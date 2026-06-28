UCF QB Alonza Barnett III shows off his arm at the Manning Passing Academy

Alonza Barnett III appears fully healthy and ready to go.

The UCF quarterback was among 45 college players serving as counselors at the 30th annual Manning Passing Academy held at Nicholls State in Louisiana. The longtime camp is run by Archie Manning with assists from his three sons, Cooper, Peyton and Eli.

On Friday night, the QBs competed in a passing competition, which included 12-yard hooks, 18-yard comebacks, 18-yard digs, posts and deep balls.

Some footage of Barnett has surfaced on Instagram, posted by QB Country North Carolina and clipped below:

Barnett, a transfer from James Madison, had been held out of UCF’s spring practice while he recovered from an undisclosed injury. UCF head coach Scott Frost said it was precautionary more than anything else and he’d be full go for the summer heading into preseason camp.