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UCF Spring Practice Photo Gallery - April 30

UCFSportsOn3by: Brandon Helwig55 minutes agoUCFSports

UCF hit the fields for their 14th spring practice on Thursday, April 30. Here are some photos from the media’s open portion.

WR Tyren Hornes
WR Carson Hinshaw
LB Preston Hall
C Cooper Terpstra
DB Amarion Queen
CB Coach David Overstreet II
CB Coach David Overstreet II
QB Kaleb Annett
TE Thomas Wadsworth
Owen Spell and Preston Cushman
QB Rocco Marriott
QB Rocco Marriott
OL coach AJ Blazek
DT RJ Jackson and OT Owen Spell
OL Jacob Maiava
OL Jacob Maiava
OL Justin Royes
QB Dante Carr
RB Duke Watson
RB Landen Chambers.

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