UCF lands 2026 power forward Ladarius Givan

Johnny Dawkins and UCF have added a high school frontcourt piece to their incoming recruiting class.

Class of 2026 power forward Ladarius Givan announced his commitment to the Knights on Monday morning during a ceremony at Petersburg High School in Virginia.

Givan, a Montgomery, Ala., native, is coming off a standout senior season, leading Petersburg to its first state championship in 52 years.

A one-time Mississippi State commitment, Givan reopened his recruitment in January and had recently narrowed his focus to a top six of UCF, Indiana, LSU, Seton Hall, NC State and Mississippi State. He took an official visit to UCF the weekend of May 1 and had been scheduled to visit Indiana and Seton Hall.

Instead, the Knights were able to close.

As a senior at Petersburg, Givan averaged 15.5 points and 12.1 rebounds per game while shooting better than 60 percent from the field and 72 percent at the free throw line.

Givan is rated as the nation’s No. 23 power forward in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

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