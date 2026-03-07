UCF lands No. 8 Seed, first-round bye in Big 12 Tournament

UCF’s path in the Big 12 Tournament is now set.

Despite Friday night’s disappointing 77-62 loss at West Virginia in the regular season finale, the Knights still secured a first-round bye thanks to TCU’s home win over Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon.

That result locked UCF into the No. 8 seed for next week’s Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.

Johnny Dawkins’ team will open tournament play on Wednesday at 3 p.m. EST on ESPNU, facing the winner of Tuesday’s first-round matchup between No. 9 Cincinnati and No. 16 Utah. If the Knights advance, they would move on to Thursday’s quarterfinals against No. 1 seed Arizona. That game is also scheduled for 3 p.m. and will air on either ESPN or ESPN2.

In the end, UCF finished the regular season 20-10 overall and 9-9 in Big 12 play. The Knights could have removed any doubt about earning a first-round bye had they beaten West Virginia on Friday, but instead needed help from TCU to hold onto the No. 8 spot.

Now the attention shifts from conference tournament seeding to a much bigger question: has UCF done enough to secure an NCAA Tournament bid?

Just a couple of weeks ago, that answer appeared to be yes.

The Knights were widely viewed as being in strong shape following their Feb. 24 road win at then-No. 19 BYU, a result that looked like it had firmly pushed them into the field. But UCF has stumbled badly since then, losing its final three regular season games and finishing the back half of league play just 3-6 after a 6-3 start in the Big 12.

That late slide has changed the conversation around Dawkins’ team.

Instead of heading to Kansas City looking to improve its seed line, UCF now appears to be in a position where it may need to win at least one game – and perhaps more – to remove any lingering doubt on Selection Sunday. A one-and-done showing in the conference tournament would do little to strengthen the Knights’ case and could leave them vulnerable on the bubble.

Even so, the résumé still has some substance.

According to the pre-Saturday update from BracketMatrix.com, UCF was still projected as a likely No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament field. The Knights also entered the weekend with a NET ranking of No. 50, along with five Quad 1 wins. Their Wins Above Bubble (WAB) ranking sat at No. 39 and KPI of 27, another indicator that their overall profile remains competitive even after the late-season downturn.

For now, though, UCF at least knows where it stands in Kansas City.