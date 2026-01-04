UCF stuns No. 17 Kansas, 81–75, in Big 12 opener for statement win

ORLANDO — Addition Financial Arena transformed into a celebration zone Saturday afternoon as UCF delivered a signature win to open Big 12 play, knocking off No. 17 Kansas 81-75 behind a complete team effort, late-game poise and a clutch three-pointer from Jordan Burks in the final minute.

The Knights (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) earned their 11th consecutive victory, the program’s longest win streak since the 2010-11 season. UCF is now 2-1 at home all-time against the Jayhawks, having also defeated Kansas in January 2024.

Burks delivers in the clutch

With the game tied at 72 in the final minute, Burks rose up from the right corner and buried a three-pointer with 42 seconds left, giving the Knights a 75-72 lead they would not relinquish. Riley Kugel, who led all UCF scorers with 19 points, sealed the win moments later with a three-point play to cap off a dazzling second half.

“Jordan worked for that moment,” said Themus Fulks, who finished with 16 points and three assists. “We kept telling him — your time is going to come. And it did.”

UCF closed the game on a 9-3 run, answering Kansas’ 9-0 spurt that had tied the game with just over three minutes remaining. Burks’ late triple was part of a 14-point night on 4-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-6 from deep.

“Just really proud of our players for playing for 40 minutes,” head coach Johnny Dawkins said. “Kansas is a terrific team. When they made a run late, our guys didn’t flinch. They showed poise and finished strong.”

Kugel shines against team he almost played for

Kugel, an Orlando native, spent his first two seasons at Florida before entering the transfer portal. He committed and signed with Kansas, though a credits issue prevented him from making the move to Lawrence. Instead, he spent the 2024-25 season at Mississippi State before transferring to hometown UCF this season.

After a sluggish December, Kugel delivered one of his strongest performances in weeks. He shot 8-of-17 from the floor and added three rebounds and a pair of steals. His second-half and-1 layup with under 10 seconds left was the exclamation point.

“We were disappointed when it didn’t work out,” Kansas coach Bill Self said of Kugel after the game. “I think he’s talented. I think he’s an athlete. He’s better with the ball probably than what I envisioned him two years ago being. But he’s really talented, and he can stretch it, and he can drive past you too. So he’s a good basketball player.”

Key stats and bench contributions

UCF outscored Kansas 38-30 in the paint and 18-5 in bench points, a consistent theme this season for Dawkins’ deep squad.

Jamichael Stillwell tallied 8 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists in 28 minutes.

tallied 8 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists in 28 minutes. Devan Cambridge had all 8 of his rebounds in the second half and hit 6-of-7 free throws, providing key glue-guy minutes.

had all 8 of his rebounds in the second half and hit 6-of-7 free throws, providing key glue-guy minutes. John Bol added 6 points and 5 rebounds, while Chris Johnson chipped in 7 points off the bench.

added 6 points and 5 rebounds, while chipped in 7 points off the bench. The Knights committed just 6 turnovers while forcing 12. It was the fewest giveaways Kansas has forced all season.

“Our depth was huge again,” Dawkins said. “Whether it was Kris Parker coming in for a defensive assignment or Jeremy (Foumena) spelling John Bol at the five, everyone stepped up.”

Postgame Quotes

Johnny Dawkins:

“We talk about playing to our standard, not the opponent. I thought we did that tonight… That was a big-time win, but it’s one of 18. We have 17 more battles coming, and they’ll be just as physical.”

Themus Fulks:

“That’s what we dreamt of. Me and J-Mike were talking about it last year when we hit the portal. Games like this, opportunities like this — it’s why we’re here.”

Jamichael Stillwell:

“We needed those close non-conference games. They built our chemistry. We weren’t all the way together at the start of the year, but we’re getting there.”

Up Next

UCF (12-1, 1-0) travels to Oklahoma State on Tuesday night, looking to continue its hot start in Big 12 play. The Knights will return to Addition Financial Arena next Sunday to host Cincinnati.

Postgame Press Conference