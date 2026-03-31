WATCH: Scott Frost talks first day of spring practice, addresses Alonza Barnett's status

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UCF adds transfer TE Dylan Burk in late portal move
UCF has added Sam Houston State transfer Dylan Burk, a former Merritt Island quarterback who transitioned to tight end, as a late portal addition....
UCF spring roster update includes newcomer numbers, changes
UCF has updated its 2026 football roster ahead of spring practice, including jersey numbers for newcomers and a pair of number changes for returning...
UCF Football Spring Practice Preview - Linebackers
After several years of inconsistent play at the position, linebacker was a bright spot for UCF in 2025. Here’s a look at the linebackers, coached by...
UCF Football Spring Practice Preview - Tight Ends
Retaining Dylan Wade was a big offseason win for UCF. Here’s a look at the tight ends, coached by Cooper Bassett....
UCF Football Spring Practice Preview - Defensive Tackles
The good news is UCF retained both of their starter-level players in RJ Jackson Jr. and Horace Lockett. Here’s a look at the defensive tackles,...
UCF Football Spring Practice Preview - Running Backs
It's a spring of opportunity at running back following the graduation of Myles Montgomery and Jaden Nixon. It'll be a battle between experienced...
UCF's Malachi Lawrence says NFL buzz is a blessing after standout combine
UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence reflected on his standout NFL Combine, rising draft stock and the next wave of Knights pass rushers after returning...
David Overstreet II brings NFL background, Grinch ties to new role as UCF cornerbacks coach
UCF has hired David Overstreet II as its new cornerbacks coach, adding an assistant with eight seasons of NFL experience and ties to Alex Grinch....
UCF Football Spring Practice Preview - Edge Rushers
UCF enters spring needing to replace Malachi Lawrence and Nyjalik Kelly off the edge, with Isaiah Nixon, Sincere Edwards and several transfer...
UCF Football Spring Practice Preview - Quarterbacks
UCF opens spring practice March 31 with an entirely rebuilt quarterback room led by James Madison transfer Alonza Barnett III. Here’s a full look at...
UCF WR Josh Derry details journey from Monmouth to Orlando on UCFast Cast
New UCF wide receiver Josh Derry discussed his transfer from Monmouth, the origin of his “Scary Derry” nickname, his early impressions of Orlando and...
Why UCF GM Trent Mossbrucker is excited about Alonza Barnett and Duke Watson
UCF general manager Trent Mossbrucker detailed why quarterback Alonza Barnett III and running back Duke Watson stand out in the Knights’ 2026 transfer...
UCF's Malachi Lawrence embraces NFL Combine spotlight after All-Big 12 season
UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence met with NFL teams and reflected on his All-Big 12 senior season as he and Nyjalik Kelly represent the Knights at the...
UCF's Nyjalik Kelly ‘blessed to be a Knight’ as he sets to compete at NFL Combine
UCF edge rusher Nyjalik Kelly reflects on his senior season, South Florida roots and early NFL meetings as the Combine opens in Indy....
UCF cornerbacks Coach Will Johnson departs for Minnesota Vikings
UCF cornerbacks coach Will Johnson has left the Knights after two months to accept a defensive assistant role with the Minnesota Vikings, creating a...
Scott Frost excited about UCF's rebuilt RB room, headlined by Duke Watson, Landen Chambers
Following the graduation of Myles Montgomery and Jaden Nixon, UCF will feature a completely new look at running back in 2026. Scott Frost detailed how...
Inside the Frost–Mossbrucker Dynamic: How UCF builds its roster in the portal era
UCF head coach Scott Frost and general manager Trent Mossbrucker detailed how the Knights balance traits, production and roster fit while building the...
UCF GM Trent Mossbrucker on balancing high school recruiting and the transfer portal
UCF general manager Trent Mossbrucker detailed how the Knights balance high school recruiting with the transfer portal, emphasizing long-term...
Trent Mossbrucker details UCF’s year-round approach to transfer portal recruiting
UCF’s transfer portal work doesn’t start in January. General manager Trent Mossbrucker detailed how the Knights identify and evaluate portal targets...
"He's a Proven Winner": Scott Frost on new UCF QB Alonza Barnett III
UCF’s most important portal pickup might be its new quarterback. Former James Madison star Alonza Barnett III, the 2025 Sun Belt Player of the Year,...
UCF schedules 2030 home game vs. FIU
UCF has scheduled a 2030 home football game against FIU, with the Panthers set to visit the Acrisure Bounce House on Sept. 7. The matchup will be the...
Scott Frost breaks down UCF’s three new assistant coach hires
Scott Frost offered detailed insight into UCF’s three new assistant coaching hires, breaking down what AJ Blazek, Will Johnson and Cooper Bassett...
Scott Frost on UCF’s portal approach: “We wanted more proven production”
Scott Frost wanted proof this time around. UCF’s 31-player transfer portal class was built around proven production, experience and toughness, as...
WATCH: Scott Frost, GM Trent Mossbrucker Transfer Portal Press Conference
UCF head coach Scott Frost and general manager Trent Mossbrucker met with the media on Thursday to discuss the Knights’ transfer portal haul. UCF...
UCF reunites with longtime target: Miami DT Artavius Jones signs with Knights
UCF signed former Miami defensive tackle Artavius Jones out of the transfer portal, adding a longtime Kenny Martin target with three years of...