UCF stuns No. 19 BYU 97-84 for massive NCAA Tournament résumé win

UCF made a statement in Provo.

In one of the biggest victories of the Johnny Dawkins era, and unquestionably one of the most important results on UCF’s 2026 NCAA Tournament résumé, the Knights blasted No. 19 BYU, 97-84, at the Marriott Center to complete a Utah road sweep and move to 20-7 overall and 9-6 in Big 12 play. BYU fell to 20-8, 8-7. It was UCF’s first-ever ranked road win in the Big 12.

The Knights never trailed.

In a building packed with 18,062 fans and just days after BYU knocked off No. 6 Iowa State, UCF came out with force, playing its way into a dominant first-half cushion that proved too large for the Cougars to erase. The Knights led 52-28 at halftime, built the margin to 36 in the second half, and held on despite a BYU push late.

“It really was (a great win),” Dawkins said on his postgame radio interview with Marc Daniels. “I thought our guys did a terrific job. Played some of the best basketball we’ve played all season… I was really proud of our guys for the effort that we gave for 40 minutes.”

A blistering start set the tone

Feb 24, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; UCF Knights guard Themus Fulks (1) dribbles the ball while being defended by BYU Cougars forward Kennard Davis Jr. (30) during the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

UCF’s opening punch was overwhelming.

The Knights opened the game attacking in transition, moving the ball crisply and knocking down shots from all over the floor. UCF quickly built separation, fueled by early baskets from Themus Fulks, Jamichael Stillwell and Jordan Burks. UCF jumped in front 14-4 and then 20-6 in the early going, with Burks drilling multiple first-half threes as part of the surge.

“I thought we got off to a really good start,” Dawkins said. “I thought Themus did a great job of leading us. I thought J-Mike did a good job of setting the tone early for us as well. … We talked about what we have to do game plan wise, and I thought we executed that pretty well.”

The numbers backed it up.

UCF shot 57.1% in the first half (20-of-35) and a scorching 68.8% from 3-point range (11-of-16) before halftime, while holding BYU to 31.4% shooting and 27.3% from beyond the arc in the opening 20 minutes.

The Knights also did one of the things Dawkins emphasized most entering the game: finish defensive possessions.

BYU is one of the most explosive offensive teams in the league, and the Cougars had just beaten Iowa State behind a huge game from star freshman AJ Dybantsa. But UCF’s first-half defensive discipline, especially on the glass and on Dybantsa’s early looks, helped prevent BYU from getting into rhythm.

“Absolutely. Hugely important that we don’t give them second and third shot attempts,” Dawkins said. “They’re just so active. They play with so much intensity and I thought our guys tonight were able to match that.”

Burks and Fulks torch BYU

Feb 24, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; UCF Knights forward Jordan Burks (99) takes a three point shot during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

UCF’s offensive stars were spectacular.

Themus Fulks finished with 24 points and 11 assists (plus four rebounds), while Jordan Burks matched him with 24 points and hit 4-of-7 from 3-point range. Burks also added six rebounds.

Fulks controlled the game as both a scorer and distributor, and Burks repeatedly punished BYU’s defense for overhelping and for losing him in transition and on kick-outs.

“Those guys were terrific,” Dawkins said. “Jordan was really good — spacing the floor, making his plays, grabbing rebounds, changing some shots around the basket, some steals. And Themus has done what he’s done all year long for us. He just lets us do whatever it takes to win… assisting, scoring. I thought he was terrific tonight.”

As a team, UCF finished at 56.3% from the floor (36-of-64) and 58.3% from 3 (14-of-24), with 25 assists on 36 made field goals.

Stillwell’s all-around impact, but now an injury concern

Jamichael Stillwell was everywhere before leaving with an apparent ankle injury.

Stillwell posted a 12-point, 12-rebound, 6-assist line in just under 29 minutes, while also drawing the primary defensive assignment on Dybantsa for stretches and helping set the physical tone UCF needed.

The concern, of course, is his status moving forward.

Stillwell went down in pain after getting his ankle stepped on and had to be helped off, though he later returned to the bench to support teammates down the stretch. Dawkins did not have an update immediately after the game.

