Mick Cronin, UCLA players praise UCF ahead of NCAA Tournament matchup

UCLA met with reporters Thursday ahead of Friday’s NCAA Tournament matchup against UCF, and the Bruins made it clear they expect a difficult challenge from the Knights. Guards Skyy Clark and Donovan Dent said they were impressed with UCF’s athleticism, while head coach Mick Cronin praised Johnny Dawkins, UCF’s transition into the Big 12 and the quality wins the Knights put together this season.

UCLA players on UCF

Skyy Clark on the Knights:

“Yeah, they’re super athletic. They got a lot of scorers. They got some really good guard play. They got a super tall center, and they’re super aggressive. I mean, the ISO ball is, they can really take it off the dribble and everything. They got a really good point guard as well, so we’re gonna really have to lock in on staying in front of the ball.”

Donovan Dent on UCF’s style:

“Yeah, pretty much as Skyy said, they’re a really heavy ISO-oriented team, and we just gotta really guard our yard, basically. A lot of one-on-one defense in this game.”

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Cronin, who previously coached at Cincinnati, on his familiarity with UCF and Johnny Dawkins:

“I said to my staff, somebody go to their public workout and make sure Tacko Fall ain’t out there. Because if he is, I’m not coaching. We’re out of here. Make sure Tacko’s not out there, man.

“So, no, Johnny’s a great guy. Like I said my other day in our media session, look, Central Florida was mid-major basketball. And he’s taken Central Florida, obviously, from the American Conference to the Big 12, which is a massive jump. I coached in the American. Massive jump.

“So, for them to have the year they had in that Big 12 and to be here speaks to the job he’s been able to do. And it’s not easy, all right? He lost a lot of players, whether it was to the transfer portal or graduation last year. Almost all of them, right?

“But Johnny’s a great coach. He does a great job. And one of the good guys in our business. So, I’m happy that they made it. We gotta play again. And I’m just, again, can’t tell you how thankful I am Tacko’s not on their team.”

Cronin on what stands out about UCF:

“Well, Central Florida can score. They’re athletic, they’re old. (Themus) Fulks keeps me up at night because he can get in the lane whenever he wants. Whether he’s great off the pick and roll and he doesn’t even need a pick and roll. He can go left or right. He makes good reads. Does a great job of getting in the lane while under control. Doesn’t play out of control. He’s a problem.

“And, you know, obviously I’ve seen Riley Kugel since high school. He played for a friend of mine in high school in Orlando, Ben Weatherspoon. So I know he’s a very good player and he’s gotten better as he’s gotten older. So they can shoot it. They’ve struggled of late, which means law of averages. That’s gonna flip. And they’re an athletic, aggressive team.

“They come, you know, we’re talking about a team that wins over Texas Tech, Kansas, BYU. Texas A&M is in the tournament. They got some serious wins.”