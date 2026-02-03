UCF schedules 2030 home game vs. FIU

UCF has added another future non-conference opponent to its schedule, announcing a 2030 home matchup against FIU at the Acrisure Bounce House.

The Knights will host the Panthers on Sept. 7, 2030, marking the seventh all-time meeting between the two in-state programs and the first since 2017. UCF holds a 4–2 edge in the series, which saw all six previous matchups take place over a seven-year stretch from 2011 to 2017.

The series has been evenly split geographically, with three games played in Miami and three in Orlando, though all prior meetings occurred prior to the Knights joining the Big 12 in 2023. UCF has won the last two meetings, most recently a decisive 61–17 victory in 2017 at home. FIU’s two wins in the series came in Miami in 2011 (17–10) and in Orlando in 2015 (15–14).

Of note, FIU athletic director Scott Carr previously served as UCF’s deputy athletic director from 2016–21 under former Knights AD Danny White.

From a scheduling standpoint, the FIU game fits into UCF’s long-standing non-conference philosophy, which typically includes one Power Four opponent, one Group of Five home game and one FCS home game each season. With the addition of FIU, UCF now has two of its three non-conference slots filled for 2030, pairing the Sept. 7 home date against the Panthers with a Sept. 14 home game against Florida.

UCF’s non-conference schedules are set through the 2029 season, and an FCS team is the only needed addition to fill out 2030.

All-Time Results vs. FIU

2011 — at Miami: FIU 17, UCF 10

2012 — Orlando: UCF 33, FIU 20

2013 — at Miami: UCF 38, FIU 0

2015 — Orlando: FIU 15, UCF 14

2016 — at Miami: UCF 53, FIU 14

2017 — Orlando: UCF 61, FIU 17