UCF point guard Themus Fulks dialed in ahead of showdown with No. 1 Arizona

Themus Fulks has made a habit of putting on a show.

UCF’s veteran point guard is fresh off back-to-back 12-assist performances in wins over Cincinnati and Kansas State, and he’ll lead a red-hot Knights team into Saturday’s ESPN-televised clash with No. 1 Arizona at Addition Financial Arena.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. as UCF (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) looks to extend its perfect league home record and make another major statement in their third Big 12 season.

Fulks, who ranks sixth nationally in assists at 7.3 per game, joined ‘Voice of the Knights’ Marc Daniels on the Thursday edition of Knight Talk to reflect on the road win at Kansas State, his evolution as a leader, and the team’s mentality going into Saturday’s marquee matchup.

Themus Fulks joins Marc Daniels for ‘Knight Talk.’ Photo by Kevin Reis.

Championship-focused

Fulks had 13 points and 12 assists in Wednesday’s 82-73 win at Kansas State, helping UCF withstand a second-half rally and close strong.

“I just think that we’re getting better as the season progresses,” Fulks said on Knight Talk. “Looking at us now compared to the first game of the season — it’s like night and day. We’re doing a good job of understanding we just have to find a way to win. It can be a pretty win or an ugly win, but we just gotta win basketball games because we know what we’re trying to do — and that’s win a championship.”

UCF shot 53% from the floor in the win and dominated stretches of the first half with suffocating defense and fast-paced transition play.

“Oklahoma State woke us up a little bit,” Fulks said of the team’s lone Big 12 loss. “No excuses — we should’ve won the game. But I feel like it really locked us in. We were sharp from the start (at Kansas State) and sustained it for the majority of the game.”

Fulks has guided UCF’s offense with precision all season. He’s reached double digits in assists in five games and continues to be a steady hand for head coach Johnny Dawkins.

“I just try to make sure we’ve got a good flow going,” Fulks said. “As long as we’re scoring, I don’t really realize I’m the one passing the ball. I just want to win.”

“I could see myself playing here”

Fulks transferred to UCF this past offseason after spending 2024-25 at Milwaukee, where he played alongside current UCF forward Jamichael Stillwell. Coincidentally, the duo played at UCF last season and that game left a lasting impression.

“When we played UCF last year, after the game I just looked around at the stands, looked at the fans,” Fulks said. “It was a really good game, and I saw the palm trees before even walking in. After the game I was like, ‘Man, I could see myself playing here.’ That was before I had any contact with the coaches.”

When Fulks hit the portal, UCF was one of the first to call. The rest, as he said, is history.

“It meant a lot that Jamichael came too,” he added. “We had success at Milwaukee, but we didn’t feel like the fit was perfect. We thought with the right pieces around us, we could do something special — and do it on a bigger stage.”

A captain’s mindset

With so many newcomers, Fulks immediately embraced a leadership role.

“As one of the captains, I’ve always got to be locked in,” Fulks said. “I try not to step on too many toes. I just want to build trust. I knew Riley (Kugel) was a great player, and I’ve been working with Jordan Burks since May when we both got here. We’ve built chemistry on and off the court.”

That trust is evident in UCF’s unselfish ball movement and team-first mentality, something Fulks said has taken shape over time.

“With a brand-new team, everybody’s trying to show what they can do,” he said. “Now we’re getting more comfortable in our roles. If you can shoot threes but Coach Dawkins wants you doing something else — you do what helps the team. We’re doing a much better job with that.”

Fulks grew up in Winston-Salem, N.C., where sports were a way of life from an early age. He started playing baseball at age four, and his grandfather used to drop him off at the YMCA, where he’d spend entire days playing basketball with friends.

“From probably seven in the morning to about six at night,” Fulks said.

His biggest influence has always been his mother.

“When things weren’t always going well for me in basketball, she always believed,” he said. “She told me I’d get an opportunity and I’d be able to take advantage of it. She was willing to do anything to help me live my dream.”

Growing under Dawkins

Fulks said his relationship with Coach Dawkins has been a major factor in his growth.

“I always knew of Coach Dawkins just because he was a Duke legend, and I’m a Carolina guy,” Fulks said. “But when I came on the visit and talked to him, I realized what type of person he is. He’s a really good person.”

“And basketball-wise, he told me exactly how he was going to elevate my game. He had a plan for how he was going to unlock new pieces. That was different from other coaches. Anybody can say, ‘we’ll help you do this or that,’ but he told me how. I trusted him. It just made a lot of sense.”

Fulks has also developed a strong feel for his teammates. When asked who he thinks is the second-smartest basketball mind on the team, he gave the nod to Chris Johnson.

When asked who has the most raw talent, Fulks didn’t hesitate, naming Riley Kugel.

If he had to pick a teammate to join him in a two-on-two octagon-style fight? “J-Mike. Gotta be him.”

When it comes to food, Fulks keeps it classic. “Steak and potatoes,” he said, noting they had a good steak meal the night before the Kansas State game.

As for pregame rituals, he admitted to having a sweet tooth.

“Sometimes I eat a bunch of Nerd Clusters if I feel sleepy. They wake me right up.”

Staying locked in for Arizona

Saturday’s game against top-ranked Arizona will be UCF’s biggest home test yet, but Fulks is keeping things in perspective.

“The approach is the same,” he said. “You can’t downplay it, but you also can’t make it bigger than it is. They’re a good team, but we’re a good team too. The coaches are going to put us in position to win. If we lose the game, it’s on us, because we’re going to have a great game plan.”

He praised the UCF fan base and said the energy inside Addition Financial Arena has played a big role in UCF’s hot start.

“The Kansas game, the Cincinnati game — unbelievable,” Fulks said. “And I know Arizona is going to be incredible, man. The crowd here is amazing.”

More than anything, Fulks believes this team is just scratching the surface.

“Everybody’s getting more comfortable in their roles,” he said. “At the beginning of the season, guys were still trying to show they could do this or that. Now it’s about doing what Coach Dawkins wants us to do, what helps the team win. And I think we’re getting better at that every game.”

