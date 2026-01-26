Skip to main content
UCF
Join Now

UCF wraps up transfer portal additions for spring

UCFSportsOn3by: Brandon Helwig1 hour agoUCFSports
NCAA Football: Clemson at Louisville
Nov 14, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Duke Watson (26) runs the ball against Clemson Tigers linebacker Kobe McCloud (21) during the second half at L&amp;N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Clemson defeated Louisville 20-19. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

The January Transfer Portal cycle is officially in the books, and UCF is done with additions — at least for now.

Join for $1
then billed annually
UCF Sports
+
+
One subscription: The best UCF Knights coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.