Without Big 12 poll, national publications weigh in on UCF

The Big 12 will kick off its annual media days this week in Frisco, Texas, with coaches and players gathering Tuesday and Wednesday at The Star.

One tradition that is no longer part of the festivities is the preseason media poll, which the Big 12 discontinued following the 2024 season.

That year, Utah was picked to win the conference and failed to even qualify for a bowl game, finishing 5-7. Oklahoma State was picked third and ended up as the league’s doormat with an 0-9 Big 12 record.

The biggest miss came at the bottom. Arizona State was picked dead last, No. 16 in the league, and went on to win the Big 12 championship and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. The predicted top five teams all finished outside the top five by season’s end.

That poor preseason perception of Arizona State also likely contributed to an early-season negative bias that followed the Sun Devils in the polls, even as they continued to outperform expectations.

In the transfer portal era, year-to-year roster turnover has made projecting teams more difficult than ever. That challenge is magnified in now-larger conferences without divisions, where league schedules can vary significantly from one team to the next.

The Big 12 did release a preseason All-Big 12 team on Monday, along with selections for Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. No UCF players were included on the preseason team.

So while there is no official preseason poll from the league, several national publications and outlets have still weighed in on where they expect UCF to land in the Big 12 race.

Here’s where the Knights have been projected:

No. 7 — Phil Steele

No. 11 — On3 / Brett McMurphy

No. 11 — USA Today

No. 13 — Lindy’s

No. 14 — The Sporting News

No. 15 — Athlon

Phil Steele has often been higher on UCF than other national outlets through the years, and that appears to be the case again. His projection does come with some context, though. Steele listed five Big 12 teams in a tie for seventh place, with UCF appearing first among that group, followed by Kansas State, Arizona State, West Virginia and Cincinnati. Everybody else ranked 1 through 16.

For UCF, the outside perception is understandable.

The Knights have struggled to gain traction since joining the Big 12 in 2023, going 3-6 in conference play that first season, then 2-7 in both 2024 and 2025. That leaves UCF at 7-20 overall in Big 12 games.

The road has been especially difficult. Of those seven conference wins, only two came away from Orlando: at Cincinnati in 2023 and at TCU in 2024.

The common theme across many of the preseason outlooks is that quarterback Alonza Barnett III gives UCF a solid addition at the most important position, while a realistic sign of progress for Scott Frost in his second stint would be getting the Knights back to a bowl game.

Frost and UCF finished 5-7 last season, one win shy of bowl eligibility.

Lindy’s also gave UCF some cover treatment. The magazine was the only national publication to feature a UCF player on one of its covers, with tight end Dylan Wade appearing on a special Florida edition alongside players from the state’s other Power Four programs.

The other national magazines have moved away from Florida-specific covers.

At the top of the Big 12, Texas Tech and BYU have emerged as the most common preseason favorites across the national magazine circuit. Most predict Texas Tech, even without quarterback Brendan Sorsby, to finish at the top. The Sporting News though is among those favoring BYU. UCF does not play Texas Tech this season, but the Knights will host BYU on Oct. 24.