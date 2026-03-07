UCF's NCAA Tournament outlook clouds after 77-62 loss at West Virginia

UCF’s NCAA Tournament resume took another hit Friday night.

The Knights closed the regular season with a 77-62 loss at West Virginia, dropping their third straight game since what looked at the time like a season-defining 97-84 win at then-No. 19 BYU. Instead of carrying momentum into Kansas City, Johnny Dawkins’ team now enters the Big 12 Tournament with real pressure and far less margin for error than it had just 10 days ago.

UCF finished the regular season 20-10 overall and 9-9 in league play, while West Virginia improved to 18-13 and 9-9 in the conference.

Bubble picture tightens

Mar 6, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; UCF Knights guard Themus Fulks (1) dribbles against West Virginia Mountaineers forward Brenen Lorient (0) during the first half at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

That is what made Friday’s result so damaging.

UCF had been in solid shape on the NCAA Tournament bubble entering the final week of the regular season. Entering the game, UCF was one of 33 Division I teams with at least five Quad 1 wins, one of 36 teams with at least 10 combined Quad 1 and Quad 2 wins, and sat at 34th nationally in wins above bubble. But after back-to-back home losses to Baylor and Oklahoma State, followed by Friday’s loss in Morgantown, the path now feels much less secure especially if UCF fails to win a game in the Big 12 Tournament.

The immediate focus now shifts to Saturday’s TCU-Cincinnati game in Fort Worth.

If TCU wins, UCF will land the No. 8 seed in the Big 12 Tournament, earn a first-round bye and begin play Wednesday in Kansas City. If Cincinnati wins, the Knights will fall to No. 9 and open tournament play Tuesday. Either way, UCF can no longer feel comfortable about simply showing up in Kansas City. After this finish, the Knights likely need to do some real work in the conference tournament. Going one-and-done could very well put them on the wrong side of the bubble.

Another slow offensive start

Mar 6, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; UCF Knights guard Riley Kugel (2) shoots a three pointer over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Brenen Lorient (0) during the first half at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Friday’s game followed a now-familiar script for UCF.

The Knights struggled offensively for long stretches, fell behind early, briefly made a push in the second half, then watched the game slip away when West Virginia answered with a decisive run. UCF shot just 38.1 percent from the field, went 3-for-16 from 3-point range and finished only 11-for-18 at the foul line. The Knights did not attempt a single free throw in the first half and were just 1-for-6 from beyond the arc before intermission.

West Virginia, meanwhile, shot 45.3 percent overall, made eight 3-pointers and went 21-for-25 at the line.

Honor Huff led the way for the Mountaineers with 24 points. He went 4-for-14 from 3-point range but did much of his damage at the stripe, knocking down all 10 of his free throws. Brenen Lorient added 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting, Chance Moore scored 13 off the bench and Jasper Floyd chipped in 10.

For UCF, Themus Fulks and Riley Kugel each scored 16 points, while Jordan Burks added 14 points and nine rebounds, but no three-pointers made for the second consecutive game. But there was not enough consistent offense elsewhere, and the Knights once again had trouble putting together enough stops and enough perimeter shooting to overcome it. Jamichael Stillwell finished with six points on 1-of-5 shooting before fouling out, John Bol had two points and seven rebounds, and UCF’s bench produced only eight points.

West Virginia controls the first half

Mar 6, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers center Harlan Obioha (55) shoots in the lane while defended by UCF Knights center John Bol (7) during the first half at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

West Virginia seized control early.

The Mountaineers used a 9-0 first-half run to build a 22-10 lead after UCF had briefly gone in front 6-5. Huff hit two early 3-pointers, and Floyd and Harlan Obioha helped fuel the surge as the Knights spent most of the opening 20 minutes playing uphill.

UCF trailed by as many as 13 in the first half before Burks scored on a layup with one second left to trim the deficit to 32-23 at the break.

Knights make a push, but can’t finish it

Mar 6, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; UCF Knights head coach Johnny Dawkins talks to his team during a timeout during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The Knights did make one real push after halftime.

A Fulks layup with 12:00 remaining brought UCF within 44-40, giving the Knights a chance to completely change the tenor of the game. But that was as close as they got.

West Virginia immediately answered, and Huff delivered the sequence that effectively put the game away. He was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws, then buried a 3-pointer on the next key possession. Moore followed with a three-point play as the Mountaineers ripped off a 9-1 spurt and re-established control for good.

That inability to finish a comeback bid mirrored the broader trend of UCF’s last three games.

The bigger picture entering Kansas City

Since the win at BYU, the Knights have lost by one to Baylor, gave up 111 points in an overtime home loss to Oklahoma State, and now managed just 62 points in a game they badly needed.

Friday’s loss also completed a season sweep for West Virginia, which beat UCF 74-67 in Orlando on Feb. 14 and has now won four straight in the series.

The frustrating part for UCF is that much of its season-long profile still looks NCAA-worthy on paper.

The Knights entered the game with the best metrics stretch of their Big 12 era, owning a NET ranking of 48 and a KenPom ranking of 49. They also had beaten Kansas, Texas Tech, Colorado, Texas A&M and BYU, all wins that helped elevate the profile. Historically, no Big 12 team has missed the NCAA Tournament after finishing above .500 in conference play since 2009. But this loss puts UCF right at .500, finishing 9-9.

Photo Gallery