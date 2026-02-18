2026 UConn Football Schedule Announced

Following the announcement of a two-game series with Southern Miss, the 2026 UConn Football schedule has been released and you can check out all the opponents, kickoff dates and where the games will be played below.

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION September 5th, 2026 vs. Lafayette Leopards Rentschler Field

(East Hartford, CT) September 12th, 2026 vs. Maryland Terrapins Rentschler Field

(East Hartford, CT) September 19th, 2026 @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles M. M. Roberts Stadium

(Hattiesburg, MS) September 26th, 2026 @ Miami (Ohio) Red Hawks Yager Stadium

(Oxford, OH) October 3rd, 2026 vs. Syracuse Orange Rentschler Field

(East Hartford, CT) October 10th, 2026 @ Temple Owls Lincoln Financial Field

(Philadelphia, PA) October 24th, 2026 vs. UMass Minutemen Rentschler Field

(East Hartford, CT) October 31st, 2026 @ Air Force Falcons Falcon Stadium

(Colorado Springs, CO) November 7th, 2026 vs. UNC Tar Heels Rentschler Field

(East Hartford, CT) November 14th, 2026 vs. James Madison Dukes Rentschler Field

(East Hartford, CT) November 21st, 2026 vs. Old Dominion Monarchs Rentschler Field

(East Hartford, CT) November 28th, 2026 @ Wyoming Cowboys War Memorial Stadium

(Laramie, WY)



