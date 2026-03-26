2026 UConn Basketball Assistant Coach Hot Board

UConn Basketball has lost assistant coach Luke Murray, as he will take over as the new Head Coach at Boston College.

With that being said, we here at the UConn Report have put together a list of potential candidates to fill out his staff ahead of the Transfer Portal, which is right around the corner.

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Bobby Hurley – Former Arizona State Head Coach

WHY UConn? What’s better than one Hurley? Two Hurleys! The now former Arizona State head coach has worked alongside his brother previously during Dan Hurley’s time in charge of Wagner (2010-11) and then followed him to Rhode Island for the 2012-13 season as Associate Head Coach before getting the Buffalo job.

When Hurley was in charge of Buffalo, he had a good two season run where he won the MAC regular season title in both years, but only made the NCAA Tournament in his second season where the Bulls lost in the Round of 64. After that, he took over Arizona State for the next 12 seasons and was both up and down. Hurley finished with 20+ wins in four of those seasons, and made the NCAA Tournament four times, but struggled a bit over the last two seasons, the program’s first two in the Pac-12 Conference.

All in all, he’s available and more than likely you’d think he would be one the first calls for the job.

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE….

2010-11: Wagner (Asst.)

2012-13: Rhode Island (Assoc. HC)

2013-15: Buffalo (Head Coach)

2015-26: Arizona State (Head Coach)

Antonio Reynolds-Dean – Georgia Associate Head Coach

WHY UConn? It would be quite the power move to steal an Associate Head Coach from a high-major program that is coming off back to back NCAA Tournament appearances. The Bulldogs are coming off their third straight season of 20+ wins and just averaged 89.4 points per game, which was the fifth best in the country this season.

Along with his experience at Georgia, Reynolds-Dean also coached under Hurley previously as an assistant coach at Rhode Island from 2015-17, before moving on to the high-major level with Clemson and eventually Georgia. He also has spent a lot of time in the region, playing for Rhode Island in college and then coaching at Fairfield, and Northeastern.

The only downside is that Reynolds-Dean is a Georgia native, so being the second in command his home state school is hard to pass up.

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE….

2008: Fairfield (Dir. of Basketball Ops)

2009-14: Northeastern (Asst.)

2014-15: Charleston (Asst.)

2015-17 Rhode Island (Asst.)

2017-22 Clemson (Asst.)

2022-PRESENT: Georgia (Associate HC)

Preston Murphy – Alabama Assistant Coach

WHY UConn? Murphy brings a blend of elite recruiting, player development, and high-level coaching experience that would make him a good candidate for the UConn assistant coach job.

He’s currently at Alabama, where he helped guide the Crimson Tide to their first-ever Final Four in 2024 and back-to-back Elite Eight appearances and consistent top-five recruiting classes. He’s widely regarded as one of the top recruiters in college basketball.

Add in his ties to the Northeast, spending time coaching at both Boston College and Rhode Island, where he worked under Hurley for several seasons. He also coached Expressions Elite on the EYBL circuit for a few years, which is one of the top AAU programs in the Northeast based out of Massachusetts. Add in his time coaching in the Big East with Creighton and he makes a whole lot of sense.

The only thing here is Murphy turned down a chance to join the Indiana staff last offseason, so this would not be an easy one to pry away from Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide.

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE….

2003-06: Woonsocket (Head Coach)

2006-10: Boston College (Director of Basketball Ops)

2010-13: Rhode Island (Asst.)

2013-14: Rhode Island (Assoc. HC)

2014-15: Boston College (Asst.)

2015-19: Creighton (Asst.)

2020-23: Expressions Elite EYBL (asst.)

2023-PRESENT: Alabama (Asst.)

Taliek Brown – St. John’s Assistant Coach

WHY UConn? For starters, the former McDonald’s All-American played for UConn and then a few years later went on to coach with the Huskies as well. Brown was a player from 2000-04 and then returned back in 2019 as the program’s Director of Player Development before getting offer an assistant coach job to work with Rick Pitino at Iona. He would go on to follow Pitino to St. John’s and has been there for the past few seasons.

All in all, Brown played for the program and coached under Hurley in Storrs a few years later. Add in the Big East experience and working under a pretty good coach in Pitino, he checks off just about every box.

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE….

2019-22: UConn (Director of Player Development)

2022-23: Iona (Asst.)

2023-PRESENT: St. John’s (Asst.)

Chris Mastrangelo – St. Peter’s Director Of Basketball Ops

WHY UConn? This would be an interesting move, as Mastrangelo is a little bit on the younger side just 28-yeard old, but he’s considered an up and comer in the sport and has ties to the Huskies.

Prior to joining the St. Peter’s coaching staff this offseason, Mastrangelo spent two seasons with the Huskies from 2023-25 as the program’s Director of Basketball Ops. So he has ties to the program, worked under Hurley and knows how he operates.

The lone concern here is that it is a bit of a risk hiring someone this young with such little experience.

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE….

2021-23: UConn (GA)

2023-25: UConn (Director of Basketball Ops)

2025-PRESENT: St. Peter’s (Director of Basketball Ops)



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