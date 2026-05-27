UCF kickoff times, TV designations announced for early 2026 football schedule

UCF fans can start filling in a few more details on the 2026 football schedule.

The Big 12 Conference and its television partners announced kickoff times and TV designations Wednesday for the first three weeks of the season, along with select non-Saturday games later in the year. For UCF, that means five games now have official start times and TV assignments, including the season opener, the Knights’ road trip to Pittsburgh, the 10th edition of the Space Game and Senior Knight.

UCF will open the season on Thursday, Sept. 3 against Bethune-Cookman at Acrisure Bounce House. That game will kick off at 7 p.m. and air on ESPN+.

The Knights then hit the road for their first major non-conference test of the season, traveling to Pittsburgh for a Saturday, Sept. 12 matchup at Acrisure Stadium. That game is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN2.

It will also be a busy football weekend in Pittsburgh. One day after UCF faces Pitt, the Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to open the NFL regular season at home against the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13. Pitt and the Steelers both play their home games at Acrisure Stadium.

UCF returns home the following week to host Georgia State on Saturday, Sept. 19. That game will also kick off at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

Space Game gets ESPN spotlight

One of UCF’s showcase home games now has its TV window set as well.

The Knights will host Baylor on Friday, Oct. 30 in the 10th edition of the Space Game. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and air on ESPN.

The annual Space Game has become one of UCF’s signature traditions, with the Knights rebranding as the Citronauts for the night and wearing specialty uniforms tied to the university’s space roots.

UCF had been undefeated in Space Games before Houston snapped that streak last season. The Cougars beat UCF 30-27 in the ninth edition of the game, handing the Knights their first loss in the annual tradition after an 8-0 start.

Senior Knight set for Friday night on FS1

UCF’s final home game of the season also has a set kickoff time.

The Knights will host Iowa State on Friday, Nov. 20 for Senior Knight. That game will kick off at 6 p.m. and air on FS1.

It will be Iowa State’s first visit to the Bounce House. The Cyclones have played in Orlando before, beating Miami 42-41 in the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl.

The rest of UCF’s kickoff times and TV assignments will be announced during the season.

2026 UCF Football Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 3 – Home vs. Bethune-Cookman – 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 12 – Away at Pittsburgh – 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Saturday, Sept. 19 – Home vs. Georgia State – 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 26 – Home vs. TCU

Saturday, Oct. 3 – Away at Houston

Saturday, Oct. 10 – Away at Oklahoma State

Saturday, Oct. 24 – Home vs. BYU

Friday, Oct. 30 – Home vs. Baylor – 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 7 – Away at Kansas

Saturday, Nov. 14 – Home vs. Arizona State

Friday, Nov. 20 – Home vs. Iowa State – 6 p.m. on FS1

Saturday, Nov. 28 – Away at Colorado