2026 NFL Combine Tracker: UConn Football Edition

UConn Football will have solid representation at this year’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis, ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, with two players invited to the annual evaluation event.

The invitees for this class include quarterback Joe Fagnano and wide receiver Skyler Bell. The duo is set to workout on Saturday afternoon, as they will join the group consisting of quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs.

Below we will provide updates from the workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium on the two UConn Huskies.

Quarterback Joe Fagnano

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 226-pounds

Arm Length: 31 3/8 inches

Hand Size: 9 1/4 inches

40-yard dash: 4.83 seconds

4.83 seconds 10-yard split : 1.67 seconds

: 1.67 seconds Vertical Jump: 35.00 inches

35.00 inches Broad Jump: 9-feet, 10-inches

9-feet, 10-inches Three-Cone Drill: N/A

N/A 20-yard shuttle: 4.35 seconds

4.35 seconds Bench Press: N/A

Rewatch UConn Football QB Joe Fagnano's 40-yard dash from the 2026 NFL Combine 🏃‍♂️https://t.co/OHzR6ovMlU pic.twitter.com/39WbBbAkhT — UConn Huskies | UConnReport.com (@UConnOn3) March 1, 2026

Wide Receiver Skyler Bell

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 192-pounds

Arm Length: 31 1/8 inches

Hand Size: 10 inches

40-yard dash: 4.40 seconds

4.40 seconds 10-yard split : 1.53 seconds

: 1.53 seconds Vertical Jump: 41.00 inches

41.00 inches Broad Jump: 11-feet, 1-inch

11-feet, 1-inch Three-Cone Drill: N/A

N/A 20-yard shuttle: N/A

N/A Bench Press: N/A

Here's both of UConn Football WR Skyler Bell's 40-yard dash attempts at the 2026 NFL Combine 🏃‍♂️💨https://t.co/OHzR6ovMlU pic.twitter.com/I0vQ4OZ6TR — UConn Huskies | UConnReport.com (@UConnOn3) March 1, 2026



