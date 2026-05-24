Aubrey Evans, Ashleigh Griffin reflect on UCF legacy after Super Regional exit

Aubrey Evans grew up in Apopka. Ashleigh Griffin came from a small town in Georgia.

Both ended up at UCF chasing the same idea — to be part of something that had not been done before.

Saturday night at Easton Stadium, after a 14-4 loss to No. 8 national seed UCLA brought an end to UCF’s season in the NCAA Los Angeles Super Regional, the two seniors sat with their head coach in the postgame media room and tried to put into words what the last several years had meant.

The Knights did not reach the Women’s College World Series. UCLA made sure of that, sweeping the best-of-three series and ending UCF’s season at 41-19-1.

But Evans and Griffin left Los Angeles believing the program had taken another step.

“Coming in here, I wanted to be a part of a program that’s never done something before,” Evans said. “To get to this point, two games shy, it’s tough. But I feel like Team 25 left everything out on the table, and I think the fans saw that in our play.

“We never lost belief. We fought to the very end.”

UCF’s season ended against one of the sport’s most powerful programs, but not before the Knights reached the second Super Regional in program history and won an NCAA Regional in Tallahassee for the first time.

The Knights got there by beating No. 9 overall seed Florida State 4-2 in the Tallahassee Regional final, snapping a long drought against the Seminoles and giving UCF another breakthrough under head coach Cindy Ball-Malone. It was also UCF’s sixth straight NCAA Tournament appearance under Ball-Malone and the program’s first 40-win season since joining the Big 12.

“We had a very tough schedule,” Evans said. “We have a lot to be proud of.”

Aubrey Evans. Photo by: Maddie McGinty (UCF Athletics)

Evans leaves as one of the most accomplished players in program history and one of the defining figures of UCF’s current era.

As a senior, she hit .332 with 57 runs scored, 61 hits, 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 43 RBI. She also drew 31 walks, posted a .426 on-base percentage and helped anchor the infield at shortstop. Defensively, Evans finished with 120 putouts, 141 assists and was involved in 16 double plays.

She also delivered one final postseason swing Saturday, hitting a solo homer against UCLA ace Taylor Tinsley in the first inning.

But when Evans reflected on her career, she did not start with the production.

“Stats, accolades — they all fade away,” Evans said. “But what I hope I left at UCF was someone who made an impact off the field as much as I did on the field. Character is a huge thing for me.”

That, Evans said, is where Ball-Malone’s influence has been felt most.

“Coach Bear had a lot of belief in me, and she has a lot of belief in this program,” Evans said. “Just the character she instilled in me and in this program — I know that’s going to be remembered forever.

“I’m super thankful, grateful and honored to represent UCF and just give everything I have.”

Griffin: ‘We left it better than we found it’

Griffin’s path was different, but her emotions were similar.

Though she’s out of playing eligibility, the redshirt senior first baseman plans to return to UCF to complete her kinesiology master’s degree.

Ashleigh Griffin. Photo by: Maddie McGinty (UCF Athletics)

“First off, I just want to thank Coach Bear for taking a chance on me,” Griffin said. “I’m just a small kid from a small town.

“Like Aubrey said, I believe we left it better than we found it. Legacy. I believe this program is going to build off of this, and this is going to become our new every-year thing.

“And next year, we’re going to be at the World Series.”

Griffin hit .272 this season with 43 hits, five doubles, three home runs and 36 RBI. She also drew 30 walks and finished with a .383 on-base percentage. At first base, she had 374 putouts, 17 assists, a .990 fielding percentage and was involved in a team-high 28 double plays.

‘A culture of love’

Evans’ UCF story began long before she became one of the program’s top players.

The Apopka native said Ball-Malone believed in her when she was still 15 years old, giving her the chance to stay close to home and help build something at UCF.

“It means absolutely everything, just to have an opportunity,” Evans said. “The amount of people that would love to be in my shoes right now is incredible, and I don’t take that for granted.

“Coach Bear believing in me, taking a chance on me when I was just 15 years old — UCF, Knight Nation, the fans, the support, the staff, the other coaches, my teammates — it’s been fun.”

Evans said the program’s culture is what she will remember most.

“It’s definitely a culture of love, of UCFamily,” Evans said. “We say that a lot. I truly believe that.

“It’s definitely a clubhouse you want to be a part of because they’ll push you to be your absolute best. I feel like I put my best out there. It just meant so much.

“To be able to represent Orlando, my hometown, it was a lot of fun and I’m super blessed.”

Griffin described the same connection in her own way.

“I bleed Black and Gold,” Griffin said. “I’d give everything to this program, everything to Coach Bear. I’m even coming back. That’s how much I love it here.

“I’m just so grateful for Knight Nation and what they’ve done for us, supporting us. Grateful for the 26 sisters I have by my side this year.

“It’s a true familyhood, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I wouldn’t trade any of my last five years — none of it. Not even all the injuries, the hard times, the sad times. I’d give everything to Knight Nation.”