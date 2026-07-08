UCF installs ‘National Champions 2017’ signage on new Roth Tower

UCF’s 2017 National Championship is back on display at the Acrisure Bounce House, now built into the face of the new Roth Tower.

On Wednesday, the school shared a drone video on social media showing the newly installed “National Champions 2017” signage, giving fans a glimpse of how the completed west-side structure will look this fall.

The signage is expected to be lighted, a source told UCFSports.com, which should make it stand out even more once the stadium lights come on for night games.

The new Roth Tower is in the final stages of construction and is scheduled to make its debut for UCF’s Sept. 3 season opener against Bethune-Cookman.

The $90 million project, supported by Tourist Development Tax funding from Orange County, represents the centerpiece of UCF’s ongoing stadium enhancements. It will dramatically expand the tower’s premium club space from 4,400 square feet to more than 15,000, while adding air-conditioned hospitality areas, upgraded restrooms and improved food and beverage options.

The renovation will also include 28 expanded luxury suites, 34 outdoor Sky Suites, a new press box and additional operations space.

At the December 2024 groundbreaking, UCF athletics director Terry Mohajir made it clear the national championship signage would remain part of the stadium’s future. With the new tower now nearing completion, that promise is taking shape.

Scott Frost led UCF to a perfect 13-0 season in 2017, capped by a 34-27 victory over No. 7 Auburn in the Peach Bowl. Immediately after the game, then-AD Danny White declared, “National Champs! Undefeated!” in a social media video shared by UCF.

McKenzie Milton, now UCF’s quarterbacks coach, was named Offensive MVP of the Peach Bowl. During his postgame acceptance speech, Milton said, “You can’t argue 13-0. I guess you can go ahead and cancel the playoff now.”

UCF would go on to finish the season ranked No. 1 by the Colley Matrix, an NCAA-designated major selector of football national championships. The Knights’ case was bolstered by Auburn’s regular-season résumé, as the Tigers had defeated both Georgia and Alabama — the two teams that later met in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

UCF’s National Championship was later officially recognized by the NCAA and added to the official records book.