UCF’s 2026 Football Schedule Released: Early Thoughts and Key Takeaways
The latest transfer portal activity for UCF Football....
UCF is down to its final roster spots as the transfer portal window closes, but the Knights may not be finished at quarterback. A look at late portal...
UCF's quarterback room just got a little thinner. Davi Belfort has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a late and somewhat surprising move given the...
UCF made significant roster moves in the first week of the transfer portal window, though additional work remains. Here's a look at the state of the...
Preston Cushman, UCF’s lone returning starter on the offensive line, opened up on Knight Talk about his decision to return, the hire of new OL coach...
UCF is expected to hire Cooper Bassett as its new tight ends coach, a move first reported by Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com and confirmed by...
UCF’s defensive line just picked up a major victory. Defensive tackle Horace Lockett, who entered the transfer portal on Jan. 2 and quickly became...
A look at how the transfer portal will actually work when it opens Jan. 2, what’s happening behind the scenes, and how UCF plans to navigate a pivotal...
Just days after UCF’s final home game on Nov. 22, crews began the demolition of the existing Roth Tower, dismantling the exterior facade piece by...
UCF is expected to hire veteran offensive line coach AJ Blazek, formerly of Wisconsin, to replace the late Shawn Clark. Blazek brings more than two...
UCF is expected to add around 30 transfers in the upcoming portal window, and no position looms larger than quarterback. Here's a look at an initial...
UCF is set to hire Will Johnson as its new cornerbacks coach, sources tell UCFSports.com. Johnson arrives from North Dakota State and reunites with...
UCF senior captain and leading rusher Myles Montgomery finished UCF's highest-graded offensive player for the 2025 season, earning a 76.4 overall mark...
Edge rusher Malachi Lawrence finished as UCF’s highest-graded defender for the 2025 season, earning an 83.1 overall mark from PFF....
A federal court will hear Patterson v. NCAA on Dec. 15, a case that could grant fifth-year eligibility to players who never redshirted....
UCFSports.com has obtained contract details for Scott Frost's 2025 coaching staff....
John Walker, the highest-rated recruit in UCF football history, announced Tuesday his plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal....
UCF quarterback Cam Fancher, sidelined after three games in 2025 due to injury, is a candidate for a medical redshirt. Head coach Scott Frost says the...
As UCF turns the page toward a pivotal offseason, head coach Scott Frost took time during his National Signing Day press conference to reflect on the...
As bowl bids were handed out on Sunday, UCF found itself unexpectedly in line for a postseason berth despite finishing the season 5-7. But in the...
Four UCF Football players have partnered with Raising Cane’s in a new NIL deal tied to the restaurant chain’s grand opening near campus....
A detailed breakdown of UCF’s revshare model, how the $20.5M cap is allocated, scholarship deductions, Alston Awards, and what players are actually...
UCF head coach Scott Frost says “college football is broken” as schools circumvent revshare rules with guaranteed NIL deals. He calls for enforcement...
UCF quarterback Tayven Jackson will enter the transfer portal, setting the stage for one of the program’s most important roster pursuits of the...
The 41-21 loss in Provo to No. 11 BYU not only ended UCF's 2025 season, it brought an emotional close to the college career of running back Myles...