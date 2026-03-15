UCF completes historic Big 12 sweep with another Sunday walk-off

For the third straight Sunday, UCF dogpiled. This one carried a little more significance.

James Hankerson Jr. delivered the walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth, and Anthony Lariz stranded the bases loaded in the top half of the inning, lifting UCF to a 6-5 win over Oklahoma State on Sunday at John Euliano Park and completing the program’s first three-game Big 12 series sweep since joining the league in 2024.

The Knights improved to 12-6 overall and 3-0 in Big 12 play, while Oklahoma State dropped to 12-7 and 0-3 in conference play. UCF has now won eight of its last nine games and has posted walk-off wins on three straight Sundays, also doing so against South Florida and Murray State the previous two weekends.

“I think it’s a tough group, and they fought to the end,” UCF coach Rich Wallace said. “After (Anthony) Lariz gets us out of that mess in the ninth, and Landon (Moran) coming up with a two-strike at-bat, and just grinds and grinds and grinds and gets that hit, DeAmez (Ross) executes, and Hank’s been pretty clutch as of late. So, big game on Hank.”

After Oklahoma State erased a two-run deficit and loaded the bases in the top of the ninth, Lariz entered with one out and the game on the line. The redshirt freshman right-hander fell recovered from a 2-0 count to strike out TP Wentworth and Garrett Shull in succession to keep the score tied and swing the momentum back toward the UCF dugout.

“It’s a big situation, but it’s what we work for, and to be able to go out there and execute my pitches and get us out of it and give us a chance to win feels great,” Lariz said.

Wallace was especially impressed with how Lariz reset after the shaky start to the outing.

“It was 2-0, like 2-0 with two non-competitive pitches, and a young guy has got to check himself in a really big moment and dial it in and punch out two guys,” Wallace said. “Immediately the energy is back in our dugout with a chance to win the game.”

Hankerson comes through again

UCF still had work to do after Lariz’s escape, but the offense wasted little time in the bottom of the ninth.

Landon Moran opened the inning with a single to right. DeAmez Ross followed with a bunt, moving Moran into scoring position. That brought Hankerson to the plate, and he ended it quickly, pulling the first pitch of the at-bat through the right side to score Moran and send the Knights pouring out of the dugout.

For Hankerson, it capped a huge day at the plate.

The DH went 2-for-4 with a home run and a game-high three RBI. His biggest swing before the walk-off came in the fifth, when Oklahoma State held a 2-0 lead. After Ross singled with two outs, Hankerson launched a two-run homer to right field — his first as a Knight — to tie the game at 2-2 and breathe life into the UCF offense.

“Honestly, we’ll start off on playing for an audience of one, right, which helps take a lot of pressure off my shoulders,” Hankerson said, referring to a higher power. “But even more so than that, I know that there’s guys behind me and if I don’t get the job done, people can do it.”

Hankerson said his comfort in that moment also came from preparation and having already seen the pitcher earlier in the game.

“It helps seeing that guy a couple innings prior, so I kind of had an idea of what it was going to look like, probably what I was going to get,” he said. “You just kind of have to trust the work that you’ve put in before, not try to do too much.”

Wallace said Hankerson’s recent surge is the product of experience and persistence.

“He’s a proven hitter at this level,” Wallace said. “He struggled through the fall, struggled through the spring, but he’s also a tireless worker, and he’s earned those opportunities. Some guys are a little better in the game than they are in practice, and he’s one of those guys.”

UCF answers after falling behind early

Oklahoma State grabbed the early edge with single runs in the second and fifth innings to build a 2-0 lead, but UCF answered in the bottom of the fifth on Hankerson’s two-run shot.

The Knights took control an inning later.

Cayden Gaskin drew a leadoff walk in the sixth, and Williamson followed with a single. After a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position, John Smith III lined a two-run single up the middle to score both and give UCF a 4-2 advantage.

Smith finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored, while Ross added a 2-for-3 day with a run scored. UCF continued to pressure Oklahoma State late, and after the Cowboys got back within a run on Kollin Ritchie’s solo homer in the seventh, the Knights manufactured an important insurance run in the eighth.

Smith started the inning with a two-out double to deep center, and Zak Skinner followed with a clutch RBI single down the right-field line to make it 5-3.

That insurance looked like it might hold.

Lariz slams the door on the biggest threat

Instead, the ninth turned chaotic.

Oklahoma State loaded the bases with one out and then drew consecutive bases-loaded walks to tie the game at 5-5. UCF was suddenly one pitch away from seeing a sweep opportunity slip away.

That was when Wallace went to Lariz, who rewarded the move by recording the two biggest outs of the day.

“Really, when I went out there, I was trying to hold my emotions together,” Lariz said. “It was awesome, but I knew if we didn’t score there, we’d have to go out again, so I tried to get it back together and stay focused on the task at hand.”

Lariz said the moment reflected what the staff prepares for every day.

“I know when I’m down there, my name could be called at any time, and I just try and go in there and execute the pitches that are called,” he said.

His teammates never seemed rattled after he brought them back into the dugout with the game still alive.

“Oh, it was great,” Lariz said of Hankerson’s walk-off. “I was actually sitting down trying to compose myself a little bit in case I had to go back out there, but once I saw it off the bat, I was jumping around chasing him.”

A statement start to Big 12 play

The sweep was significant on multiple levels.

Not only was it UCF’s first three-game Big 12 series sweep, it came against an Oklahoma State program that entered the weekend with plenty of expectation and pedigree. Wallace said his players knew what was at stake.

“They were aware of it,” Wallace said. “That was something they wanted to do against that team, and to do it that way, it’s outstanding.”

Lariz said the team understood the opportunity as well.

“Of course, yeah,” he said. “We had all known coming into it, try not to overthink it, but we knew the situation and what we had to do to get it done.”

Hankerson believes the opening weekend showed the rest of the conference what kind of team UCF can be when it is playing well.

“We’re a very talented team,” he said. “I don’t think we have any less talent than any other teams in the Big 12, and when we play our game, it’s going to be a good game, and I think we can beat anybody in the conference.”

Wallace came away from the weekend encouraged not just by the result, but by what it revealed about his roster.

“Competitive, tough group,” he said. “We have to continue to get better. That’s a really good team, but I think there’s a whole other level to what we’re doing too.”

UCF hosts Columbia on Tuesday before their first Big 12 road series at TCU.

UCF Press Conference