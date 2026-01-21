No. 9 Iowa State overwhelms UCF, 87-57

AMES, Iowa — In a tough Big 12 road test, UCF was overwhelmed by No. 9 Iowa State, falling 87-57 on Tuesday night at Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones (17-2, 4-2 Big 12) snapped a two-game losing streak with a complete team performance led by Joshua Jefferson’s historic triple-double — 17 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 12 assists.

Milan Momcilovic poured in a game-high 20 points for Iowa State, which set the tone early with a 25-12 start in the first nine minutes and never looked back.

“They’re big. They have really good size, they’re really skilled, they connect really well,” UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins said. “Look at the assist-to-turnover ratio, 22 assists and only five turnovers. They share it well and they have good players.”

Jan 20, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; UCF Knights guard Themus Fulks (1) is defended by Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Early Hole, No Way Out

The Knights (14-4, 3-3 Big 12) briefly led 3-0 on a Riley Kugel three, but that would be their only lead of the night. UCF pulled within 31-26 late in the first half after a 7-0 run, but went scoreless over the final 5:45 as Iowa State closed the half on a 13-0 burst to take a 44-26 lead into the break.

UCF missed six shots and committed four turnovers during that critical drought. The second half brought more of the same as the Cyclones outscored UCF 43-31 and led by as many as 31 points in the final minute.

Turnovers and Interior Defense Doom UCF

UCF committed 19 turnovers, which Iowa State converted into 31 points, a massive disparity compared to just five points off turnovers for the Knights.

“We haven’t been a high-turnover team, so this was a little uncharacteristic,” Dawkins said. “But I give them credit. They defended very well. They were really active, they had active hands and made a lot of plays.”

Interior defense was another major issue. Iowa State scored 42 points in the paint and shot 50.8 percent from the field overall, including 53.3 percent in the second half. The Cyclones also dominated the boards, outrebounding UCF 38-32 and securing 15 offensive rebounds.

“With the size and physicality of this type of game, we did miss a player like (Jamichael Stillwell),” Dawkins added.

Stillwell, who averages 12.3 points and 7.9 rebounds, was a game-time decision but did not play due to injury. Jeremy Foumena also exited early and did not return. Dawkins said postgame he didn’t yet have an update on his status.

Kugel, Burks Lead UCF Offense

Riley Kugel and Jordan Burks each scored 15 points to pace UCF. Kugel hit three triples and added three rebounds and three assists. Burks was 5-of-9 from the field and made all of his free throws, while also grabbing seven rebounds.

Themus Fulks had eight points and a team-high five assists, but also committed six turnovers under heavy defensive pressure. Devan Cambridge added eight points on 3-of-4 shooting.

UCF shot just 36.8 percent for the game and made 10 of 32 three-point attempts (31.3 percent). The Knights only attempted six free throws.

Dawkins: “I love this league”

Despite the lopsided defeat and the challenge of facing top-10 teams in back-to-back games — Arizona and Iowa State — Dawkins embraced the competition.

“I don’t know if I would call it bad luck,” he said. “I love this league and I love competition. I hope we play every team that’s in the top 10. That’s just me, and I think most of our players would feel the same way.”

“We fell short. This is a heck of a program. TJ (Otzelberger) did a great job with his team. They’re coming off a couple of losses. We knew the type of team that would come out. They were going to be on fire. We wanted to try to match that and we didn’t.”

Up Next

UCF goes back on the road to Colorado on Saturday for a 3 p.m. EST tip-off on ESPN+. The Buffaloes were 12-6 overall and 2-3 in the Big 12 prior to a late Wednesday tip at home vs. No. 19 Kansas.

“The next game for us, we just need to start preparing for them and give a great effort,” Dawkins said. “All these teams are going to be really good. I don’t really care if they’re ranked or not. Everybody has talent. Everybody’s well-coached. You’ve got to fight for 40 minutes.”

Postgame Press Conference