, the Colts recorded 64 interceptions, tied for the third-most in the NFL over that stretch. In 2021 alone, Indianapolis had 19 interceptions, tied for third in the league.

Before moving to the NFL, Overstreet spent two seasons at Garden City Community College in Kansas as defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. He helped the program win the NJCAA national championship in 2016, and Garden City followed that by recording 18 interceptions in 2017, the sixth-most in the NJCAA.

He began his coaching career in 2015 at Holmes Community College in Mississippi, where he coached cornerbacks. Prior to returning to football, Overstreet owned a marketing and sales firm.

As a player, Overstreet was a four-year starter at Missouri and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors twice during his career. He graduated in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in graphic design.

Overstreet is the son of David Overstreet I, the former Oklahoma standout and Miami Dolphins running back who died in a car crash in 1984, when Overstreet II was 13 months old.