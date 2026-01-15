UCF picks up key Big 12 road win at Kansas State, 82-73

MANHATTAN, Kan. – UCF built a big first-half lead, weathered a second-half surge, and made the winning plays down the stretch to earn an 82-73 victory at Kansas State on Wednesday night, snapping an eight-game Big 12 road losing streak and moving to 3-1 in league play for the first time.

Riley Kugel scored 19 points, Jamichael Stillwell added 18 and seven rebounds, and Themus Fulks turned in another standout performance at point guard with 13 points and 12 assists — his second straight game with 12 dimes and fifth with double-digit assists this season.

“It’s just a really good road win for us,” UCF coach Johnny Dawkins said during his postgame radio interview with Marc Daniels. “Ultimately, it comes down to how you defend and rebound on the road. Our guys stood strong down the stretch and made the plays we needed to win.”

The victory lifts UCF to 14-2 overall and 3-1 in Big 12 play, while Kansas State dropped to 9-8 and 0-4 in the league.

Fast start, clutch finish

UCF dominated early, using a 20-6 run to break the game open midway through the first half. The Knights shot 53 percent and hit 4-of-10 from deep in the opening period, leading by as many as 16 before settling for a 42-28 halftime advantage.

“I thought the first half was one of our most complete efforts of the season,” Dawkins said. “We followed the game plan really well — took away the transition game and limited their threes. Our defense led to offense, and we got out in transition like we want to.”

Stillwell was especially effective in the first half, scoring 8 of his 18 points before the break. Kugel had 10 at halftime, and Fulks already had seven assists.

Kansas State adjusted in the second half, going smaller and attacking relentlessly inside. The Wildcats scored 32 of their 45 second-half points in the paint and cut the UCF lead to just one at 57-56 with 10:30 remaining.

That’s when Fulks buried a critical three — his only attempt of the night — to extend the lead back to four.

Moments later, it was Kugel with a strong and-one to push the lead to six, and with 4:13 left, Chris Johnson drilled a huge corner three to put UCF up 75-68 — the final turning point in the game.

“Those were massive shots,” Dawkins said. “Different guys stepping up at different times. That’s what it takes to win in this league. Our strength is in our numbers.”

Bench contributions, team depth shine

Johnson finished with 9 points and 2 steals in 22 minutes off the bench, highlighted by the corner three in crunch time and a key putback off a missed layup late.

Devan Cambridge delivered another all-around performance with 11 points, 6 rebounds, and a block on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting night.

“He’s such a versatile player for us,” Dawkins said of Cambridge. “Whatever we need — whether it’s 10 minutes or 30 — he’s ready. Play the three, the four, even the five. He just makes winning plays.”

Jordan Burks added 8 points, hitting two timely threes, and Jamichael Stillwell was strong throughout with 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting, adding 7 boards and a block.

By the numbers

UCF shot 53% from the field (32-for-61) and 47% from three (7-for-15), while Kansas State struggled from the outside, going just 6-for-30 (20%) from beyond the arc.

The Knights narrowly won the rebounding battle, 35-34, with Kugel and Stillwell each pulling down seven.

UCF had 18 assists against 10 turnovers, a clean effort on the road, and outscored Kansas State 22-6 in bench points.

For K-State, PJ Haggerty led all scorers with 23 points, including 18 in the second half. Khamari McGriff added 15 points and Taj Manning chipped in 10, but the Wildcats never led after the opening minutes.

What’s next

UCF now turns its attention to its biggest test yet — a home showdown with No. 1 Arizona on Saturday at Addition Financial Arena.

“We’ll celebrate this one for about two hours,” Dawkins said, “but then it’s on to Arizona. Quick turnaround, another great opponent, and another opportunity to grow.”

With Wednesday’s win, UCF continues to solidify its NCAA Tournament résumé in its third Big 12 campaign.

“Every win in this league means something,” Dawkins said. “You just keep stacking them. We’ve got a long way to go, but I like how this team is coming together.”