“No real update as of now,” Dawkins said. “I haven’t spoken to the trainer to see exactly where he is. Other than I know J-Mike. He’s a warrior and so I’m sure he’ll be battling and doing everything he possibly can to get healthy for our next opponent.”

Dawkins also praised Stillwell’s work guarding AJ Dybantsa, who still finished with 29 points and eight rebounds, but was forced into tough stretches early before scoring more freely late, well after the game was decided. Dybantsa entered the game leading the nation in scoring at 24.9 points per game, and had just exploded for 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists against Iowa State.

Dybantsa was ranked by Rivals as the No. 1 recruit in his class, and most NBA Mock Drafts project he will be a top three overall pick.

“Jamichael loves those type of matchups,” Dawkins said. “He loves to compete and he wants to defend the other team’s best player. And that’s what he did. … I thought he set the tone.”

UCF’s depth showed up again

Feb 24, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; UCF Knights guard Carmelo Pacheco (11) reacts to a made three point shot during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

UCF got key contributions throughout the rotation. Chris Johnson scored 9 points on 3-of-6 shooting from three and added 4 assists. George Beale Jr. scored 10 points off the bench. Carmelo Pacheco added 6 points (2 threes). John Bol scored 8 points and was part of UCF’s strong interior finishing early in the second half.

Dawkins has consistently leaned into the idea that this team’s strength is its numbers, and Tuesday was another example, especially with Riley Kugel sidelined by injury.

“Absolutely. Do what you do,” Dawkins said. “That’s what we try to preach to our guys… Our strength is our numbers. Every team is built differently. This team was built to play the way we’re playing.”

That depth mattered even more with UCF managing injuries on the fly. Devan Cambridge also went down with an ankle issue late in the game though did return.

UCF stretches lead before BYU makes a run

Feb 24, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; UCF Knights center John Bol (7) dunks during the second half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

If the first half was a statement, the opening minutes of the second half looked like a knockout.

UCF came out of the locker room and immediately pushed the margin even higher, stretching the lead to 36 points (64-28), with John Bol scoring repeatedly at the rim off Fulks’ playmaking as BYU spread out to chase shooters.

Dawkins said UCF’s halftime emphasis was simple: don’t relax.

“It was about how we start the second half,” Dawkins said. “The game was far from over… I thought we stayed in character. We didn’t kind of lose ourselves because we had a big lead.”

He also explained what UCF saw in those early Bol baskets.

“As they started to kind of spread the floor, we’re hitting shots all over the perimeter… they were having to leave the lane and try to recover to some of the three-point shooters. I think John Bol found himself in some good positions and, of course, Themus was able to deliver.”

BYU eventually made its push, and UCF gave the Cougars some help.

The Knights committed 15 turnovers, with stretches of sloppiness in the second half allowing BYU to cut the deficit to 15 and inject some tension into the closing minutes.

“We just didn’t get organized,” he said. “That’s something that we’ll show and talk about… We still got a lot of room to get better as a team.”

Even so, UCF had built too much cushion, and had played too well for too long, for the comeback to become complete.

Big win for the NCAA Tournament résumé

UCF was already on track for a NCAA Tournament berth and this is the sort of win that can elevate the Knights to a higher seed, provided they finish strong in their final three regular season games and make some noise in the Big 12 tournament.

UCF entered the night at No. 28 in wins above bubble and one of 37 Division I teams with four or more Quad 1 wins.

Now UCF is 20-7 and 9-6, with another ranked road win added to the file — in one of the hardest places in the league to win. The Cougars had won 16 straight home games against unranked opponents and were 10-0 at home against unranked teams this season entering Tuesday.

“It was a tough trip. Two tough games… and then we come in this building — I haven’t heard many buildings get as loud as this place has gotten,” Dawkins said. “Just really playing in those type of atmospheres, playing on the road, and being able to find ways to win… I learned that our guys, they believe. They believe that they can compete.

“And I think they’ve shown that throughout most of the season that they can compete. And if we play the right way and play for each other, we have a chance to win.”

UCF returns to Orlando for their final two home games, beginning this Saturday vs. Baylor (8 p.m., FS1) and then next Tuesday, March 3 vs. Oklahoma State (7 p.m. ESPN+). They’ll end the regular season at West Virginia on Friday, March 6 before heading to Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament.

