Connecticut
2026 UConn Football Schedule Announced

Following the announcement of a two-game series with Southern Miss, the 2026 UConn Football schedule has been released and you can check out all the opponents, kickoff dates and where the games will be played below.

2026 UConn Football Schedule

DATEOPPONENTLOCATION
September 5th, 2026vs. Lafayette LeopardsRentschler Field
(East Hartford, CT)
September 12th, 2026vs. Maryland TerrapinsRentschler Field
(East Hartford, CT)
September 19th, 2026@ Southern Miss Golden EaglesM. M. Roberts Stadium
(Hattiesburg, MS)
September 26th, 2026@ Miami (Ohio) Red HawksYager Stadium
(Oxford, OH)
October 3rd, 2026vs. Syracuse OrangeRentschler Field
(East Hartford, CT)
October 10th, 2026@ Temple OwlsLincoln Financial Field
(Philadelphia, PA)
October 24th, 2026vs. UMass MinutemenRentschler Field
(East Hartford, CT)
October 31st, 2026@ Air Force FalconsFalcon Stadium
(Colorado Springs, CO)
November 7th, 2026vs. UNC Tar HeelsRentschler Field
(East Hartford, CT)
November 14th, 2026vs. James Madison DukesRentschler Field
(East Hartford, CT)
November 21st, 2026vs. Old Dominion MonarchsRentschler Field
(East Hartford, CT)
November 28th, 2026@ Wyoming CowboysWar Memorial Stadium
(Laramie, WY)

