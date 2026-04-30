UCF Spring Practice Photo Gallery - April 30
UCF hit the fields for their 14th spring practice on Thursday, April 30. Here are some photos from the media’s open portion.
UCF hit the fields for their 14th spring practice on Thursday, April 30. Here are some photos from the media’s open portion.
Highlights from the media portion of UCF’s 14th spring practice on Thursday, April 30....
UCF AD Terry Mohajir discussed Roth Tower progress, the Knights’ strategic investment fund, Gabe Lazo’s hire, Friday football games and the changing...
Highlights from the media portion of UCF’s 13th spring practice on Tuesday, April 28....
Scott Frost recapped UCF’s spring progress on Knight Talk, highlighting improved maturity, better roster depth, quarterback updates and several...
UCF wide receivers coach Sean Beckton breaks down the Knights’ deeper receiver room, including Josh Derry, Duane Thomas Jr., Waden Charles, DayDay...
With Malachi Lawrence and Nyjalik Kelly off to the NFL, UCF edge coach Mike Dawson breaks down Isaiah Nixon, Aymeric Koumba, the transfer additions...
UCF wrapped up their fourth week of spring practice last week, holding their 12th practice on Friday. Here are some photos from the media’s open...
Highlights from the media portion of UCF’s 12th spring practice on Friday, April 24....
The 2026 NFL Draft ended with Malachi Lawrence as UCF's only selection, but four Knights signed UDFA deals. Meanwhile, the Big 12 set a conference...
Malachi Lawrence was introduced by the Dallas Cowboys one day after becoming UCF’s fifth first-round NFL Draft pick, and the Knights remained a major...
UCF edge Malachi Lawrence was selected No. 23 overall by the Dallas Cowboys, becoming the fifth first-round draft pick in Knights program history....
As the NFL Draft begins in Pittsburgh, UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence is carrying first-round momentum while Nyjalik Kelly and several other Knights...
UCF enters their fourth week of spring practice, holding their 10th practice on Tuesday. Here are some photos from the media’s open portion....
Highlights from the media portion of UCF’s 10th spring practice on Tuesday, April 21. Extensive footage of QB, DB, DT and LB....
New UCF tight ends coach Cooper Bassett brings plenty of energy to the job, but his early message this spring has been clear: the Knights’ tight ends...
New UCF offensive line coach AJ Blazek discusses his first impressions of spring practice, his coaching philosophy, position battles, Preston...
UCF is in the midst of spring practice, holding their eighth practice on Thursday. Here are some photos from the media’s open portion....
UCF’s Board of Trustees approved the creation of the UCF Athletics Strategic Investment Fund, opening the door for up to $22.5 million in one-time...
Highlights from the media portion of UCF’s seventh spring practice on Tuesday, April 14. Extensive footage of QBs, OL and DBs....
UCF began their third week of spring practice on Tuesday. Here are some photos from the media's open portion....
Transfer kicker Will Stone says he came to UCF for the chance to compete for the starting job and prove himself in his final college season....
New UCF punter Atticus Bertrams discusses his Australian football background, transfer from Wisconsin, relationship with Pete Alamar and transition...
UCF head coach Scott Frost provided a progress report after the Knights’ sixth spring practice, including an update on limited quarterback Alonza...
Highlights from the media portion of UCF’s fifth spring practice on Thursday, April 9. Extensive footage of TEs, Edge, DT and LB....
Former first-round MLB Draft pick Mason Denaburg discusses his transition back to football and his push to win UCF’s punting job this spring....