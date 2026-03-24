UCF Football Spring Practice Preview - Quarterbacks

UCF Football Spring Practice Preview - Quarterbacksby: Brandon Helwig1 hour agoUCFSportsRead In AppSep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) looks to pass against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated James Madison 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn ImagesUCF opens spring practice March 31 with an entirely rebuilt quarterback room led by James Madison transfer Alonza Barnett III. Here’s a full look at the Knights’ spring outlook at QB.