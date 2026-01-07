UCF falls at Oklahoma State, 87-76, as win streak snapped in Stillwater

UCF’s red-hot run came to an end Tuesday night in Stillwater.

The No. 25-ranked Knights saw their 11-game winning streak snapped in an 87-76 road loss at Oklahoma State. It was UCF’s first game as a ranked team since 2019, but the celebration was short-lived as the Cowboys shot lights out from deep and dominated the free-throw line to earn their first Big 12 win of the season.

UCF (12-2, 1-1 Big 12), which had been one of the nation’s hottest teams over the past month, couldn’t overcome a tough shooting night, hitting just 38 percent from the field and 6 of 28 (21%) from three-point range. Oklahoma State (13-2, 1-1) made UCF pay on the other end, knocking down 10 of 19 from deep and converting 27 of 35 free-throw attempts.

Jan 6, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; UCF Knights guard Themus Fulks (1) drives to the basket between Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Vyctorius Miller (5) and Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Kanye Clary (1) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images

Parsa Fallah led all scorers with 24 points, and Kanye Clary added 18 points and nine rebounds to pace the Cowboys. Anthony Roy chipped in with 15 points, including four threes.

For the Knights, Riley Kugel finished with 15 points, while Jamichael Stillwell added 13. George Beale Jr. provided a spark off the bench with a pair of second-half threes that briefly gave UCF a shot to rally.

The Knights trailed 41-32 at halftime despite Oklahoma State going more than seven minutes without a field goal late in the first half. A pair of Devan Cambridge free throws cut the deficit to four with under a minute left, but Clary answered with a three-pointer just before the buzzer to push it back to nine.

UCF came out aggressive after the break, putting together a quick 7-0 spurt to make it a one-point game at 51-50. But the Cowboys never surrendered the lead.

Beale’s two triples cut it to 67-64 midway through the half, but Oklahoma State responded with a decisive 13-1 run to create separation, pulling ahead 80-65 with just under five minutes to go.

It was UCF’s first loss since Nov. 10 and a reminder of how unforgiving Big 12 play can be, especially on the road.

Postgame Press Conference