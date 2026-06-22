UCF wins out for high-upside DT Akhcuonam Augustin: 'This is where I was meant to be'

Akhcuonam Augustin went on four official visits over the past month and came away with his answer.

It was UCF all along.

The Naples (Fla.) Barron Collier defensive tackle, who took his first visit to Orlando the weekend of May 30, committed to the Knights on Monday, shortly after returning from his final official visit at UConn. He also visited Rutgers and Illinois before circling back to where his recruitment began, and where it will now end.

“My plan was to go on all my visits and then on Monday I was going to commit,” Augustin said. “But the thing about UCF, it just feels like home. I feel like I really connected with everybody on the staff and I just felt wanted.

“I know UCF was my first visit. I thought maybe it’s because it’s the first. But I went on every other visit and I felt connected, but not as strong as it was at UCF. That was the factor that made me decide to go there. I just really felt like that’s where I was meant to be.”

Augustin is one of the more unique stories in the 2027 recruiting class. He didn’t touch a football until a year ago, never spent time in a weight room and never had a coach in any sport. He put on the pads as a junior at Barron Collier in hopes of getting a scholarship. Schools took notice as the 6-foot-4, 260-pounder generated significant Power Four interest this spring.

The commitment came together Sunday night after UCF defensive tackles coach Kenny Martin called following Augustin’s return from UConn. Augustin talked it over with his mother, got her blessing, and made the call.

“Coach Kenny called me and I was on the phone with him,” Augustin said. “I asked my mom what she thinks, she was like, ‘Yeah, I like this place.’ So I decided to commit.”

He spoke with head coach Scott Frost on Monday prior to announcing his decision.

“He was excited and ready to work with me,” Augustin said.

The relationship with Martin has been the defining thread throughout Augustin’s recruitment. The two connect on more than just football.

“I really connected with Coach Kenny,” Augustin said. “Sometimes we don’t even talk about football. We talk about life and just being a man. I really appreciate him. I can see why people want to come to this program and be coached by him. He’s really an amazing person.”

After his official visit to UCF earlier this month, Augustin called Martin a father figure and praised his ability to develop talent, pointing to players Martin turned from two-stars into NFL picks.

Augustin put his trust in Martin that he’ll be the next success story.

“We talked about it,” Augustin said. “He has a plan for me. I know it’s going to take a lot of work, but I know it’s going to be worth it.”

Augustin was born in Haiti and lived there until 2017, before moving to New Jersey, then Boston, and eventually settling in Florida in his eighth-grade year. Staying in state wasn’t a primary driver in his decision, but finding the right fit was.

“I’ve lived in a lot of places, so it wouldn’t be a big difference,” Augustin said. “But for me, it felt like home at UCF. That’s really the factor. I don’t want to go somewhere where I don’t feel it, and I got that feeling from UCF.”

He plans to graduate early and enroll in January, giving him a head start on the developmental plan Martin has mapped out for him.

The goals are set.

“I want to work my butt off and by my first or second year be a starter and be an All-American,” Augustin said.

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